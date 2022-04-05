Must Watch: Vaea Verbeeck Is Next Level in Utah

Vaea Verbeeck has solidified herself as one of the top female gravity riders in the world. Running the gamut of disciplines, she has made her mark in World Cup DH, holds current back-to-back Queen of Crankworx titles, pushes the limits of Women's freeride, and is involved in Red Bull Formation.
Finding the time for your own personal growth and development with such a busy schedule can be extremely challenging, let alone making the time for a film project highlighting her level of progression. When Vaea said she wanted to do a project together with Calvin
, we saw the stars align and jumped at the opportunity!
"What was meant to be a trip to Virgin to just ride a ton, focus on learning new things and hit new features, turned into this last-minute opportunity to film with Calvin. We were both stoked on what we could capture together and I'm thankful for I9 being so keen on whatever it is we put our minds to." - Vaea Verbeeck
“Spending winters down south is the dream for me. I get to hang out with amazing friends and talented riders all winter long. So, naturally I was beyond pumped when Vaea wanted to film a video together. Having Industry 9 support it was the cherry on top. Vaea absolutely crushed this one. Watching her push her limits and conquer some fear was epic to film. So stoked for her! Vaea rips.” – Calvin
With Red Bull Formation
right around the corner, we're pretty excited to see what's next for Vaea!!
Music: Las Aves - N.E.M.
#WomensFreerideMovement
