Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free

Mar 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Social isolation just got a bit easier as Peaty, Clay Porter and John Lawlor have released 'Won't Back Down for us all to watch for free on Vimeo.

bigquotesTo help with your isolation and hopefully keep you in your houses, we have decided to put “Won’t Back Down “ online for free. This is not just my story in Mountain biking, it’s also a history lesson of Downhill and our great sport. Enjoy everyone, CheersSteve Peat

Won't Back Down follows Peaty through 20 years of archival footage and photos and intimate interviews with Steve, his family, close friends and competitors. The film takes viewers on a captivating tour of the history of the sport of downhill mountain bike racing and culminates with Steve completing his career-long ambition of winning the World Champs in Canberra.

For more on the film, read our interview with the filmmakers, here.

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
83357 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: iXS European DH Cup Postponed]
71311 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
60414 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
52013 views
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
50646 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
48517 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
41655 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
41285 views

10 Comments

  • 8 0
 There go my best efforts to "Work from home".
  • 2 0
 If ever there was a more relevant movie for these days ahead then this is it. Stick with it and we will all get through this!
  • 3 0
 Good lad! Stay safe people
  • 3 0
 Peaty, classy as always. You legend!
  • 2 0
 Yeeeeeeees! Cheers Steve, you´re a Legend!
  • 2 0
 The best rider and style!!!!!!!
Thank´s Steve!!
  • 2 0
 Absolute legend
  • 2 0
 nice one peaty!
  • 1 0
 Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Cracking

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008631
Mobile Version of Website