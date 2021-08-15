Women's Maribor DH Word Cup Winner: 'I Was Physically Really Struggling"

Aug 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Myriam made some big mistakes on her qualie run and was well in touch with Holl today. This should be quite the race more wide-open than ever in the womens field.

Myriam Nicole has spoken about the physicality of the Maribor track following her World Cup win earlier today.

Nicole laid down a time of 3:35.909 to take the win by over a second from Elenora Farina and she has now lifted herself to joint first in the overall World Cup standings alongside Camille Balanche.

At three and a half minutes, the Maribor track was the shortest World Cup race so far in 2021 but it was turned into a physical challenge by its roughness and high speeds. Riders also had to contend with the heatwave that is currently sweeping Europe and saw temperatures in excess of 30°C on the hillside.

Myriam Nicole revealed in an interview with Red Bull TV after the race that she had been battling an illness since last weekend which made putting together a full race run even more difficult. She said, "I’m really stoked about this one because this is such a tough race. It’s really hard to do a perfect run so during my run I was physically really struggling, maybe because I’ve been sick last weekend but physically that was so hard. To finish first is amazing and it’s a really great battle with the girls."

She continued, "I’m so tired now but this is why we train. I’ve been pushing hard in training so finally everything has come together. It’s a good feeling."

Myriam Nicole ready to turn up the heat tomorrow in pursuit of another World Cup win.

Myriam Nicole has shown incredible raw pace on the World Cup circuit this year, including qualifying fastest by nearly 8 seconds in Les Gets, but has crashed in both her previous finals runs so has been unable to convert that pace into a win until today. She said, "I’m pretty sure I was waiting for this one, waiting to do a run with no crashes like the last two races so of course this one will give me confidence. Oh my god, this feels good."

Nicole will now head to Val di Sole to contest for the Rainbow Stripes at the end of the month before resuming her World Cup title challenge in Lenzerheide at the start of September. When asked about how she will prepare for the upcoming races, she said, "There [are] really important races coming. I feel like I was training until August and now I'm taking each race one by one and just do a hard recovery between them. I take every race the same so I’ll follow the process and see what happens."

Posted In:
Racing and Events Race Reports DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
96450 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
82576 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
79305 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
61998 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
59360 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
51682 views
Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue
47067 views
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
44974 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 How are we supposed to know who the winner is if you don't put it in the headline? Razz
  • 1 0
 So did Pom Pom win a spelling bee?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007685
Mobile Version of Website