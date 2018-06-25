MUST WATCH: RJ Ripper - Joey Schusler's New Film About Nepal’s Fastest Rider

Colorist:

Dylan Hageman



Location Support:

H&I Adventures



Language Coordinator:

Jessica DiCarlo



Nepali Translations:

Mandil Pradhan, Richa Shakya, Yukta Bajracharya, Shristi Shrestha



Supported By:

Yeti Cycles, Fox Shox, Outdoor Research, Enve Composites, Smith Optics, Clif Bar, Maxxis Tires, and H&I Adventures



Music:

“Big Om of Tibet” Tibetan Monks, Traditional

“Reshamm”, Nepathya

“Atmos VI”, A Winged Victory for the Sullen

“Taal Ko Pani”, Nepathya

“Daydream (feat. Ashwin Srinivasan)”, Nitin Sawhney

“Mountain Song”, Assaraimasko Dabdabhelio

“Mountain High”, Bipul Chettri

