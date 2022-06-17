Must Watch: Tea & Biscuits 2 - A Very British International Mountain Bike Film

Jun 17, 2022
by James McKnight  

Is that Sam Hill? Yeah, that’s Sam Hill*. And he’s joined by countless legendary stars and rippers in Tea & Biscuits 2, a very British international mountain bike film.

Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals are proud to launch the second film in the Tea & Biscuits series, which goes online in its entirety and is free to view today.

Please enjoy the film then take a moment to check out the official merchandise available here (thank you).

Another biscuit?
Like a pack of custard creams, Tea & Biscuits was a treat enjoyed by all. Creator Tommy Caldwell has spent two years rustling up the second serving, visiting locations across the UK and Europe to film with some of mountain biking’s most exciting riders.

A huge thank you to T&B2 Presenting Sponsors, OneUp Components and Propain Bicycles, for sharing our love for a good brew and biccies, and also to the Supporting Sponsors, GT Bicycles, Maxxis, Nukeproof, Rocky Mountain and Yeti Cycles, for ditching the decaf to make the film possible.

Also, thank you to everyone who has attended or hosted a preview screening. There have been more than 40 events, including our UK premieres tour, and thousands of people have been kind enough to come along and support the various fundraisers running alongside the screenings. There are further events planned throughout summer, so keep an eye on the Misspent Summers Instagram page for a tea party near you soon!

We hope you enjoy the film. Tell us what you think – who would you like to see in Tea & Biscuits 3?

*Watch the video to find out what we're on about

Jesse Melamed riding for the lens of Will Brignal in Tea Biscuits 2.


19 Comments

  • 2 0
 My wife is obsessed with Downton Abbey and basically forces it on me. I'd be lying if I said I hated it. So I in-turn, subject her to British mountain biking holliganry. the problem is, she loves this #$^@ too. That either means my wife is full blown anglophile or this @#^& is that good. Maybe it's both?

This video and the riding in it... bangin!
  • 5 0
 Lovely
  • 3 0
 Excellent
  • 3 0
 Misspent Summers + Tom Caldwell x (tea + biscuits) = a little bit of heaven.
  • 2 0
 And as always the soundtrack is perfect.
  • 2 0
 @o-dubhshlaine: Thank you! Tommy (and the riders) did an amazing job
  • 2 0
 @MisspentSummers: ah no, thank you. I’ve waited weeks for this and didn’t disappoint.
  • 2 0
 @o-dubhshlaine: That's great to hear
  • 1 0
 Not the tea kinda guy normally, but I'll brew myself a tea now, eat some biscuits and enjoy the show! Perfection!
  • 1 0
 Enjoy! (PS what biscuits?)
  • 1 0
 That was a lot of fun to watch!
  • 1 1
 What the F* did I just watch?
  • 6 0
 Hopefully something you enjoyed very much.
  • 2 0
 @MisspentSummers: At first I only had the 5 minute count down without any bikes or riding. Not sure, but now I do see bikes and dirt. Much more stoked now.
  • 1 0
 I’m not sure.. but I know I have any to ride my bike now.
  • 1 0
 @Acid11: Ahh haha sorry about that. Bikes and dirt are good
  • 1 0
 is that runcorn asda?
  • 1 0
 ‘asda be
  • 1 0
 Hmmm tea





