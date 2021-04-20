Must Watch: Dylan Stark's 'Real Heat' Edit We All Raved About is Now Available for Free

Apr 20, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Dylan Stark's heavy BMX and MTB edit came out in February and was absolutely worth the $3 it cost at the time, but now it's available for free on YouTube.

23 Comments

  • 25 6
 Oh I'm gonna sound like such an old man here but I really hope that, given they were charging people for the clip originally, they paid to fix whoever's roof they f*cked up at 4:19...
  • 4 5
 Every skateboarder just laughed at this
  • 2 0
 first moment i paused to check out the comments was 4:19 to try and find out whose roof he f*cked up there
  • 6 0
 @Tacodip420: I'm sure they did... And when I was a teenager (as a skateboarder) I probably would have done too. But then you grow up and realize that stuff costs money and repairing a roof is a) expensive, and b) a ball ache. I'd be pretty pissed if that happened to my roof for the sake of someone's short bike film, and even more so to find out that whoever made it was asking people to pay for said film because of the time and money it cost to make (you know, like a roof does)
  • 2 0
 Vandalism is never cool.
  • 1 0
 I am pretty sure he commented on the original thread that it was a condemned building.
  • 17 1
 He really should have been invited to do the X games real MTB video contest. I think he would have been a tough competitor!
  • 2 1
 I'd say he would have come in 3rd if this vid was in the contest. But this was a long time in the making skate style compilation and time is everything for bangers like these guys are chasing
  • 2 0
 Video quality wise he is very, very, far from every other contestant from the X Games MTB Real... they judge everything.
  • 1 0
 @KSP-PRODUCTIONS: Respect the VX
  • 8 0
 From now on, Dylan does your huck to flat tests
  • 6 1
 note to self : don't buy a bike from this guy
  • 4 1
 How is he not stacked with sponsors?
  • 11 1
 Sponsors don't f*ck with Stingy #freestingy
  • 9 3
 Because sponsors want some dweeb trail clone YouTuber with perfect diction and imagine. Not some gnarly sender who thinks after he jumps. (Ps if I owned a company id be on a plane to CA right now to find Dylan and hand him a FAT check)
  • 3 1
 He has quite a few if i remember correctly
  • 3 3
 @freeridejerk888: MTB can't handle BMX culture
  • 2 0
 4:20 -> Some poor jerk is gonna be wondering where their $$$ roof repair came from. :\
  • 2 0
 when real heat is more real than real mtb
  • 1 0
 I think we’ve found the new standard for the Huck to Flat test.
  • 1 0
 What a f**in bellend. 4:20. turned off. dick.
  • 2 5
 Needs a longer edit with more tricks
  • 3 0
 The punishment for your comment will be to watch a single trick attempt video until you understand.

