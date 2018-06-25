VIDEOS

MUST WATCH: RJ Ripper - Joey Schusler's New Film About Nepal’s Fastest Rider

Jun 25, 2018
by Joey Schusler  

Kids and bikes; wherever you are in the world, they go together. The chaotic streets of Kathmandu may not seem like a typical breeding ground for world-class mountain bikers, but then again nothing is typical about Rajesh (RJ) Magar. Since learning to ride on a beat-up clunker, to becoming the four-time National Champion at age 21, RJ’s story is one of boundless childhood dreaming and unstoppable determination, forged from junkyard scraps and tested on the rugged trails of the mighty Himalaya.

Please consider donating to help support RJ and his dream to race in the Enduro World Series.

Photos by Joey Schusler & Ben Page.

Photo by Joey Schusler

Photo by Joey Schusler

Photo by Joey Schusler

Photo by Ben Page

Photo by Joey Schusler

Photo by Joey Schusler

Photo by Joey Schusler

Photo by Joey Schusler

Photo by Ben Page

Photo by Joey Schusler

Photo by Ben Page

Photo by Joey Schusler

Photo by Joey Schusler


RJ is the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year.




Director:
Joey Schusler

Co-Directors:
Ben Page & Aidan Haley

Producers:
Mandil Pradhan & Joey Schusler

Cinematography:
Joey Schusler & Ben Page

Editor:
Aidan Haley

Assistant Editor:
Ben Page

Sound Engineer:
Keith White Audio

Art Direction:
Good Fortune Collective

Motion Design:
Shotgun Infinity
Colorist:
Dylan Hageman

Location Support:
H&I Adventures

Language Coordinator:
Jessica DiCarlo

Nepali Translations:
Mandil Pradhan, Richa Shakya, Yukta Bajracharya, Shristi Shrestha

Supported By:
Yeti Cycles, Fox Shox, Outdoor Research, Enve Composites, Smith Optics, Clif Bar, Maxxis Tires, and H&I Adventures

Music:
“Big Om of Tibet” Tibetan Monks, Traditional
“Reshamm”, Nepathya
“Atmos VI”, A Winged Victory for the Sullen
“Taal Ko Pani”, Nepathya
“Daydream (feat. Ashwin Srinivasan)”, Nitin Sawhney
“Mountain Song”, Assaraimasko Dabdabhelio
“Mountain High”, Bipul Chettri


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
60089 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
54206 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
51612 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
41980 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
38198 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
33859 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
32644 views
Rocky Mountain's Parent Company Changes Name To... Rocky Mountain?
31451 views

10 Comments

  • + 7
 Congrats to everyone involved in making such an amazing film! Good luck RJ and hope to see more young rippers on mountain bikes around the world. This rules.
  • + 1
 I’m waiting to see if anyone in the pinkbike peanut gallery will suggest RJ is a dentist seeing as he’s on a Yeti.

In all seriousness though, awesome film as always by Joey. I was in Nepal in 2005 and kept wishing I had taken my mountain bike with me. Wishing RJ all the success he deserves for all the hard work he has put in.
  • + 1
 wow.... when i think of the hurdles i plan to jump to do the full EWS next year i think i'm hard done by...and then I see RJ here literally having mountains to leap. I am humbled. Never take anything for granted. Will be putting my money where my mouth is for a dream to be realised for this dude. wish you all the best....and fantasic filming by the way
  • + 1
 Poor Kid can´t ride waterbotle... neg prop me, but it summs up all our stupidity and consumerism.
  • + 1
 An amazing and inspiring film. I loved every second! Huge props to everyone involved in the creation of that masterpiece.
  • + 1
 Inspiring, one of best MTB film
  • + 1
 This vid rekindled my dream to ride Nepal. Goodluck RJ!
  • + 1
 Such an amazing story, & well presented! Way to go RJ...
  • + 1
 Such a well crafted piece! Enjoyed that a lot!
  • + 1
 Much respect. Well done Sir

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027336
Mobile Version of Website