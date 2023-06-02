Myriam Nicole to Miss Upcoming World Cups Due to Concussion

Jun 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Myriam Nicole ready for whatever the Appalachians will throw at her.

Myriam Nicole has revealed on social media that she won't be taking part in the upcoming World Cup rounds as she is suffering from ongoing concussion symptoms.

The Commencal Muc-Off Team has stated that Myriam Nicole is suffering from a concussion and has been off the bike for some time. It was decided that racing the first set of World Cups would not be possible as Myriam continues treatment for the ongoing effects of concussion. The team have not given a timeframe for her return but has given her its full support to come back when fully ready.

bigquotesSadly, Pompon is suffering with concussion and has been off the bike for some time.

Pompon has been managing the changing and challenging symptoms like the champion that she is, but it has really not been easy. From initial basic protocols to World-class specialist treatment, the process is ongoing and thankfully there are some answers and treatment.

The first World Cups are not possible and we’re not sure yet when Pomp will be back racing. There’s no timeframe and no pressure, just 100% love and support for our champ.

We’ll all miss you, Pomp. Stay strong and believe in yourself the same way that we do. Commencal Muc-Off Team



We wish Myriam all the best with her recovery and look forward to seeing her on the race course again once her brain is fully healed.

7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Nice to see the teams taking head injuries seriously. Rest up Pom Pom.
  • 1 0
 First Reece Wilson, then Jackson Goldstone, Ben Cathro, now Myriam Nicole… If pro racers keep getting injured at this rate there won’t be anyone left to compete in the actual race in Fort William Frown
  • 1 0
 *Lenzerheide
  • 1 0
 And this time we cant even blaue Red Bull for it
  • 2 0
 It may not necessarily be more racers getting injured. Just that concussions are taken more appropriately seriously so racers are backing off when they should. Maybe this also implies we'll be seeing athletes compete for longer so in total, they'll still be racking up more races in their career.
  • 1 0
 Hard to say if it was always like this, or we just heard less about injuries in the off season before, or there were actually fewer injuries before. Playing the fantasy team games, the last 2-4 years have been all about knowing who is injured or not, and it definitely feels like a large section of the top riders are out of action at any given moment...
  • 2 0
 Et Merde !!!





