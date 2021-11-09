MUST WATCH: Tom Van Steenbergen in ‘Wild West 2’

In September 2020 Tom Van Steenbergen took the internet by storm with his mind melting production Wild West, directed by Calvin Huth. 1 year on from his award-winning edit, Tom returns with Wild West 2, once again pushing the limits of what is physically possible on a mountain bike.

In 2020, Wild West was a statement piece from Tom, it visually represented his personality on and off the bike. Wild West 2 takes this one step further as Van Steenbergen brings a bag of never before done tricks to the center stage. Directed again by Calvin Huth, his unique editing style will you on the edge of your seat, feeling every beat of Tom’s riding as he pushes the sport to its limits once again.

“It’s so rad to be able to do another Wild West video. Calvin and Dan absolutely killed it. Seeing how much everyone improved their skills over the last year is sick. I can proudly say that this is the most technical and best riding I’ve ever done for a video, which was a big challenge after coming back from a femur break. I’m so pumped to finally share this one.“

“Once again, it was an absolute blast to be on another big project with Tom. The days can get intense out there very quickly. Especially since Tom drops huge moves as if he’s ordering appetizers during happy hour! Even knowing he’s done the necessary work to prepare, it’s still so gnarly! The reward from helping build, film, and then getting to edit Tom progressing the sport and achieve his personal goals… It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of.

I am super grateful to work with such an amazing crew, I can’t wait for Tom to heal up and get back to doing what he loves! It’s projects like this that keep us coming back. Thank you to adidas Five Ten and Monster for supporting the sport.” Calvin Huth Director

View the full image gallery from Five Ten and Tom Van Steenbergen here.

36 Comments

  • 23 0
 WOW. Confident TVS would have won Rampage this year after watching that ... sad to see, hoping for a full recovery. What a legend.
  • 13 0
 I'm going to have to rewatch this more times than a semanuk edit to try to understand what's he's even doing! And that's high praise!
  • 3 0
 I'm serious, I still can't figure out what the ender is. Double backflip 360? Is that the trick that pastrana tried/failed to do on a moto for years and years? Unreal! Heal well Tom.
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: Yep it was a double backflip 360. Insane
  • 2 1
 @kcy4130: I also understand this as a Double Backflip 360, but it just looks so weird, like someone tried to do a twister and a cashroll at the same time Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: TP landed it last year (? Maybe also 2019), but yes, that's the one Wink
  • 18 7
 Whelp, I'm officially a geezer. I watch these feats of courage and don't think "wow, that dude is boss", I think "wow, that dude should be careful and make sure that his health insurance is up to date".
  • 26 1
 He's Canadian.
  • 1 0
 I watch these feats of courage and I think "wow, I really suck at riding"
  • 1 0
 @luckynugget: so if he hurts himself, he will be waiting awhile for care?
  • 6 0
 The pause after he lands that double back 360 thing was great editing/directing, cause it allowed me to say 'what the f*ck' before it switched to the next clip.

Great work Tom and Cal!
  • 8 0
 Rough AF. Jordy would be proud
  • 4 0
 Here's hoping for a full recovery from Rampage so that we can see a Wild West 3 some time in the future!
  • 1 0
 yep, super sorry he felt down on rampage. We would see an amazing run. Calvin what to say, it's bonkers. A few sec before you changed the B&W to color my brain was, ok maybe that is enough, such good timing and a unique way to remember the edit. I was sorry this lasted only 2:34.
  • 4 0
 Much deserved after his rampage heartbreak
  • 4 0
 Was that a double flip 3? Holy crap.
  • 3 0
 This should be renamed Wild West 3. Wild West 2 was his Rampage run this year.
  • 3 1
 Amazing video but sad to watch.
  • 2 0
 Amazing work, Tom! I hope you're keeping your spirits up and healing up!!
  • 3 0
 Holy shit man..
  • 1 0
 He would have won Slopestyle Rotorua with that frontie footplant drop and the last move alone - crazy.
  • 2 0
 any update on Tom's condition?
  • 5 0
 Follow his Instagram. He posts quite a bit. He walked down his hallway today sans crutches.
  • 1 0
 just wow! usually i don't appreciate slopestily, trick filled videos much but this edit is just wow
  • 1 0
 Misty 5 to redirect WTF! Footplant Frontflip on drop WTF! Backflip 360 to backflip WTF! TVS WTF!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 I was like: Fastplant fronty isn't the last clip? Then I saw the last one and was just falling of my chair. WTF
  • 1 0
 best one in a looooong time
  • 1 0
 And the sport keeps on progressing. I take my hat off young Sir.
  • 1 0
 Incredible!
  yeehaw
 yeehaw
  • 1 0
 P U M !!
  • 1 0
 HELL YEAH TOM
  • 1 0
 So good!
  • 1 0
 Jeez that was savage!
