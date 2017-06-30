VIDEOS

MX or MTB: Ethan Nell Will Still Send It - Video

Jun 30, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

After growing up riding dirt bikes, the St. George, Utah, native Ethan Nell took to mountain bikes in his late teens. “I raced a bit of motocross when I was probably 15 to 17, then got into mountain bikes,” Nell explains. “Now I’m kind of cruising both.”

With endless trails and the home of Red Bull Rampage just a stone's throw from his home, there’s no shortage of spots for him to session on the daily. Spend a day in the desert with Nell in the video above, where from the looks of it, he’s doing a little more than just “cruising.”


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
107574 views
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
96870 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
68921 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
66241 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
61710 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
59636 views
Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017
52243 views
Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look
47818 views

8 Comments

  • + 7
 Amen to that last sentence. Wish I could afford both. Ha Sold my moto to get more into mtn.
  • + 4
 This guy needs a wildcard invite to Rampage - he was an alternate last year. Give the locals a shot!
  • + 1
 The hangtime on motos is just insane...trying to eyeball the double on that bird's-eye view and you just keep flying..triple...quadruple...whaaaaaat that f.....!!
  • + 1
 DUUDE RIPS!!! GLAD TO SEE HIM GETTING SOME VIDEO TIME ON PB!!! KEEP IT UP BRUUUUHHH!
  • + 1
 Righteousness!!!!
  • + 1
 Sick!
  • + 0
 i wish my daddy bought me cool toys like that

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025797
Mobile Version of Website