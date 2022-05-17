Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup

May 17, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Myriam Nicole had a big crash during final practice before her race in Lourdes and, while we don’t know all the details around the crash, James Smurthwaite mentioned on the Pinkbike Racing Podcast that there was a photo of her helmet with mud on it and she was seen lying in a dark room with an ice pack on her head just two hours before her race run.

Nicole had a huge moment and almost lost control again during her run, but luckily, she held it together and ended up taking second place by 0.624.

Normally prolific on social media, Nicole hadn't updated her Instagram account since April 1st. Yesterday, she revealed that she's been struggling with post concussion symptoms day and night, including headaches.

While the French rider knows a lot about dealing with injuries to muscles and bones, she says brain injuries are scary. In the past couple of weeks, she's been doing lots of scans and visiting professionals and she says she is now back to hitting intensity safely and is now in Fort William getting ready to compete this week.


bigquotesIt’s World Cup week! And I couldn’t be more excited about flying to Scotland tomorrow.

To cut a long story short, it’s been a real test since Lourdes as I’ve struggled with post concussion symptoms and to put it lightly, it’s been a nightmare of headaches & other symptom day & night that got stronger with the smallest exertion in the world.

I know a lot about muscles & bones but damn brain injuries are scary!

Take care of your and even if symptoms don’t feel that bad go & get checked!

After doing scan after scan and seeing loads of different professionals (thanks everyone!), I’m now back to hitting intensity safely!Myriam Nicole


Myriam Nicole thundering down to the finish arena but without the speed to take down Balanche.


We wish Nicole all the best this weekend and hope she stays rubber side up.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Myriam Nicole


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel
56659 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
39176 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Fake Pro Cyclist, Bluetooth Internal-Hub Shifter, $800 CeramicSpeed Aero & More
33952 views
Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork
32068 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
30569 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
30458 views
Slack Randoms: World Cup Speeding Fines, Aaron Gwin's House Tour, Jet Pack Mountain Rescues & More
28590 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
28186 views

10 Comments

  • 9 1
 I’d love to see some form of regulation to protect riders, health and career in these instances. Thanks for posting this. Awareness around our brain health is super important. I sound like a dad, but I just got checked out after denting a helmet hitting a rock, a younger me would’ve kept riding all day.
  • 2 0
 I road raced motorcycles in the 80's and 90's. If you crashed you had to report to the referee with your helmet. If there was damage to the helmet you sat out that race. That was 40 years ago, I would hope we have come a long way since then. The fact that she raced the next day makes me think not. The most critical period for concussions is the 48hrs after. This is very serious stuff and team doctors should be there to protect the riders.
  • 6 0
 Tahnee just posted the same unfortunately, get well soon ladies
  • 2 0
 www.instagram.com/p/CdrM2Iys_cY/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y
  • 3 1
 Best wishes Pompon. I do find it odd that PB gets it's news from the same place we all get it-instagram. Do they not do journalism anymore?
  • 2 0
 Your assumption is everyone is on the gram.
  • 3 0
 The struggle is real when your bell gets rung.
  • 2 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/florent-payet-out-of-leogang-world-cup-after-a-pole-struck-his-genitals.html

Talk abt getting your bells rung!
  • 1 0
 Commencal needs to hire some more conservative team doctors
  • 1 0
 Me too…ever since ‘98 lol





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008292
Mobile Version of Website