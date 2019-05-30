VIDEOS

Must Watch: Sam Hill Gets Sideways on the New Nukeproof Dissent

May 30, 2019
by Nukeproof  

Words: Nukeproof
Video: Caldwell Visuals
Photos: Matt Staggs

With Sam Hill as a Nukeproof athlete there was only one way we would want to launch the Dissent. Passing a custom team spec version to the legendary multiple Downhill and EWS World Champion and let him tear into the earth.

After some time helping us develop the bike on the R&D development “mule”, including wining the Garbanzo Downhill race, we found a gap in the EWS schedule to fly out to his home with the latest specification frame for him.

Along for the ride with us was Caldwell visuals Mr Tommy C to document the radness with his signature style and Mr. Matt Staggs to capture some beautiful images (more to come on this). We went on a full on tour of Western Australia’s most incredible ride spots taking in some of Sam old downhill training tracks, the amazing Lingalonga bike park, re-visiting some legendary spots of edits past and some good old fashion back to basics rake and ride drift track corners. It was incredible to watch, we were stoked to see Sam enjoying himself creating a roost storm of WA’s incredible red dust. Let’s see if we can persuade him to spend a little more time on the Dissent in the future.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed shooting it.

Get all the info on the new Nukeproof Dissent here.












23 Comments

  • + 18
 This makes me miss my 2008 Iron Horse Sunday.
  • + 9
 This video makes me want to go back to flats and do skids...everywhere
  • + 1
 luckily unclipping is a thing...
  • + 1
 You should!!!!!
  • + 3
 If its anything like my 2018 Mega 290 Factory this will be a weapon of a bike at an affordable price.
  • + 3
 At first I thought it's gonna be an e-bike and shivered a bit...whew
  • + 2
 Tires you will never have
  • + 1
 Ah some good old 27.5 nostalgia
  • + 1
 "The dream of the 90s is alive in Nukeproof" [mtb videos]
  • + 1
 Thought Kovarik rode for intense?
  • + 1
 1:02 Just casually drifting both wheels,,,,,,,, feet up !!!!!!! F*ck yeah.
  • + 2
 Oh yea Smile
  • + 1
 Not sure this bike is built right, it only goes sideways?!
  • + 1
 So if I buy this bike, do I become Sam Hill fast
  • + 1
 Hellz Yeah
  • + 1
 Sick
  • - 1
 You can skip to almost any frame of this video and it just roost from a skid.
  • + 9
 Aight listen here BBQmiKe there aint a skid in this video. Don't be putting disrespect on the name calling them skids. Sam Hill drifts. There's a difference.
  • - 2
 @Krampis: Could have been a 29" SE flyer in this video, all it was, was dust, skid, drift, jib, jab, whatever makes you happy! poor launch video for a DH bike doing trail bike things, see 50/01 for reference..
  • + 2
 @Krampis:
AMEN brother.
  • + 1
 OMG
  • - 3
 Time to go win some world cups, Sam (assuming Maes is sitting them out of course)!
  • + 2
 Sounds like Fort Bill is going to be a wet one. I think we all remember that epic Champery run!

Post a Comment



