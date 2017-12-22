VIDEOS

Sam Reynolds Tries To Define Enduro, Goes Big Instead - Video

Dec 21, 2017
by UR Team  

A lot of ink has been spilt over Enduro to try to describe it. For us, the more we ride, the more we race, the less we actually know what Enduro is. We decided to start this video series to show the different aspects of Enduro and the different points of views of our riders to find out is their definition of Enduro.

Sam Reynolds

To start this series, we've probably chosen our least pro enduro rider, Sam Reynolds. However, what we've discovered is that Sam is probably one of the keenest about riding his Enduro bike, ok maybe if you take pedaling out!

Sam Reynolds

bigquotesEnduro to me seems to be just a word for bike rides these days. I guess really it's a race format, that I'm not particularly interested in doing. But I sure do love riding my enduro bike!Sam Reynolds

Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie
@EwaldSadie

2017 Polygon UR team launch

MENTIONS: @SamReynolds26 / @urteam


35 Comments

  • + 56
 My definition of enduro: Think about all the money I already spent on my bike so I force myself to leave home early in the morning, try not to crash, get exhausted, ride a little bit more, get really exhausted feeling like an epic hero even knowing deep inside I had a pathetic ride, go back home for a nice meal but only after spending one hour in the backyard cleaning the bike and then taking shower, eat, go to sleep and wake up next day to work.
It takes the entire day, every single Sunday.
f*cking brutal.
  • + 5
 Ha-ha-ha Smile Smile Smile . Reminds me something, except the kids between.
  • + 1
 brilliant
  • + 2
 It wouldn't be any fun if you couldn't get hurt doing it
  • + 2
 The best definition of enduro I've read. Spot on!
  • + 15
 My definition of enduro is pretty much the same as Sam's. Except of big jumps, backflips and so on. And yeah, crankspins don't fit my definition as well. Rest's the same.
  • + 15
 Needs more logos.
  • + 9
 Enduro racing is what xc should have been in mountain biking from the start because xc is glorified road racing. Enduro to the everyday Joe is just free riding with a marketing ploy to sell you new and fancy bikes.
  • + 3
 Your second sentence is money pun intended.
  • + 11
 looks like.... wait... freeriding?
  • + 6
 Enduro is a race format. That's it. Period. Dogged the vid though.
  • + 1
 Cool video. Maybe it's just my misunderstanding and I'm wrong about this, but there's a lil' bit of mockery talk when it comes to enduro from some freeride/downhill athletes which I never understood. Enduro in general seems to be a new racing format and bike category. It added up to the MTB in terms of quality of bikes, events, etc. It never really took anything from the freeride/downhill, or did it? Disclaimer: this is not trash talk on Sam he's a great personality in MTB, it's really a question that bugs me. If I was a pro freerider/downhiller I would not give a daaaamn about a new thing in the industry, especially if its the same industry that's paying me money to ride bikes.
  • + 3
 Enduro at its surface is pretty embarrassing...from the fanny packs to the goggles+half lids...

I don't think any of the mockery is pointed at the EWS, however...I mean other than the whole DH>Enduro, but that's pretty typical of elite racer's to look down on other racing formats that aren't as competitive or at the highest level in their eyes
  • + 3
 @nvranka: Why is that embarrassing? Function over form my friend.
  • + 3
 @visedbarbecue: heh...nothing more to say here bud.
  • + 1
 @nvranka: So you only care about fashion!? Then your a poser! Fanny packs look stupid but are ten times better than a Camelback.
  • + 4
 Yeah, you are right there is for sure some people mocking enduro. The reason we started this little video series and even more started with Sam is really to show simply that even if Sam's job is to send the biggest jump on earth on an MTB he is still loving riding enduro bikes. He does it his way and this is what he shows us here but moreover, he shows us that no one should be hiding from riding any kinds of bikes if you have fun!
  • + 1
 @nvranka: I like fanny packs
  • + 1
 Quit fronting mountain biking. Enduro is dirtbiking and has been since 1913, you've just managed to make biking look/sound ridiculous yet again....it's trail biking. Just ride your damn bike!
  • + 3
 Well, Sam Nail’d it I’d say...
  • + 3
 Sam Reynolds; most sponsored rider ever.
  • + 1
 most of the UR team have the same ones.
  • + 1
 Fuck racing it's all about getting loose sending building hunks and having fun w the lads
  • + 3
 Nice commercial...
  • + 3
 Needs a fanny pack!
  • + 1
 @2:05 min First pure darkness spot!
  • + 1
 How did he go in EWS last year?
  • + 1
 How much does Sam get paid for each photo in those god awful 100% glasses?
  • + 2
 Hopefully similiar to what fox guys get for having to ride an orange fork. Not too mention the folks with lime green frames...yikes.
  • + 2
 @jrocksdh: I think the orange lowers look sick
  • + 6
 More than you !
  • + 1
 @Matt115lamb: I don't disagree
  • + 1
 0:58 a definition of enduro for me, as a past dirt jumper Big Grin
  • + 1
 THIS IS THE BIKE OF THE YEAR, fck the slash....
  • + 3
 I dunno about bike of the year, but watching how planted that rear wheel is under braking in slow motion was impressive!

Post a Comment



