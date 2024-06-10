Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen's X Games Real MTB 2024 Edit

Watch Tom Van Steenbergen and filmer/editor Calvin Huth’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024, the all-video MTB contest brought to you by the X Games.
Fans can vote for their favourite once per day at xgames.com/realmtb
until fan voting closes on June 30th during the X Games Ventura broadcast. There's also a YouTube livestream show on June 27th with some of the athletes to announce the judged vote winners. Tune in to ESPN on July 23rd to find out who won X Games gold.
Music: Kilimanjaro - Lover & Lollypop Records