MUST WATCH: RJ Ripper - Joey Schusler's New Film About Nepal’s Fastest Rider

Kids and bikes; wherever you are in the world, they go together. The chaotic streets of Kathmandu may not seem like a typical breeding ground for world-class mountain bikers, but then again nothing is typical about Rajesh (RJ) Magar. Since learning to ride on a beat-up clunker, to becoming the four-time National Champion at age 21, RJ’s story is one of boundless childhood dreaming and unstoppable determination, forged from junkyard scraps and tested on the rugged trails of the mighty Himalaya.Please consider donating to help support RJ and his dream to race in the Enduro World Series
.Photos by Joey Schusler & Ben Page.
RJ is the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year
.
Director:
Joey Schusler
Co-Directors:
Ben Page & Aidan Haley
Producers:
Mandil Pradhan & Joey Schusler
Cinematography:
Joey Schusler & Ben Page
Editor:
Aidan Haley
Assistant Editor:
Ben Page
Sound Engineer:
Keith White Audio
Art Direction:
Good Fortune Collective
Motion Design:
Shotgun Infinity
Colorist:
Dylan Hageman
Location Support:
H&I Adventures
Language Coordinator:
Jessica DiCarlo
Nepali Translations:
Mandil Pradhan, Richa Shakya, Yukta Bajracharya, Shristi Shrestha
Supported By:
Yeti Cycles, Fox Shox, Outdoor Research, Enve Composites, Smith Optics, Clif Bar, Maxxis Tires, and H&I Adventures
Music:
“Big Om of Tibet” Tibetan Monks, Traditional
“Reshamm”, Nepathya
“Atmos VI”, A Winged Victory for the Sullen
“Taal Ko Pani”, Nepathya
“Daydream (feat. Ashwin Srinivasan)”, Nitin Sawhney
“Mountain Song”, Assaraimasko Dabdabhelio
“Mountain High”, Bipul Chettri
In all seriousness though, awesome film as always by Joey. I was in Nepal in 2005 and kept wishing I had taken my mountain bike with me. Wishing RJ all the success he deserves for all the hard work he has put in.
