Must Watch: 'The Pilot' - A Full-Length Documentary on Amaury Pierron's Dramatic 2022 Season

May 25, 2023
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Here is the official film of 2022 DH World Cup Champion, Amaury Pierron. By watching - THE PILOT - you will learn about Amaury’s story and the road he travelled to win the World Cup DH overall for a second time, making 2022 his best season yet!

The movie takes a deep dive into his fun but extremely focused and performance driven character, looking back on his career so far, and reflecting in detail on his dramatic 2022 season.

THE PILOT

bigquotesI've always loved watching athletes’ documentaries and always thought it would be great to do one someday. It was when Sleeper Collective were filming me on the DH World Cups last year that we decided to go for a longer format. It became an important project for me.Amaury Pierron


THE PILOT
THE PILOT

THE PILOT

Even though Amaury Pierron is one of the fastest downhill racers on the planet and one of the most famous names in the sport, he opens up about his struggles and reveals some of his darkest moments on the journey from success to potentially career-ending injuries and back to the top step.

THE PILOT

In this video, his teammates were also asked to give their perspective - two-time World Champion Myriam Nicole, and World Cup winner Thibaut Dapréla - who offer amazing personal insight of what is behind the big screens at the World Cup events or riders’ social media channels.

THE PILOT also brings the cliché of the racing rollercoaster to a personal level. With all ups and downs he went through we get to see Amaury’s everyday life: his home, his gym and finally an awesome COMMENCAL test track in Pascuet, Catalunya. All that to see and understand how much of a hard working athlete he is and make the viewer understand the complexity of DH racing.

THE PILOT
THE PILOT

THE PILOT


Rider: Amaury Pierron
Film & edit: Sleeper Collective

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Must Watch Amaury Pierron


5 Comments

  • 14 0
 Such a beast of a rider. It'll be very interesting to see how Jordan and Jackson stack up against the likes of Amaury. This DH season is gonna be lit.
  • 2 0
 Ye thats what i'v been wondering too man! Can't wait to see how it all unravels!
  • 4 0
 Love watching this guy ride. Such an animal.
  • 2 0
 When he’s on he walks the knife’s edge of goin fast as heck or blowing up spectacularly better than anyone.
  • 2 0
 53 seconds in and I already miss Rob...





