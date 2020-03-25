Video: Riding With Mark Allison, Kona Product Manager & Bellingham Local

This is the story of Donny. Mark "Donny" Allison is one of the true few Bellingham locals that make up the Kona family. Born and raised in Kona's hometown, Donny has watched the bike industry explode throughout his 25 years on this planet. From shop grom to product manager, Donny has seen it all, ridden it all, and rips harder than most.Check out all of our other My Konas to get to know the people behind our bikes.