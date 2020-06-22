My Boo Launches Bamboo eMTB Range

The German bamboo bike brand My Boo has launched their first range of mountain bikes using their bamboo technology.
My Boo has already been offering a selection of bamboo bicycles but the Atakora is their first step into the eMTB market. Both models come equipped with a Shimano Steps E8000 motor and a battery capable of up to 180km/111 miles. The Atakora range includes two options with a base model and a premium version that sees upgrades to suspension, wheels and drivetrain.
The base model comes in at €4,499 and uses RockShox Recon suspension and Shimano's 12-speed SLX drivetrain. Stepping up to the premium model the suspension is bumped up to a Fox 34 and the SLX is swapped out for XTR with the Shimano wheelset on the standard model is being changed for a set of DT Swiss H1900 wheels.
My Boo claims that the individual chambers and the thicker outer wall of the bamboo mean that the fibres can absorb shocks and the tensile strength is higher than aluminum or steel. All of My Boo frames are handmade in Ghana and then tested at their assembly plant in Germany where a long-lasting varnish is applied to the frames to protect against the elements.
You can find out more about the Atakora range here
.
30 Comments
"Well, it's freakin bamboo what the hell did you expect?"
Post a Comment