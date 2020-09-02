Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Had 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'

Sep 2, 2020
by Five Ten  


Tom Van Steenbergen unleashes an onslaught of creativity both on and off the bike in his most important project to date ‘Wild West’. From unique features to first time tricks, Tom’s creative freedom was let loose like never before. The end result is 2 and a half minutes of Tom’s most ambitious freeride and slopestyle riding to date.

Filmed in Oliver, BC, “Wild West’ is visual representation of Tom’s personality on and off the bike, brought to life by director Calvin Huth. Over a 6 week period of building, testing and experimenting with multiple world firsts tricks, ‘Wild West’ leaves nothing on the table.

Having first met in Whistler shooting for dirt diaries, Calvin and Tom had an instant rapport and have sort to work together ever since. ‘Wild West’ is a coming together of their creativity like never before.

Adidas 5.10 Presents Wild West
Photo: Daniel Fleury

“I put everything I had into this project. adidas 5.10 gave me the freedom to make the project I wanted to make and the time I needed to push my riding in the way I knew I could. I’ve put it all out there in ‘Wild West’ and hope that it gets people excited to ride” – Tom Van Steenbergen

Posted In:
Videos Five Ten Tom Van Steenbergen


17 Comments

  • 7 0
 Overshot by a mile and a half, holy crap. Nice work Calvin, digging the colour shenanigans—now you’ve got me wondering about shooting infra red!
  • 6 0
 THAT over shoot!!!!
  • 4 0
 That was insane boys!! Such sick riding and loved the infrared footage too.
  • 2 0
 I was wondering how this particular rendering was made. I will go to bed slightly less stupid tonight.
  • 3 0
 So many SICK edits this year!!! Nico Vink from the ash, Remy Metailler on squamish trails and now this ????
  • 4 0
 What the f*ck just happend...?
  • 2 0
 My brain doesn't understand a single thing my eyes just saw
  • 1 0
 Welcome to world first wild west first world how to count in 6 weeks.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely awesome! Infrared, the riding, the edit. Mint!
  • 1 1
 I guess it must be Rampage selection time - suddenly a load of freeride videos appear!
  • 1 0
 It said must watch. Glad I did.
  • 2 0
 Your turn Semenuk
  • 1 0
 What a vid!!! Awesome... should be 20times longer!
  • 1 0
 tht superman drop was insane!
  • 1 0
 Nicely done! Wow....
  • 1 0
 Thank you!
  • 1 0
 Unreal stuff

