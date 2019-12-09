Must Watch: 2 Creative World Firsts from Paul Couderc in 'My War'

Dec 9, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Words: Commencal

Talent. Some are born with it. They use it to make beautiful shapes.
Tenacity. Others train tirelessly. In order to achieve extraordinary things.
Paul combines talent AND tenacity. This allows him to do what no other has done so far.

It’s on his own dirt in the southwest of France that Paul Couderc, along with Léon Perrin and JB Liautard (members of our Media Team) attempted and failed on many occasions, to be able to finally offer us this piece of art full of emotion!

Rider: Paul COUDERC
Video: Léon PERRIN
Additional Film: Louis HUGUENIN
Photo: JB LIAUTARD
Sound design: Léo LUNEL
Special thanks: COUDERC's Family, Rémy ATTANASIO

Talent




Tenacity




Tinder




Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Must Watch Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
The 20 Greatest Downhill Race Runs of the Decade
81459 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
52985 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Sends HUGE Gaps in Paris and Lyon for 'Urban Freeride Lives 3'
51052 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
50745 views
Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
42375 views
Field Test: 2020 Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy - Part Country, But Mostly Rock & Roll
38608 views
Cascade Components Announces Santa Cruz Megatower LT Linkage
35566 views
Giro Introduces Collaboration with Bicycle Nightmares
33935 views

11 Comments

  • 15 0
 Sickest 4 trick edit Ive seen!
  • 4 0
 Semenuk: raw100 edits with New tricks
Couderc: hold my beer
  • 2 0
 INSANE ender !!! good job
  • 2 0
 Also, Your move Semenuk.
  • 3 0
 WTF
  • 2 0
 Holy Shit
  • 1 0
 New tricks.. This is gonna be fun to watch.
  • 2 0
 best commencial ever
  • 1 0
 Gnarly!
  • 1 0
 That. Was. HEAVY.
  • 1 0
 Iholy sh!ttttttttttt

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011918
Mobile Version of Website