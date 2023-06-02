Myriam Nicole to Miss Upcoming World Cups Due to Concussion

Sadly, Pompon is suffering with concussion and has been off the bike for some time.



Pompon has been managing the changing and challenging symptoms like the champion that she is, but it has really not been easy. From initial basic protocols to World-class specialist treatment, the process is ongoing and thankfully there are some answers and treatment.



The first World Cups are not possible and we’re not sure yet when Pomp will be back racing. There’s no timeframe and no pressure, just 100% love and support for our champ.



We’ll all miss you, Pomp. Stay strong and believe in yourself the same way that we do. — Commencal Muc-Off Team