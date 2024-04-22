Must Watch: Heavy Moves from Jakub Vencl in 'One Nine One'

Apr 22, 2024
by JakubVencl  


Words: Jakub Vencl
Video: Fullface Productions
Riding: Jakub Vencl & Lukas Knopf

Last year, I decided to step back from slopestyle competitions after 15 years to explore other aspects of riding. When ROSE announced their new freeride bike and RST released a matching fork, it felt like the perfect opportunity for a new video project.

one nine one title photo

PHOTO ADAM CVINGER

PHOTO ADAM CVINGER

PHOTO ADAM CVINGER
PHOTO ADAM CVINGER

I had a clear vision for the project from the start—dark and moody visuals paired with stoner metal tunes. We found ideal locations in Sokolov, Czech Republic, thanks to its coal mining heritage. Sokolov's rugged terrains and industrial backdrops provided the perfect setting for our shoot, capturing the gritty essence of freeride mountain biking amidst a unique landscape shaped by coal mining. Big thanks to Sokolovská Uhelná a.s. for graciously allowing us access to their locations.

PHOTO ROBERT K HLER

PHOTO ADAM CVINGER

We had a solid filming crew led by Martin Vrbický of Fullface Productions, alongside Toni Schwanke, Radek Karko, Adam Cvinger and Drone pilots Jan Konopiský and Pavel Vigh.

PHOTO ADAM CVINGER

PHOTO ADAM CVINGER

Lukas Knopf, a longtime friend, and ROSE Bikes teammate, joined us for a day of filming and got a section in the video too, adding his own flair to the project.

PHOTO ROBERT KOHLER
PHOTO ROBERT K HLER


10 Comments
  • 5 0
 Let me tell you, it is VERY refreshing to see an edit in 2024 that:

1. Isn't overly artsy for the sake of being artsy, avant garde, cerebral, deep, or some other shit
2. for the most part features full, high quality, takeoff/trick/landing shots so you can get a full appreciation of the skill and gravity that goes into what is being shown
3. doesn't throw a jump cut every second.

Well done gentlemen.
  • 2 2
 Great riding, for sure.

Can a bike company, media company, person, etc. just put the "MUST WATCH" words in their post title now? I kinda thought that was reserved for Pinkbike employees/editors to use. This is the second "MUST WATCH" video I've seen in a few weeks that was a company or person posting its own content.

Petition to make "MUST WATCH" be two words that only Pinkbike staff have the discretion to put in a headline.
  • 3 0
 What if they title the edit "MUST WATCH"?
  • 1 0
 I think that is in fact the case.
  • 1 0
 I have never seen an RST fork do that before! Good to see. Amazing video and sick riding.
  • 1 0
 Did I just see a heelclicker to bars?
  • 1 0
 I did see him shave with his front tire.
  • 1 0
 Looks like some rampage prep right there.
  • 1 0
 Jakub umí!
  • 1 0
 That was dank







