Must Watch: Sam Hill Gets Sideways on the New Nukeproof Dissent

With Sam Hill as a Nukeproof athlete there was only one way we would want to launch the Dissent. Passing a custom team spec version to the legendary multiple Downhill and EWS World Champion and let him tear into the earth.After some time helping us develop the bike on the R&D development “mule”, including wining the Garbanzo Downhill race, we found a gap in the EWS schedule to fly out to his home with the latest specification frame for him.Along for the ride with us was Caldwell visuals Mr Tommy C to document the radness with his signature style and Mr. Matt Staggs to capture some beautiful images (more to come on this). We went on a full on tour of Western Australia’s most incredible ride spots taking in some of Sam old downhill training tracks, the amazing Lingalonga bike park, re-visiting some legendary spots of edits past and some good old fashion back to basics rake and ride drift track corners. It was incredible to watch, we were stoked to see Sam enjoying himself creating a roost storm of WA’s incredible red dust. Let’s see if we can persuade him to spend a little more time on the Dissent in the future.We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed shooting it.