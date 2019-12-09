Must Watch: 2 Creative World Firsts from Paul Couderc in 'My War'

Words: Commencal

Talent. Some are born with it. They use it to make beautiful shapes.Tenacity. Others train tirelessly. In order to achieve extraordinary things.Paul combines talent AND tenacity. This allows him to do what no other has done so far.It’s on his own dirt in the southwest of France that Paul Couderc, along with Léon Perrin and JB Liautard (members of our Media Team) attempted and failed on many occasions, to be able to finally offer us this piece of art full of emotion!: Paul COUDERC: Léon PERRIN: Louis HUGUENIN: JB LIAUTARD: Léo LUNEL: COUDERC's Family, Rémy ATTANASIO