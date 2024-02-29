Must Watch: Sleeper's Chaotic Shreddit from the 2023 DH World Cup Season

This is it people. The greatest show on earth, the UCI downhill world cup captured by us and given to you as a beautiful gift. Scrubs, hooning, crashes and whips for your delight. All those wet and dehydrated hikes up and down the mountains seem worth it now we have 8 and a half minutes of chaos.— Sleeper
This was an amazing edit but at 8 minutes its less than 1/20th of a race presentation.
Also - take Kade out of that edit and its 4 minutes long! (approximation not fact)
DISCLOSURE: Haven't watched it yet. But I'm confident in my statement
youtu.be/75jDBz-rL8A?si=9yqs3ggK_c2PrzjA
8mins flew by.
Great work sleeper. This showcases beautifully everything I love about the best sport in the world. A sport I have been following for many many years.
Thank you
www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_Lw0GwiHOY
Y'all its a Ding Dong for me!!
Thanks for that inspiring piece. Wish the support from the governing body was better. How are there so few races this year? Doesn't make any sense.
Did she say '4 or 5 seconds for my bowels to flow'?
Just finished my morning coffee and this is accurate.
also... sick edit, hyped.
I love the 4X clip at 6mins ;D