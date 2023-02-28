Review: Mythos 3D-Printed Titanium Stem is My Kind of Excess

I'll admit that I don't really care if the IXO is noticeably better or not than an $80 stem because I don't think that's what it's about. If you want tangible performance gains, spend your money on tires, wheels, geometry, suspension, or lessons, not an expensive stem with an interesting backstory. Instead, think of the IXO as a demonstration of technology usually reserved for hyper-cars, aerospace, and the medical field.



No, I don't see myself buying a £250 stem, but the unrepentant tech dork in me absolutely loves the idea of a 3D-printed titanium anything and how it looks on my bike. Are you into it, or do you prefer a different kind of excess?

— Mike Levy