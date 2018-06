MUST WATCH: RJ Ripper - Joey Schusler's New Film About Nepal’s Fastest Rider

Director:

Joey Schusler



Co-Directors:

Ben Page & Aidan Haley



Producers:

Mandil Pradhan & Joey Schusler



Cinematography:

Joey Schusler & Ben Page



Editor:

Aidan Haley



Assistant Editor:

Ben Page



Sound Engineer:

Keith White Audio



Art Direction:

Good Fortune Collective



Motion Design:

Shotgun Infinity

Colorist:

Dylan Hageman



Location Support:

H&I Adventures



Language Coordinator:

Jessica DiCarlo



Nepali Translations:

Mandil Pradhan, Richa Shakya, Yukta Bajracharya, Shristi Shrestha



Supported By:

Yeti Cycles, Fox Shox, Outdoor Research, Enve Composites, Smith Optics, Clif Bar, Maxxis Tires, and H&I Adventures



Music:

“Big Om of Tibet” Tibetan Monks, Traditional

“Reshamm”, Nepathya

“Atmos VI”, A Winged Victory for the Sullen

“Taal Ko Pani”, Nepathya

“Daydream (feat. Ashwin Srinivasan)”, Nitin Sawhney

“Mountain Song”, Assaraimasko Dabdabhelio

“Mountain High”, Bipul Chettri



Kids and bikes; wherever you are in the world, they go together. The chaotic streets of Kathmandu may not seem like a typical breeding ground for world-class mountain bikers, but then again nothing is typical about Rajesh (RJ) Magar. Since learning to ride on a beat-up clunker, to becoming the four-time National Champion at age 21, RJ’s story is one of boundless childhood dreaming and unstoppable determination, forged from junkyard scraps and tested on the rugged trails of the mighty Himalaya.RJ is the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year