My Boo Launches Bamboo eMTB Range

Jun 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

The German bamboo bike brand My Boo has launched their first range of mountain bikes using their bamboo technology.

My Boo has already been offering a selection of bamboo bicycles but the Atakora is their first step into the eMTB market. Both models come equipped with a Shimano Steps E8000 motor and a battery capable of up to 180km/111 miles. The Atakora range includes two options with a base model and a premium version that sees upgrades to suspension, wheels and drivetrain.

The base model comes in at €4,499 and uses RockShox Recon suspension and Shimano's 12-speed SLX drivetrain. Stepping up to the premium model the suspension is bumped up to a Fox 34 and the SLX is swapped out for XTR with the Shimano wheelset on the standard model is being changed for a set of DT Swiss H1900 wheels.



Atakora

Motor: Shimano Steps E8000
Battery: Shimano Steps 514 Wh with a range of up to 180 km
Fork: RockShox Recon, air suspension, boost, tapered
Gearing: Shimano SLX 12-speed
Brakes: Shimano Deore hydraulic disc brakes
Crankset: Shimano Steps E7000
Wheels: Shimano MT501, 27.5"
Tyres: Schwalbe Smart Sam

Price: €4,499 // £4,090


Atakora Pro

Motor: Shimano Steps E8000
Battery: Shimano Steps 514 Wh with a range of up to 180 km
Fork: Fox 34, air suspension, boost, tapered
Gearing: Shimano XTR 12-speed derailleur gear
Brake: Shimano Deore XT hydraulic disc brakes
Tyres: Schwalbe Nobby Nic Classic Skin
Wheels: DT Swiss H1900, 27.5"
Crankset: Shimano Steps E7000

Price: €5,999 // £5,454


My Boo claims that the individual chambers and the thicker outer wall of the bamboo mean that the fibres can absorb shocks and the tensile strength is higher than aluminum or steel. All of My Boo frames are handmade in Ghana and then tested at their assembly plant in Germany where a long-lasting varnish is applied to the frames to protect against the elements.

You can find out more about the Atakora range here.

30 Comments

  • 11 0
 Is anyone really spending 5000 euros for this?
  • 39 0
 I have a buddy who SUPER wants one....but he's a panda.
  • 2 0
 Some people are very superstitious, that's it's USP.
  • 3 0
 Boo, who?
  • 8 0
 a 60-80 years old eco-friendly vegan dentist.
  • 10 0
 chain stays longer than top tube? I am bamboozled
  • 10 0
 Bike looks like it just shoots right up the hill
  • 1 0
 I got some serious boo-gers.
  • 1 0
 Looks like total pandamonium.
  • 5 0
 seriously...who is buying these bikes?? More chance of seeing an Atherton bike on your trails than this
  • 1 0
 I saw a non-ebike version on the trails towards the end of last year, and I pretty much just went, "Oh shit they are real?!" LOL
  • 1 0
 No PBers, but someone must be buying them if they ramped up with new e-bikes and they have 30 employees.
  • 4 0
 Yo, where are the solar panels on those eco friendly Ebikes?!
  • 1 0
 I really thought this was a joke when people were talking about bamboo as a material... How does the warranty go when it breaks?

"Well, it's freakin bamboo what the hell did you expect?"
  • 3 0
 Nobody wants this. Does no one do market research anymore?
  • 1 0
 They have 30 employees, so people are buying them. Not sure who, though.
  • 2 0
 Dogpiing on no one wants this, but look at that drop out. Seriously. It looks dremeled out of plate stock.
  • 3 0
 I feel like I'm taking crazy pills.
  • 4 0
 I woodn’t ride that.
  • 2 0
 Nothing is more polarising than ebikes. Well, except maybe bamboo ebikes! Lol
  • 1 0
 Sure looks like the chain is going rub on the chainstay joint in the highest 1 or 2 gears. For sure it's going to smack it a whole bunch.
  • 3 0
 No. Just no.
  • 2 0
 This is the ultimate oxymoron.
  • 2 0
 Finally the bike that everyone was waiting for!
  • 1 0
 Is the power of these electric motors such that we need wheely prevention chainstays?
  • 2 0
 My POO
  • 1 0
 These will sell like hot cakes...
  • 1 0
 Sorry, I have a really tough time embracing a bike named My Boo.
  • 1 0
 I wood like to see one in person.
  • 1 0
 Needs kashima.

Post a Comment



