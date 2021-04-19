Must Watch: Veronique Sandler's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit

Apr 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Veronique Sandler and filmer/editor Joe Bowman’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.

Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:

DJ Brandt
Danny MacAskill
Brandon Semenuk
Brage Vestavik
Cam Zink

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Veronique Sandler X Games Real MTB 2021


11 Comments

  • 16 0
 Crankflip Nothing!? So Sick!
  • 4 0
 I was a bit sceptical when I heard about this but I will happily eat my words now. All six of these videos are exceptional.
  • 4 0
 Those roost's! Love it Vero!
  • 1 0
 The other edits may have more ridiculous tricks and lines, but this one makes me want to go out and enjoy a ride the most. Well done.
  • 2 0
 Yes Vero, JoBo & all! Top work!
  • 1 0
 different kind of edit from the others, but super smooth. the classiest edit.
  • 1 0
 That drop off the truck looks fun and approachable. That's that sh*t I do like.
  • 2 0
 Rad!
  • 1 0
 Incredible riding!
  • 1 0
 Smoothest edit. love it!
  • 1 0
 KILLER!

