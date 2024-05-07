Must Watch: Wild Scenes in the Sleeper Shreddit from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 7, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThere's an old celtic belief, that if you do a big whip, you make it into the SLEEPER SHREDDIT. Fort William World Cup, Enjoy. Sleeper



DH Racing World Cup Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


3 Comments
 Fantastic as always but a shame not to get some of Rudi Eichhorn's finals run (post crash)!!
 Easily some of the best content to come out of each downhill round.
 Do you not mean CELTIC belief?







