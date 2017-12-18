VIDEOS

Behind the Scenes with Vinny T at Rampage - Video

Dec 18, 2017
by Vincent Tupin  

Follow my trip to Rampage through this video. Lots of good times riding and training with my friends the week before the event. On the final day, everything went well, I had a lot of pleasure during my runs and I hope to be back next year to show you more!

Photo Ian Collins
Photo: Ian Collins

Photo Christian Pondella
Photo: Christian Pondella

I want to say thank you to my brother Loris and my friend Benoit Gurnel for the help during the trip. Thanks to the whole H5 crew at the event. Also thanks to my sponsors: Scott, Bikepark Chatel, Bos Suspension, Box Components, Vee Tire co, Muc Off, Syncros, OCLU, Hope.

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports / @bikeparkchatel / @mucoffltd / @hopetech


42 Comments

 Skweek! Skweek-Skweek! Skweek-kweek-kweek!!! His bike is Skweeking!
 every bike skweak, rampage rats
 All BOS suspension squeaks for some reason. I love the suspension, but the squeaking is a little odd.
 @vesania: Sounds like a whistle when its rebounding.
 Dust + knuckle-box linkage = SKWeekY
 @vesania: Does it? My Idylles are basically silent. Anyone want some Limited Edition Squeakless Idylles?
 @danspring: It's mostly their shocks that chirp.. I had a Bos Stoy I while and chirped quite a bit but you get used to and I ended up kinda liking it after a while Smile
 One of my favourite riders to watch shred at Rampage this year!! He was so casual and fearless guinea pigging the top gnarl. We should call it Vinny Pigging!! Respect.
 Vinny piggy bahahahaha
 he foreal has one of the best facebooks to follow of all people. constantly just posting amazing riding vids, rain or snow or shine.
 Mad Props to all the Rampage riders..
 Sh*t that drop in might even be more sketchy than the Zink/Strait drop.
Somehow I gotta believe that none of these guys are truly ready and comfortable to hit their finals run.
So many things to link up perfect. My nerves would be shot on day one
 Yeah its hard to compare because sketchy entrance vs. less sketchy entrance but gnarlier line although both are f*cked up beyond reason.... I don't know. Overall that was the most enjoyable Rampage edit I've watched. All those different lines they got to ride before the event and Andreau's being particularly scary/sketchy.... wtf. That's quite the warm up for the event.
 Seriously, someone please explain why his suspension sounds like the bouncy cousin to Avid brakes. I the scenes where he's riding with someone else, you can tell which one is him from the squeak!
 Look at the comment by @Clarkeh towards the bottom of the page.
 I would assume everything is filled with dust
 BOS suspension made it so there forks do this for some reason i dont know why tho
 @therealtylerdurden: lol, i just scrolled down expecting some kind of in depth explanation
 just after watching this video everything seems less scary for me on a bike.
 Rebound set very slow? Sounds like it is, scary if You realize how much work susspension have on that kind of terrain. Priority not to die after landing 60feet drop, not to handle in terrain.
 That was the best POV I've seen from Rampage. Mad Skills for sure!
 Wow terrifying to say the least. Especially the guy at 4:11 who just about casually kills Vinny T...
 Holy! Doesn't even faze vinny t!
 big shout-out to Vinny T - he dropped the 2nd gnarliest line at Rampage on Vee Rubber tires
 I heard a couple other guys rode rubber tires! Crazy bastards, all of em!
 @therealtylerdurden: Rubber is so outdated though...
 @JumpinJesus: yeah, I heard air is WAY lighter.
 Based from this, Redbull does not do justice with their coverage! I held my breath a few times in this video, and shouted a few times to,
 Sick to finally see you flowing rampage Vinny!!
 My wife literally said “that’s mental, one wrong move and you’re gone” ..... I was like “yep yep “
 always bring some WD40... ^^
 VinnyT for President~

Dude is unstoppable!
 You know it massive when it looks huge on GoPro
 That guy can ride
 Sounds like he replaced his rear shock with a rubber ducky!
 That's the sound suspension makes when it's scared.
 @Clarkeh: Big Grin
 YES LAD!!
 Such an amazing dude!
 RaMpaGE iS JuST a sLopEStyLe eVeNT nOw
