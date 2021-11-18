Must Watch: Thomas Estaque's Take On the Perfect Track

If Thomas Estaque
dreamed of a track
, what would it look like?
A few weeks ago, dig crews
worked the land in Utah
to build the best possible line for their Rampage riders
.
In Ariège
, France, PEF
along with Thomas Estaque
and his crew
have been shaping their own playground. Here's their take on the perfect track, the COMMENCAL Segment
!
Since filming, Thomas and the shape team have redeveloped the trail to make it accessible to the entire community
. For those who wish to ride it, it starts at the following GPS coordinates
: 42.915732, 1.114997Rider
: Thomas EstaqueDirected by
: Leon PerrinFilm
: Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Pierre DupontEdit
: Leon PerrinMusic & Sound Edit
: Leo LunelColours
: Alex NaureilsInfographist
: Roxanne LoewertPhotography
: Jb LiautardDiggers
: PEF, Louis Reboul, Jérémy BerthierThanks to
: TRP
