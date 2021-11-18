Must Watch: Thomas Estaque's Take On the Perfect Track

Estaque

track

dig crews

Utah

Rampage riders

Ariège

PEF

Estaque

his crew

COMMENCAL Segment

entire community

GPS coordinates

Rider

Directed by

Film

Edit

Music & Sound Edit

Colours

Infographist

Photography

Diggers

Thanks to

If Thomasdreamed of a, what would it look like?A few weeks ago,worked the land into build the best possible line for theirIn, France,along with Thomasandhave been shaping their own playground. Here's their take on the perfect track, theSince filming, Thomas and the shape team have redeveloped the trail to make it accessible to the. For those who wish to ride it, it starts at the following: Thomas Estaque: Leon Perrin: Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Pierre Dupont: Leon Perrin: Leo Lunel: Alex Naureils: Roxanne Loewert: Jb Liautard: PEF, Louis Reboul, Jérémy Berthier: TRP