Video: William Robert's Rampage Story in 'Chasing Dreams'

Oct 4, 2023
by Five Ten  

Words: Adidas

ADIDAS 5.10 Presents Chasing Dreams – The Story Of William Robert's journey from Paris to Utah.

A new generation of riders have grown up with Red Bull Rampage streamed into their living rooms. For 2 decades the event has grown to be widely recognised as the most prestigious freeride mountain bike event of the year. Only the world’s best will ever be selected and in 2022 a dream became reality as William Robert became one of only 18 riders in the world to take on the iconic event in Utah.

“I grew up dreaming of riding Red Bull rampage and competing alongside my heros. In 2022 after years of work I got the chance with a wild card spot. The chance to compete at Red Bull Rampage is something only a few riders will ever get to experience and so I wanted to tell my story of chasing that dream" – William Robert, adidas Five Ten Athlete

In 2022, William Robert was awarded one of 8 wild card sports to compete at Red Bull rampage alongside 17 of the world’s best freeride athletes. After years of watching the event from the side lines and admiring the icons of a sport, William’s attempt to chase his dream had become a reality. For many the dream of riding Red Bull Rampage will always remain that way and so William Robert set out to tell his story.

bigquotesWe wanted to show the context of this story, Willaim lives in Paris, a far cry from the deserts of Utah. His story was so unique and with that in mind we wanted to take the fans on a journey from his home city to a behind the scenes experience of the event from his perspective.Damien Vergez, Director, Chasing Dreams

Go behind the scenes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 with an exclusive insight into the life a rookie as they turn their dreams into a reality.

Chasing Dreams was made in partnership with Norco Bikes

Posted In:
Videos Adidas Five Ten Norco William Robert


