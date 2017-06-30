MX or MTB: Ethan Nell Will Still Send It - Video

After growing up riding dirt bikes, the St. George, Utah, native Ethan Nell took to mountain bikes in his late teens. “I raced a bit of motocross when I was probably 15 to 17, then got into mountain bikes,” Nell explains. “Now I’m kind of cruising both.”With endless trails and the home of Red Bull Rampage just a stone's throw from his home, there’s no shortage of spots for him to session on the daily. Spend a day in the desert with Nell in the video above, where from the looks of it, he’s doing a little more than just “cruising.”