Video: 6-Year-Old Harley Beckett Flips His Way Into Seven

The highlights from a year of being a 6-year-old rider - Harley Beckett; aka Rockstar Harley!!



This year, Harley learned how to backflip his 16-inch BMX, his 12-inch BMX, his dirt jump bike and his friend's dirt jump bike. He also learned how to 360 on all those bikes... and threw a backflip one-footer over the airbag at Adrenaline Alley.



He found a love of racing - suddenly focusing on his techniques and speed... sadly messing up in all his races, but the hunger to win was there. The seed was planted!!



Riding at Dyfi bike park became a thing for us—with Harley becoming the youngest to ever do so —and he upgraded his bike to match the terrain. His jumps and drops got bigger and bigger as the year went on.



The year wasn't without its lows - a fractured leg just days before Christmas, a head injury after a mishap with a rock in a play park and taking a stray high-speed cable to the face, causing a burn from his chin to his ear. But each time something went wrong... Harley faced it with such bravery for his years and came back stronger.



What's in store for his Year 7? Harley has declared he's going to make a start on learning to double backflip and has aims to oppo 360 and tail whip. He would like to take on the OAKLEY drops at Dyfi bike park and make it into A finals in the National BMX races. Dream big, little man



As always, we are forever thankful to all of Harley's sponsors and to everyone who supports Harley either in person or online through his social media channels... we couldn't have done it without all of you. — Parentals