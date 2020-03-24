Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free

Social isolation just got a bit easier as Peaty, Clay Porter and John Lawlor have released 'Won't Back Down for us all to watch for free on Vimeo.
|To help with your isolation and hopefully keep you in your houses, we have decided to put “Won’t Back Down “ online for free. This is not just my story in Mountain biking, it’s also a history lesson of Downhill and our great sport. Enjoy everyone, Cheers—Steve Peat
Won't Back Down follows Peaty through 20 years of archival footage and photos and intimate interviews with Steve, his family, close friends and competitors. The film takes viewers on a captivating tour of the history of the sport of downhill mountain bike racing and culminates with Steve completing his career-long ambition of winning the World Champs in Canberra.
For more on the film, read our interview with the filmmakers, here
