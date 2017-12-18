Behind the Scenes with Vinny T at Rampage - Video

Follow my trip to Rampage through this video. Lots of good times riding and training with my friends the week before the event. On the final day, everything went well, I had a lot of pleasure during my runs and I hope to be back next year to show you more!
Photo: Ian Collins
Photo: Christian Pondella
I want to say thank you to my brother Loris and my friend Benoit Gurnel for the help during the trip. Thanks to the whole H5 crew at the event. Also thanks to my sponsors: Scott, Bikepark Chatel, Bos Suspension, Box Components, Vee Tire co, Muc Off, Syncros, OCLU, Hope.
Somehow I gotta believe that none of these guys are truly ready and comfortable to hit their finals run.
So many things to link up perfect. My nerves would be shot on day one
Dude is unstoppable!
