Myriam Nicole Recovering from Surgery After Thumb Ligament Injury

Mar 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Myriam Nicole ready for whatever the Appalachians will throw at her.

Myriam Nicole has revealed she is recovering from surgery last week to fix a UCL rupture and Stener lesion.

After starting her season with third place at the Thredbo Cannonball downhill, Myriam Nicole will be back off the bike as she recovers from surgery to fix a thumb injury. Myriam Nicole has been away from racing in recent seasons while she dealt with ongoing concussion symptoms and was hoping to return to World Cup racing at Fort William.

Following the news of her surgery, we contacted Myriam, who shared additional details about the injury and said she would know more soon but would be trying to make it to round one in Fort William.

bigquotesI broke my thumb ligament and had surgery last Friday. I will know more in a few weeks for Fort Bill, doing everything I can to be there. Myriam Nicole

photo
Myriam Nicole's post to social media last week.

We also contacted Myriam's team about her pre-season injury, with the Commencal / Muc Off team telling us that it is "aiming for the quickest and smartest way of recovery." The team believe it may be tough to be back for the opening round, but it will "do what’s best for the remainder of the season."

bigquotesWe’re aiming for the quickest and smartest way of recovery and we’re surrounded by great people for it.

Surgery went well and Myriam is already back on the training grind. Might be tight for the WC opening but we’ll do what’s best for the remainder of the season. Commencal Muc Off

We wish Myriam all the best with her recovery and hope she will be back riding and racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Injuries Myriam Nicole


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,991 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
69641 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
56582 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
55198 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
42541 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?
38172 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
37992 views
Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes
35498 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Scott Genius ST Concept
33213 views

25 Comments
  • 19 3
 I wish Myriam a quick recovery.

On another note, how come there is no Pinkbike article about her former team-mate Thibaut Daprela officially off Canyon Factory team and racing as a privateer in this season?
  • 2 0
 I'd assume it's because they are awaiting for an official statement from Canyon????
  • 1 7
flag Loutrix (47 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 m.pinkbike.com/news/thibaut-daprela-joins-the-canyon-cllctv-dh-team.html
  • 19 0
 Another MTB site's comments have suggested some serious allegations have been made against him. I imagine that PB want to steer clear of any legal shenanigans altogether and not report on it.
  • 3 0
 @Bitelio: Canyon has announced it already
  • 3 0
 Oups misread your comment sorry
  • 2 1
 @korev: Thibaut has announced this on his Instagram, Canyon has announced it as well. There is no reason why PB shouldn't drop a note imo, without speculating about reasons, accusations against him and spreading rumors..
  • 2 0
 @nerdymtbiker: Oh, thanks, I was not aware. I must be the only guy in the planet without Instagram XD
  • 5 0
 I guess PB didn't release an article on Daprela because they're afraid of the comment section...
  • 1 0
 @korev: what happend???
  • 1 1
 Meanwhile, back to the Myriam Nicole article, this really sucks for her.... Heal up soon Pompon!
  • 3 0
 I had surgery for a torn thumb ligament a few years ago from a crash and can relate. Hopefully it will be a quick recovery for her!
  • 1 0
 Thumb injuries are no good. You don't realize how much you rely on that thing, until you can't use it. This sounds like skiers thumb?

I had an avulsion fracture, at the base of the ligament opposite of the UCL, but luckily, they didn't opt for surgery. They just yolo'd and pushed the bone and ligament back in place and used the cast to hold it there. It worked out, but it took a long time to fully recover from that one.
  • 1 0
 Broke her thumb ligament? Maybe check in with a therapist or athletic trainer for diagnoses of body parts. Should be sprain of the ligament. A grade 3 means it’s gone. Great article other wise Smile
  • 1 0
 34yrs old, another injury, as a fan this news sucks to hear as the women's field needs all the potential winners it can get. Thumbs are not easy. Best of luck to her and Commencal.
  • 3 1
 Damn. She might have been the only threat to Vali. I was looking forward to their battle this season.
  • 1 0
 Cami would like a word with you...
  • 1 0
 Hang in there Pompon!! Being broken sucks, but you'll be back to ripping before you know it. You're too much of a bada$$ not to lol!!
  • 2 0
 Damn, get well soon Pompon!
  • 3 0
 Thumbs Down
  • 1 0
 The lever for my dropper post is so stiff to push that I've injured my thumb using it
  • 3 0
 May be a rusty cable
  • 1 0
 My first giant dropper was like that (not the lever). What post/lever you running?
  • 1 0
 Not a fun break. Quick recovery and best of luck this year!
  • 1 0
 If you route the injury in low case it would be "ucl rupture"........







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.036319
Mobile Version of Website