Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen's X Games Real MTB 2024 Edit

Jun 10, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Watch Tom Van Steenbergen and filmer/editor Calvin Huth’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024, the all-video MTB contest brought to you by the X Games.

Fans can vote for their favourite once per day at xgames.com/realmtb until fan voting closes on June 30th during the X Games Ventura broadcast. There's also a YouTube livestream show on June 27th with some of the athletes to announce the judged vote winners. Tune in to ESPN on July 23rd to find out who won X Games gold.

Music: Kilimanjaro - Lover & Lollypop Records

19 Comments
  • 10 0
 X games is rigged if he doesn’t win. How many NBD’s ??
  • 4 1
 Matt Macduff's had a similar amount of NBDs and wild stuff.
  • 5 0
 @dungeonbeast: True. But TVS went a bit crazier. Cork 7 on a drop is mind boggling
  • 5 0
 Damn, how did he get that last one around
  • 2 0
 I don't know but it made my neck and back hurt so much from watching it that I need to go lie down for a few minutes.
  • 3 0
 He is a physics denier.
  • 4 0
 Incredible! My jaw hit the floor many times watching that. Good music too.
  • 4 0
 Physics be damned
  • 1 0
 How do you even backflip off of a nose manual?
  • 1 0
 Oooohhhh backflip, to manual to frontflip...BFD, get a life.... and a flair backflip 360 mctwister thingamabob drop....give me a break
  • 2 0
 Nasty part. How the boy goes off on the unbuyable bike
  • 2 0
 *casually drops a worlds first*
  • 2 0
 I think this is the best edit. But man Matt's was pretty heavy as well.
  • 1 0
 He's got my vote, that cork 7? off the drop was wild
  • 1 0
 Proper
  • 1 0
 Legend.
  • 1 0
 This one is the ONE
  • 1 0
 what the fuck
  • 1 0
 Sheeeesh







