Must Watch: Savage Racing in the Sleeper Shreddit from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe heard the Polish like their rock music heavy, so here you go. Proszę bardzo. Sleeper



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Must Watch World Cup DH Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,141 articles
Report
9 Comments
  • 5 0
 These edits capture the stoke like no other. Can't wait for snowshoe laps this weekend.
  • 4 0
 Awesome edit. Sandra Nasic with the vocal always welcome
  • 3 0
 Sick edit. Perfect combination with Guano Apes. Best of two worlds Smile
  • 1 0
 Pretty sick looking bike park!
  • 2 0
 Absolute quality lads
  • 1 0
 Another banger! That slam @1.56 was brutal. The save @2.19 was epic.
  • 1 0
 born too late for Earthed and NWD, born just in time for SleeperCo
  • 1 0
 Yessss DH 4 Life
  • 1 0
 Dziękuję bardzo!







