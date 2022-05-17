Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup

Myriam Nicole had a big crash during final practice before her race in Lourdes and, while we don’t know all the details around the crash, James Smurthwaite mentioned on the Pinkbike Racing Podcast
that there was a photo of her helmet with mud on it and she was seen lying in a dark room with an ice pack on her head just two hours before her race run.
Nicole had a huge moment and almost lost control again during her run, but luckily, she held it together and ended up taking second place by 0.624.
Normally prolific on social media, Nicole hadn't updated her Instagram account since April 1st. Yesterday, she revealed
that she's been struggling with post concussion symptoms day and night, including headaches.
While the French rider knows a lot about dealing with injuries to muscles and bones, she says brain injuries are scary. In the past couple of weeks, she's been doing lots of scans and visiting professionals and she says she is now back to hitting intensity safely and is now in Fort William getting ready to compete this week.
|It’s World Cup week! And I couldn’t be more excited about flying to Scotland tomorrow.
To cut a long story short, it’s been a real test since Lourdes as I’ve struggled with post concussion symptoms and to put it lightly, it’s been a nightmare of headaches & other symptom day & night that got stronger with the smallest exertion in the world.
I know a lot about muscles & bones but damn brain injuries are scary!
Take care of your and even if symptoms don’t feel that bad go & get checked!
After doing scan after scan and seeing loads of different professionals (thanks everyone!), I’m now back to hitting intensity safely!—Myriam Nicole
We wish Nicole all the best this weekend and hope she stays rubber side up.
