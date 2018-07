Injury update... Crashed pretty bad this morning. After being transported by helicopter to Trento my back is not broken just a mega big huge bruise... It will take time to go down but I will be back as soon as possible! So gutted to lose my #1 plate but thanks to everyone for keeping me safe. C’est la vie ❤️

A post shared by Myriam Nicole (@myriam_nicole) on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:42am PDT