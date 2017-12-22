Sam Reynolds Tries To Define Enduro, Goes Big Instead - Video



A lot of ink has been spilt over Enduro to try to describe it. For us, the more we ride, the more we race, the less we actually know what Enduro is. We decided to start this video series to show the different aspects of Enduro and the different points of views of our riders to find out is their definition of Enduro.







To start this series, we've probably chosen our least pro enduro rider, Sam Reynolds. However, what we've discovered is that Sam is probably one of the keenest about riding his Enduro bike, ok maybe if you take pedaling out!









Enduro to me seems to be just a word for bike rides these days. I guess really it's a race format, that I'm not particularly interested in doing. But I sure do love riding my enduro bike! — Sam Reynolds





@EwaldSadie



