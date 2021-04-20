Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Must Watch: Dylan Stark's 'Real Heat' Edit We All Raved About is Now Available for Free
Apr 20, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Dylan Stark's heavy BMX and MTB edit came out in February and was absolutely worth the $3 it cost at the time, but now it's available for free on YouTube.
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Dylan Stark
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
52134 views
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
51035 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
43417 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
42163 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
41462 views
OneUp Announces New Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
40111 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
39620 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
38321 views
23 Comments
Score
Time
25
6
speedfreek
(27 mins ago)
Oh I'm gonna sound like such an old man here but I really hope that, given they were charging people for the clip originally, they paid to fix whoever's roof they f*cked up at 4:19...
[Reply]
4
5
Tacodip420
(17 mins ago)
Every skateboarder just laughed at this
[Reply]
2
0
IF-OBA-WILLS-IT
(6 mins ago)
first moment i paused to check out the comments was 4:19 to try and find out whose roof he f*cked up there
[Reply]
6
0
speedfreek
(6 mins ago)
@Tacodip420
: I'm sure they did... And when I was a teenager (as a skateboarder) I probably would have done too. But then you grow up and realize that stuff costs money and repairing a roof is a) expensive, and b) a ball ache. I'd be pretty pissed if that happened to my roof for the sake of someone's short bike film, and even more so to find out that whoever made it was asking people to pay for said film because of the time and money it cost to make (you know, like a roof does)
[Reply]
2
0
jwdenver
(2 mins ago)
Vandalism is never cool.
[Reply]
1
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(1 mins ago)
I am pretty sure he commented on the original thread that it was a condemned building.
[Reply]
17
1
ccurtis20
(47 mins ago)
He really should have been invited to do the X games real MTB video contest. I think he would have been a tough competitor!
[Reply]
2
1
bhuck12
(38 mins ago)
I'd say he would have come in 3rd if this vid was in the contest. But this was a long time in the making skate style compilation and time is everything for bangers like these guys are chasing
[Reply]
2
0
KSP-PRODUCTIONS
(15 mins ago)
Video quality wise he is very, very, far from every other contestant from the X Games MTB Real... they judge everything.
[Reply]
1
0
Tacodip420
(12 mins ago)
@KSP-PRODUCTIONS
: Respect the VX
[Reply]
8
0
Tacodip420
(20 mins ago)
From now on, Dylan does your huck to flat tests
[Reply]
6
1
maxgod
(28 mins ago)
note to self : don't buy a bike from this guy
[Reply]
4
1
barathpapi
(49 mins ago)
How is he not stacked with sponsors?
[Reply]
11
1
deonvg
(48 mins ago)
Sponsors don't f*ck with Stingy
#freestingy
[Reply]
9
3
freeridejerk888
(33 mins ago)
Because sponsors want some dweeb trail clone YouTuber with perfect diction and imagine. Not some gnarly sender who thinks after he jumps. (Ps if I owned a company id be on a plane to CA right now to find Dylan and hand him a FAT check)
[Reply]
3
1
theothernorthshore
(26 mins ago)
He has quite a few if i remember correctly
[Reply]
3
3
chriskneeland
(23 mins ago)
@freeridejerk888
: MTB can't handle BMX culture
[Reply]
2
0
enki
Plus
(9 mins ago)
4:20 -> Some poor jerk is gonna be wondering where their $$$ roof repair came from. :\
[Reply]
2
0
matheas
(11 mins ago)
when real heat is more real than real mtb
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(4 mins ago)
I think we’ve found the new standard for the Huck to Flat test.
[Reply]
1
0
cornwallfreerider
(1 mins ago)
What a f**in bellend. 4:20. turned off. dick.
[Reply]
2
5
DaveGFC
(36 mins ago)
Needs a longer edit with more tricks
[Reply]
3
0
polarflux
(12 mins ago)
The punishment for your comment will be to watch a single trick attempt video until you understand.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009439
Mobile Version of Website
23 Comments
Post a Comment