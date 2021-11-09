MUST WATCH: Tom Van Steenbergen in ‘Wild West 2’

In September 2020 Tom Van Steenbergen took the internet by storm with his mind melting production Wild West, directed by Calvin Huth. 1 year on from his award-winning edit
, Tom returns with Wild West 2, once again pushing the limits of what is physically possible on a mountain bike.
In 2020, Wild West was a statement piece from Tom, it visually represented his personality on and off the bike. Wild West 2 takes this one step further as Van Steenbergen brings a bag of never before done tricks to the center stage. Directed again by Calvin Huth, his unique editing style will you on the edge of your seat, feeling every beat of Tom’s riding as he pushes the sport to its limits once again.
“It’s so rad to be able to do another Wild West video. Calvin and Dan absolutely killed it. Seeing how much everyone improved their skills over the last year is sick. I can proudly say that this is the most technical and best riding I’ve ever done for a video, which was a big challenge after coming back from a femur break. I’m so pumped to finally share this one.“
“Once again, it was an absolute blast to be on another big project with Tom. The days can get intense out there very quickly. Especially since Tom drops huge moves as if he’s ordering appetizers during happy hour! Even knowing he’s done the necessary work to prepare, it’s still so gnarly! The reward from helping build, film, and then getting to edit Tom progressing the sport and achieve his personal goals… It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of.
I am super grateful to work with such an amazing crew, I can’t wait for Tom to heal up and get back to doing what he loves! It’s projects like this that keep us coming back. Thank you to adidas Five Ten and Monster for supporting the sport.” Calvin Huth Director
View the full image gallery from Five Ten and Tom Van Steenbergen here.
Great work Tom and Cal!
EDIT: there's three good tricks in this whole video wtf
