Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE in Utah for 'Flight Path'

Reece Wallace travelled south this winter to build and film a free ride video at the crossroads of free ride mountain biking in Virgin, Utah with hopes of getting into Rampage.
After going huge on the North Shore
last summer and not receiving an invite, Reece felt he had something to prove. With his crew, Reece spent almost a month in the Utah desert building in preparation for this video then an additional two weeks filming. The result, 'Flight Path'. Road gap 360 suicide no handerTesting out the big drop in between the windGlory Advanced 030ft+ 360. Earned the beer on this oneRampage venue off in the distance. Here's hoping we see Reece there this fall
Video & Photos: Matt Butterworth
Produced by: Reece Wallace & Matt Butterworth
Song: Goat - Let It BurnGiant Bicycles#RideLife
