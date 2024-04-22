Must Watch: Heavy Moves from Jakub Vencl in 'One Nine One'

Last year, I decided to step back from slopestyle competitions after 15 years to explore other aspects of riding. When ROSE announced their new freeride bike and RST released a matching fork, it felt like the perfect opportunity for a new video project.I had a clear vision for the project from the start—dark and moody visuals paired with stoner metal tunes. We found ideal locations in Sokolov, Czech Republic, thanks to its coal mining heritage. Sokolov's rugged terrains and industrial backdrops provided the perfect setting for our shoot, capturing the gritty essence of freeride mountain biking amidst a unique landscape shaped by coal mining. Big thanks to Sokolovská Uhelná a.s. for graciously allowing us access to their locations.We had a solid filming crew led by Martin Vrbický of Fullface Productions, alongside Toni Schwanke, Radek Karko, Adam Cvinger and Drone pilots Jan Konopiský and Pavel Vigh.Lukas Knopf, a longtime friend, and ROSE Bikes teammate, joined us for a day of filming and got a section in the video too, adding his own flair to the project.