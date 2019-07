Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE in Utah for 'Flight Path'

Road gap 360 suicide no hander

Testing out the big drop in between the wind

Glory Advanced 0

30ft+ 360. Earned the beer on this one

Rampage venue off in the distance. Here's hoping we see Reece there this fall

Reece Wallace travelled south this winter to build and film a free ride video at the crossroads of free ride mountain biking in Virgin, Utah with hopes of getting into Rampage.After going huge on the North Shore last summer and not receiving an invite, Reece felt he had something to prove. With his crew, Reece spent almost a month in the Utah desert building in preparation for this video then an additional two weeks filming. The result, 'Flight Path'.Video & Photos: Matt ButterworthProduced by: Reece Wallace & Matt ButterworthSong: Goat - Let It Burn