Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Had 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'

Tom Van Steenbergen unleashes an onslaught of creativity both on and off the bike in his most important project to date ‘Wild West’. From unique features to first time tricks, Tom’s creative freedom was let loose like never before. The end result is 2 and a half minutes of Tom’s most ambitious freeride and slopestyle riding to date.

Photo: Daniel Fleury

Tom Van Steenbergen

Filmed in Oliver, BC, “Wild West’ is visual representation of Tom’s personality on and off the bike, brought to life by director Calvin Huth. Over a 6 week period of building, testing and experimenting with multiple world firsts tricks, ‘Wild West’ leaves nothing on the table.Having first met in Whistler shooting for dirt diaries, Calvin and Tom had an instant rapport and have sort to work together ever since. ‘Wild West’ is a coming together of their creativity like never before.“I put everything I had into this project. adidas 5.10 gave me the freedom to make the project I wanted to make and the time I needed to push my riding in the way I knew I could. I’ve put it all out there in ‘Wild West’ and hope that it gets people excited to ride” –