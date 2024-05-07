Watch
Must Watch: Wild Scenes in the Sleeper Shreddit from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
May 7, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
3 Comments
There's an old celtic belief, that if you do a big whip, you make it into the SLEEPER SHREDDIT. Fort William World Cup, Enjoy.
—
Sleeper
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,093 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
davetheweaver
(15 mins ago)
Fantastic as always but a shame not to get some of Rudi Eichhorn's finals run (post crash)!!
[Reply]
3
0
Phillipnz
FL
(19 mins ago)
Easily some of the best content to come out of each downhill round.
[Reply]
2
0
jonnymcc
FL
(9 mins ago)
Do you not mean CELTIC belief?
[Reply]
