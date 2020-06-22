My Boo Launches Bamboo eMTB Range

Atakora



Motor: Shimano Steps E8000

Battery: Shimano Steps 514 Wh with a range of up to 180 km

Fork: RockShox Recon, air suspension, boost, tapered

Gearing: Shimano SLX 12-speed

Brakes: Shimano Deore hydraulic disc brakes

Crankset: Shimano Steps E7000

Wheels: Shimano MT501, 27.5"

Tyres: Schwalbe Smart Sam



Price: €4,499 // £4,090



