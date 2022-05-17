Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup

It’s World Cup week! And I couldn’t be more excited about flying to Scotland tomorrow.



To cut a long story short, it’s been a real test since Lourdes as I’ve struggled with post concussion symptoms and to put it lightly, it’s been a nightmare of headaches & other symptom day & night that got stronger with the smallest exertion in the world.



I know a lot about muscles & bones but damn brain injuries are scary!



Take care of your and even if symptoms don’t feel that bad go & get checked!



After doing scan after scan and seeing loads of different professionals (thanks everyone!), I’m now back to hitting intensity safely! — Myriam Nicole