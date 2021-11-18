Must Watch: Thomas Estaque's Take On the Perfect Track

Nov 18, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


If Thomas Estaque dreamed of a track, what would it look like?

A few weeks ago, dig crews worked the land in Utah to build the best possible line for their Rampage riders.
In Ariège, France, PEF along with Thomas Estaque and his crew have been shaping their own playground. Here's their take on the perfect track, the COMMENCAL Segment!

Since filming, Thomas and the shape team have redeveloped the trail to make it accessible to the entire community. For those who wish to ride it, it starts at the following GPS coordinates: 42.915732, 1.114997

Rider: Thomas Estaque
Directed by: Leon Perrin
Film: Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Pierre Dupont
Edit: Leon Perrin
Music & Sound Edit: Leo Lunel
Colours: Alex Naureils
Infographist: Roxanne Loewert
Photography: Jb Liautard
Diggers : PEF, Louis Reboul, Jérémy Berthier

Thanks to : TRP


5 Comments

  • 7 0
 Commencal doing it right again. Most of their edits from the last couple of years should have the must watch tag.
  • 1 1
 I don't disagree. I quit racing downhill because of the lack of jumps in our local series. Wasn't worth the money and travel to ride mediocre trails. How are you going to call something a "Pro-Course" without a single proper jump? "I just like tech" is code for "I can't hit jumps."
  • 2 0
 Commencal always with the best shredding videos
  • 1 0
 Insane edit! Estate is definitely one of the most stylish rider on the world cup circuit!
  • 1 1
 Putain il roule trop bien Frixfrix !

