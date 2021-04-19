Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Veronique Sandler's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
Apr 19, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Veronique Sandler and filmer/editor Joe Bowman’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021.
Click the following links to watch the other athlete edits:
DJ Brandt
Danny MacAskill
Brandon Semenuk
Brage Vestavik
Cam Zink
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Riding Videos
Veronique Sandler
X Games Real MTB 2021
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
16
0
canFreerider
(32 mins ago)
Crankflip Nothing!? So Sick!
[Reply]
4
0
codfather1234
(20 mins ago)
I was a bit sceptical when I heard about this but I will happily eat my words now. All six of these videos are exceptional.
[Reply]
4
0
emeryben
(42 mins ago)
Those roost's! Love it Vero!
[Reply]
1
0
Tacodip420
(10 mins ago)
The other edits may have more ridiculous tricks and lines, but this one makes me want to go out and enjoy a ride the most. Well done.
[Reply]
2
0
baybutt
(41 mins ago)
Yes Vero, JoBo & all! Top work!
[Reply]
1
0
parker2020
(11 mins ago)
different kind of edit from the others, but super smooth. the classiest edit.
[Reply]
1
0
Avanwin
(5 mins ago)
That drop off the truck looks fun and approachable. That's that sh*t I do like.
[Reply]
2
0
max2max
(29 mins ago)
Rad!
[Reply]
1
0
conair
(21 mins ago)
Incredible riding!
[Reply]
1
0
HannesBa
(20 mins ago)
Smoothest edit. love it!
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(8 mins ago)
KILLER!
[Reply]
