My Krampus Wish List



The children huddle together, hidden somewhere deep within the linen closet. I can hear them whispering excitedly and I have to smile. Krampus is nearly here.



Oh, the joy!



Each winter, as the rest of the world prepares for the fat guy in red to indulge his breaking-and-entering fetish, my family waits in eager anticipation, instead, for Santa’s, goat-headed, demon assistant to pay us a visit.





Yes, yes…I’m sure the Krampus purists out there will point out that, technically speaking, Krampusnacht has already come and gone. We all know that every December 5th, Krampus roams the earth and stuffs all the naughty children into a bag (or wicker basket) before toting them down to the bowels of hell.



Furthermore, you might argue that if I were a true Krampus traditionalist, I’d have already donned my goat-head and demon suit, and joined others in a festive Krampuslauf during which we would run through town, chasing screaming children and carrying them off in wicker baskets.





Well, here’s the thing—a truly sturdy, child-size wicker basket is surprisingly difficult to come by these days. Furthermore, since I live in America, the odds are excellent that I’d get shot before my yuletide reign of terror really hit its stride. This is the downside, I suppose, of not living in Austria.



But hey, I can still terrorize my own children. I like to think that's all that truly matters.





“Daddy, do you think Krampus will really break into our house on Christmas eve and drag us down to hell?"



That's my youngest child—she's so adorable.



"Well," I say, "You never know. You never know. I mean, someone ate all the Christmas cookies the other day and none of you kids have confessed to the crime, so there's always the chance that Krampus might decide to sort that one out for himself if he's passing through our neighborhood. Who can say for sure?"



You see what I did there? It's the ambiguity that really seals the deal. If I've learned anything as a parent, it's that you need to keep the threat of impending doom open ended. Maybe the goat demon will come. Maybe not. Maybe he'll pick the right cookie-stealing culprit. Then again, maybe he'll snatch both of you instead... The point is to keep the kids guessing. Either way, they're less likely to eat all the cookies next time around. Basic Parenting 101: Ambiguous threats are your best friend. And in this case, it's perfectly in keeping with a classic, wintertime tradition that blends the best of Christian and pre Judeo-Christian European traditions. Who can argue with that?





Postcard courtesy of Scott Schnaars of San Jose, CA. Scott, I like your parenting style. I'm sure your daughter will be fine with a little counseling. Postcard courtesy of Scott Schnaars of San Jose, CA. Scott, I like your parenting style. I'm sure your daughter will be fine with a little counseling.