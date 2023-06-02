Myriam Nicole to Miss Upcoming World Cups Due to Concussion

Myriam Nicole has revealed on social media that she won't be taking part in the upcoming World Cup rounds as she is suffering from ongoing concussion symptoms.
The Commencal Muc-Off Team has stated that Myriam Nicole is suffering from a concussion and has been off the bike for some time. It was decided that racing the first set of World Cups would not be possible as Myriam continues treatment for the ongoing effects of concussion. The team have not given a timeframe for her return but has given her its full support to come back when fully ready.
|Sadly, Pompon is suffering with concussion and has been off the bike for some time.
Pompon has been managing the changing and challenging symptoms like the champion that she is, but it has really not been easy. From initial basic protocols to World-class specialist treatment, the process is ongoing and thankfully there are some answers and treatment.
The first World Cups are not possible and we’re not sure yet when Pomp will be back racing. There’s no timeframe and no pressure, just 100% love and support for our champ.
We’ll all miss you, Pomp. Stay strong and believe in yourself the same way that we do.— Commencal Muc-Off Team
We wish Myriam all the best with her recovery and look forward to seeing her on the race course again once her brain is fully healed.
7 Comments