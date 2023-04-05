Must Watch: Thomas Genon's 'Above'

Apr 6, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Words: Five Ten
Filmed & Directed: Hector Cash
Rider: Thomas Genon

bigquotesThis film has been more than 1 year in the making, at times it has felt longer but it has been well worth it. I knew I wanted to go back to my dirt jumps roots and push my limits again, get creative and showcase what’s possible when you put your mind to it.Thomas Genon

‘ABOVE’ is the latest project from Thomas Genon, a reminder of the slopestyle pedigree that made ‘Tommy G” a household name. Filmed in his purpose-built compound, he takes his riding back to where it all started and pushes his riding to new limits.

Rewind the clock to January 2020 and Thomas Genon launched his ‘Eclectic’ film with adidas Five Ten. Eclectic was a real statement piece for Genon that showcased how far he had come as a rider and his influences across the full spectrum of MTB disciplines.

Rewind a decade and the relatively unknown Belgian rider became a house name as ‘Tommy G’ over night when we won Redbull Joyride against all odds and took the most coveted slopestyle title on the planet. So why the history lesson?

Above is Thomas Genon returning to his slopestyle and dirt jump roots to reimagine the sport in 2023 and push the boundaries of his riding and creativity. Combining Thomas’s unrivalled style with an all-out master class in some of the most mind-blowing new school tricks, Tommy G proves that he is still one of the greatest slopestyle riders of a generation.



5 Comments

  • 5 0
 This made me think some pros could open up their spots and host slopestyle competitions/sessions under closed doors. Some of these look more interesting than the crankworx courses and it could be a cool slope fest series type deal. Sick spot.
  • 5 0
 That cashroll was magnifique.
  • 2 0
 it's super great riding, but man, i'm kind of getting bored with perfectly carved jumps. I'd love to see more freeride, skinnies and north shore hucks...more brage vestavik. i
  • 3 0
 skinnies? I guess that's what makes us unique and interesting individuals...I'm so happy skinnies are gone!
  • 1 0
 love this guy





