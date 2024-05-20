Watch
Must Watch: Savage Racing in the Sleeper Shreddit from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
May 20, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
9 Comments
We heard the Polish like their rock music heavy, so here you go. Proszę bardzo.
—
Sleeper
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Must Watch
World Cup DH
Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,141 articles
9 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Struggleteam
(44 mins ago)
These edits capture the stoke like no other. Can't wait for snowshoe laps this weekend.
[Reply]
4
0
maddiver
FL
(1 hours ago)
Awesome edit. Sandra Nasic with the vocal always welcome
[Reply]
3
0
Basdemeijer
(1 hours ago)
Sick edit. Perfect combination with Guano Apes. Best of two worlds
[Reply]
1
0
jefe
FL
(1 hours ago)
Pretty sick looking bike park!
[Reply]
2
0
caldwellvisuals
(35 mins ago)
Absolute quality lads
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(16 mins ago)
Another banger! That slam @1.56 was brutal. The save @2.19 was epic.
[Reply]
1
0
formerbmxguy
FL
(16 mins ago)
born too late for Earthed and NWD, born just in time for SleeperCo
[Reply]
1
0
sammyboy2038
FL
(56 mins ago)
Yessss DH 4 Life
[Reply]
1
0
surfotaku
(47 mins ago)
Dziękuję bardzo!
[Reply]
