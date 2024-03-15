Myriam Nicole Recovering from Surgery After Thumb Ligament Injury

I broke my thumb ligament and had surgery last Friday. I will know more in a few weeks for Fort Bill, doing everything I can to be there. — Myriam Nicole

Myriam Nicole has revealed she is recovering from surgery last week to fix a UCL rupture and Stener lesion.After starting her season with third place at the Thredbo Cannonball downhill, Myriam Nicole will be back off the bike as she recovers from surgery to fix a thumb injury. Myriam Nicole has been away from racing in recent seasons while she dealt with ongoing concussion symptoms and was hoping to return to World Cup racing at Fort William.Following the news of her surgery, we contacted Myriam, who shared additional details about the injury and said she would know more soon but would be trying to make it to round one in Fort William.We also contacted Myriam's team about her pre-season injury, with the Commencal / Muc Off team telling us that it is "aiming for the quickest and smartest way of recovery." The team believe it may be tough to be back for the opening round, but it will "do what’s best for the remainder of the season."We wish Myriam all the best with her recovery and hope she will be back riding and racing soon.