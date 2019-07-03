Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE in Utah for 'Flight Path'

Reece Wallace travelled south this winter to build and film a free ride video at the crossroads of free ride mountain biking in Virgin, Utah with hopes of getting into Rampage.

After going huge on the North Shore last summer and not receiving an invite, Reece felt he had something to prove. With his crew, Reece spent almost a month in the Utah desert building in preparation for this video then an additional two weeks filming. The result, 'Flight Path'.


Matt Butterworth photo
Road gap 360 suicide no hander

Matt Butterworth photo
Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo
Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo
Testing out the big drop in between the wind

Matt Butterworth photo
Glory Advanced 0

Matt Butterworth photo
Matt Butterworth photo
30ft+ 360. Earned the beer on this one

Matt Butterworth photo
Rampage venue off in the distance. Here's hoping we see Reece there this fall

Video & Photos: Matt Butterworth
Produced by: Reece Wallace & Matt Butterworth
Song: Goat - Let It Burn
26 Comments

  • + 18
 That 360 no hander was nasty, If Reece isn’t at rampage this year Redbull is corrupt.
  • + 1
 Agreed! Boss riding.
  • + 10
 why has this man not gotten an invite
  • + 9
 REECE WALLACE FOR RAMPAGE !
  • + 7
 that 3 suicide over the road was so steezy...and the rest was just plain gnarly
  • + 1
 *throws up dirt to see which direction the 40mph wind is blowing*
  • + 8
 Name a rider that wants/deserves a spot more than this dude!
  • + 5
 Has to be in rampage, some of those hits where rampage level big
  • + 1
 well that was amazing, compared to his video he used trying to get wild card invitation there is so much progression. I don´t doubt he will get there this year.
  • + 3
 Someone give him the Golden Ticket to Rampage this year!!
  • + 2
 Jebus, that was some sick sh!t. Lookout Rampage!
  • + 1
 That 360 at 1.55 was next level gnar
  • + 2
 Reece for Rampage!
  • + 1
 Reece you're an absolute savage! Get this dude to Rampage!
  • + 1
 Wasn´t Giant now with FOX¿?

Sick edit!
  • + 1
 i think (not sure) that is just for xc, as dvo doesn't have much in the way of xc suspension.
  • + 3
 Freeriders are not part of the Giant DH team, so Reece gets his own sponsors outside of the Giant frames they supply.
  • + 1
 So big and wicked. Nice work dude!
  • + 1
 that 3 was straight disgusting. Cut the ticket, Rampage!
  • + 1
 If thats not a Rampage qualification I dont know what is.. so. dope.
  • + 1
 Sic as
  • - 2
 Thus continues the "I didn't get an invite" so I'm gonna go huge in Utah parade.
Sick edit though.
  • - 1
 way better than that artsy fartsy @COMMENCALbicycles video
  • - 2
 Someone felt salty so made a vid...
