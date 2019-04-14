RACING

Myriam Nicole Out With Foot Injury

Apr 14, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

The winner of the first round of the 2018 World Cup in Croatia last year and consistent podium threat has been injured right before the first race of the 2019 season.

bigquotesI was ready to smash it.
I was ready to rock it.
I was ready to give my best racing with the guuurls!
After 6 months training like hell thanks to @nicstraining & @bparietti doing an awesome job with the @commencal_vallnord team my hopes for the full race season are over for now… I was blown off by the wind mid air whilst training. I landed badly on my foot and it broke and dislocated.
After lots of tears, frustration, the team at @cliniquestjean.capsante took care of me and even made me smile before going for surgery.
Couldn’t thank my lovely friends who were there to help enough @loicbruni29 @paulhette @peferry @ledieuvincent @malene_degn @victor_koretzky @purple_koz and everyone else that sent messages or came to see me at the clinic.Myriam Nicole

We wish Myriam the best of luck with her recovery and look forward to seeing her back on the bike later in the season.

