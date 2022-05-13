Must Watch: The Official Trailer for Tea & Biscuits 2 is Rowdy

Tea & Biscuits 2 is a very British international mountain bike film by Caldwell Visuals and Misspent Summers.
T&B’s second serving
is an even bigger portion of lo-fi blasting by the world’s greatest and most committed mountain bikers.
The tea party puts the sport’s legends at the same table as a host of up-and-comers and underappreciated heroes.
Tommy C is packing the biscuits for the official premieres tour, with three UK dates next week and the official world premiere at Enduro World Series Tweed Valley on 2 June (tickets sold out, sorry!).
Check out the trailer now, get excited, then try to sit tight until the full online launch mid-June.
If you can’t wait until then, check out the independent screenings info below.
A huge thank you to T&B2 Presenting Sponsors, OneUp Components and Propain Bicycles, for sharing our love for a good brew and biccies, and also to the Supporting Sponsors, GT Bicycles, Maxxis, Nukeproof, Rocky Mountain and Yeti Cycles, for ditching the decaf to make the film possible.INDEPENDENT SCREENINGS
Excited for the launch of Tea & Biscuits 2 – a very British international mountain bike film?
Can’t wait for the online launch (17 June) and can’t make it to one of the official premieres?
No probs. We are running independent screenings between 4-12 June.
This is your chance to host a preview screening of the film at your bike shop, office, or organisation on any day within those dates.What is an independent screening?
You host an event for local riders to show the new film on a big (or small) screen and enjoy a brew or two.Who can host one?
Anyone with a bike shop, café, company, club, or organisation who likes to drink tea.
Give us a shout if you’re not sure you fit into these categories.Tickets
As a screening host, you can decide how much to charge for tickets. The options are:
1. Free entry.
2. Fundraiser: We would be very happy if any money raised from ticket sales goes to a good cause like trail building, local riding community etc.
3. For profit: If ticket sales go directly to the host, Misspent Summers asks for a small hosting fee (details on request)How to host the film
The full film will be provided via a private YouTube link that will only be available during the event timeframe.
If you are interested in hosting an independent screening event, please get in touch via our contact form.
Official merchandise available at trade price to hosts
Hosts of T&B2 independent film screenings can purchase trade-price T&B2 clothing, posters, and other bits to sell at retail price during the event.
Available merchandise for purchase and resale:
• T&B2 official t-shirt
• A2 and A4-size official film posters
• Any Misspent Summers products (books, zines, prints, clothing, etc.)
If you are interested in hosting a Tea & Biscuits 2 independent screening, please get in touch via the Misspent Summers contact page
.
11 Comments
dissapointed in you Pinkers!