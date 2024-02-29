?>
Must Watch: Sleeper's Chaotic Shreddit from the 2023 DH World Cup Season

Feb 29, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis is it people. The greatest show on earth, the UCI downhill world cup captured by us and given to you as a beautiful gift. Scrubs, hooning, crashes and whips for your delight. All those wet and dehydrated hikes up and down the mountains seem worth it now we have 8 and a half minutes of chaos. Sleeper


 Absolutely killed it, Sleeper peeps. Rare to see the mad skills of riders during a full-fat race run captured so beautifully. You need to keep this amazing sport alive and healthy, Discovery, you know not what you hold in your hands.
  • 13 0
 +1 Dicscovery, convince theese guys to be in charge of the footage and listen to people who actually ride bikes and you'll have a winner!
  • 9 3
 @LDG: There is a big difference between broadcasting a meaningful race presentation and filming the good bits for a 5 minute thriller.

This was an amazing edit but at 8 minutes its less than 1/20th of a race presentation.

Also - take Kade out of that edit and its 4 minutes long! (approximation not fact)
  • 1 0
 @paulskibum: yeah but those are the best bits! Don't want to go taking that out.
  • 6 0
 @paulskibum: …and if you take the ice cream out of your cone and it’s easier to carry in your pocket.
  • 1 0
 @paulskibum: agreed about the challenges of live broadcast vs. producing and edit, but I think one of the coolest things about the Sleeper crew is they get the extremely high quality race edits out so soon after each round of the World Cup while the hype and memories of the race are still fresh. That is something WB/Discovery could learn from in terms of race summary media.
  • 46 0
 Why does it end
  • 28 0
 Amongst all the bike industry doom, and Discovery catastrophe, this is a reminder that Downhill is getting better and better. Top job Sleeper on showcasing the best. I'll miss Kade on tour.
  • 1 0
 Agree. This was brilliant!
  • 25 1
 Absolutely insane edit!

DISCLOSURE: Haven't watched it yet. But I'm confident in my statement
  • 4 0
 It's so good that I'm not even gonna watch it. OK, I'll watch it after work.
  • 4 0
 @Bitelio: you can work after watching
  • 24 0
 Awesome, Miss Kade already, for the Worldcups
  • 17 0
 Sleeper = Always must watch . Great job!!!
  • 9 0
 Incredible... Such amazing content that never gets old to watch! The content these guys along with the two guys from the Fox Dialed series heavily influenced me to slowly start building up my first cinema camera kit over the last 9-10 months. I was a photographer at a bike retailer for a while then transitioned into a videographer to shoot product reviews, but now I'm going all in and starting a new chapter of creating my own MTB content for fun to see where it goes.
  • 9 0
 thumbnail is a clickbait, but video itself is insanely good!
  • 1 0
 Is it wrong that I was waiting for the head tube shear?
  • 7 0
 DUUUUUUDES! We don't deserve this, you're too bloody good to us. Lets go racing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 7 0
 Kind of wild to compare to these highlights from 2014.

youtu.be/75jDBz-rL8A?si=9yqs3ggK_c2PrzjA
  • 7 0
 Knocked it out of the park as usual!
  • 4 0
 Sick video, already excited about the new season. Say what you will about the broadcast but the riding at the worldcups is better than ever before! So many incredibly fast racers that can win at any time.
  • 5 0
 Absolute banger. SleeperCo should be doing the UCI coverage. Uplifting savagery that made me want to go shred.
  • 5 0
 When people ask me "what is Downhill mountainbiking?" this is the video I will show them!
  • 2 0
 Where do I pay for this? what...it's free? this. is. free? what wonderful times we live in.
8mins flew by.
Great work sleeper. This showcases beautifully everything I love about the best sport in the world. A sport I have been following for many many years.
Thank you
  • 3 0
 Very good edits from Sleeper all season, Must Watch for sure - best one is IMO edit from Les Gets Smile
www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_Lw0GwiHOY
  • 4 0
 Dear Sleeper, all your edits are masterpieces.
  • 1 0
 Wow,
Y'all its a Ding Dong for me!!
Thanks for that inspiring piece. Wish the support from the governing body was better. How are there so few races this year? Doesn't make any sense.
  • 4 0
 Total Earthed vibes from this
  • 2 0
 second last song...
Did she say '4 or 5 seconds for my bowels to flow'?
Just finished my morning coffee and this is accurate.

also... sick edit, hyped.
  • 1 0
 That’s funny AF
  • 1 0
 Insane. Sleeper does a great job of getting us fans to the side of the track, no matter how far away we actually are. As a content creator myself I can't help wishing I could capture all this action in person. Soooo sick!
  • 1 0
 Kade has the most and some of the best clips in here. Kade not racing WC next year because the new scene is whack. Nice work getting rid of the goods WB. Absolutely clueless.
  • 5 1
 Moar kade
  • 2 0
 Perfection! Captures DH racing and the 2023 season perfectly. Thanks for doing this.
  • 2 0
 Watching Kade on a DH bike really gets me excited to go ride! only ill go at 1/4 the pace and on the brakes everywhere
  • 3 0
 So much Kade. Not enough Kade.
  • 3 0
 Drum & Bass + DH racing, enjoyed this one!
  • 2 0
 That gap line at around the 5 minute mark is absolutely insane.
  • 1 0
 So good, I had to watch the rest of Sleepers edits....oh looks like it's time to log off and go home.
  • 1 0
 Words fail me. Sleeper never misses. Impending Chase and Status bass line as lightning arcs across the skies…
  • 1 0
 Well that's already edit of the year. Incredible work, I'd of happily paid to have watched that.
  • 1 0
 Well that's already edit of the year. Incredible work, I'd of happily paid to have watched that.
  • 1 0
 insane season! lots of diferent winners... first win for some. unbelievable!
  • 2 0
 wow, wow, wow
  • 2 0
 HEY! I saw Ben!
  • 1 0
 Thumbnail - taking 'longer, lower, slacker' past Grim donut levels.
  • 1 0
 AWESOME
I love the 4X clip at 6mins ;D
  • 2 0
 Kade was not robbed.
  • 1 0
 Made me want to ride my bike. So that's a big thumbs up.
  • 2 0
 Earthed 6.
  • 1 0
 YES
  • 1 0
 dang a rang
  • 1 0
 Glorious!
  • 1 0
 so good
  • 1 0
 Downhill is sick!







