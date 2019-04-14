Myriam Nicole Out With Foot Injury

I was ready to smash it.

I was ready to rock it.

I was ready to give my best racing with the guuurls!

After 6 months training like hell thanks to @nicstraining & @bparietti doing an awesome job with the @commencal_vallnord team my hopes for the full race season are over for now… I was blown off by the wind mid air whilst training. I landed badly on my foot and it broke and dislocated.

After lots of tears, frustration, the team at @cliniquestjean.capsante took care of me and even made me smile before going for surgery.

Couldn’t thank my lovely friends who were there to help enough @loicbruni29 @paulhette @peferry @ledieuvincent @malene_degn @victor_koretzky @purple_koz and everyone else that sent messages or came to see me at the clinic. — Myriam Nicole