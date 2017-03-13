PINKBIKE TECH

North American Handmade Bike Show 2017 - Randoms

Mar 13, 2017
by Steven Lloyd  
If you are into high quality bikes or are the kind of person that loves the art of building bikes you really should think about attending NAHBS in the future. There are some incredible artists, creators, builders and fabricators that show off some of the most beautifully hand built bikes in North America. Bikes built out of titanium, wood, bamboo and plastic are showcased and displayed with a passion that you don’t see at Interbike.

It's truly amazing to see one-of-a-kind bikes that have their own spin on what a bike should look like and be. The detail that is put into welding or the design that is put into creating extremely strong wood bikes is only something that a true craftsman or artist could do. Not only were the new bikes cool to look at, but having the Pro’s Closet display their bike museum and share the past was an extra treat. Some of the first mountain bikes made were on display, making it readily apparent how far we have come in developing bikes.

Brett Flemming from Efficient Vilo Tools has the hands of a true master craftsman. This guy knows what handmade means!

Just in case you get thirsty.

Adventure machine. This bike looked like it can go the distance with all that storage.

For all the builders out there. Multiple booths had jigs to build your custom hand made bike.

The Sweeb is Reeb's 130mm 29er that's designed to be an all-mountain shredding machine. This bike looks very capable of hitting any kind of trail.

This was Tim Moore' Personal bike for his boy. Reeb Cycles builds some amazing bikes and this kid is one lucky boy with this 20-inch shredder.

Proudfoot with its Proudfat. At 29.6 pounds, it's extremely light for a fat bike. This was one of the most fun looking fat bikes at the show.

Eriksen bikes are straight up beautiful. The welds were so clean. I wouldn't mind taking this bike home.

Flinstone bike? This might have been the oddest bike at the show, but Calfee did have some pretty slick carbon and bamboo bikes that were more 'normal' looking.

Calfee had a number of bamboo bikes, but this DIY kit they offer was especially interesting. For $600 bucks you can get the parts and jig to build the bike frame. Using casting tape to bond the joints. For $300 you can buy the parts and rent the jig. Might be a fun project for the kiddos to build their own bike.

Calfee installed a generator in the hub to power lights on the bike.

Who wants to ride this bad boy? I wanted to try.

Funk Cycles' 29+ titanium bike has a 1.5" travel rear end that is made up of a solid chainstay. The lower chain stay acts as a leaf spring, and because it's made of titanium it has the ability to flex and not lose its strength over time.

A closer look at the Funk Cycles' chainstay.

The builders at GRD created this bike completely out of sheet metal. All tubing was bent, wrapped and welded to create this bike. They finished it off with a copper looking acid wash and clear coat. With its gear box and belt drive, this bike was really cool to look at.

Maxwell Cycles was on the new builder row and had this old school moto-inspired e-bike. This is pure art and function combined. It is governed to top out at 30 mph so it can stay in the e-bike class.

This Mantis has one of the first dropper seats made - the Hite Rite. Made in the mid 80's it had a cable actuated lever that opened and closed the seat post clamp on the bike. Thanks to the Pro's Closet and their museum for sharing the history.

Anyone remember these grips? I wanted some of these so bad for my BMX when I was a kid. COBRA grips.

A fresh face in the carbon wheel game. Knight Composites showing off their newest 27.5" all-mountain wheels. Looking forward to seeing more of these guys in the future.

I spent a lot of time just looking at the joints on some of these wood bikes.

Love the wood work.

For the skier in you that has to fat bike to the slopes. This saddle bag system looks really functional.

This Sinner was decked out with Box Components' carbon wheels, bar, stem, shifter and derailleur.

Box Components' PushPush shifter. The shifter has a down and in motion to shift back and forth. It's clean and eliminates more moving parts on the shifter. It might take a ride or two to learn the movement for your thumb, but it's really a slick system.

Steve Potts bikes with another leaf spring suspension style bike.

Steve Potts rear suspension lower chain stay.

Renovo bikes starts out with a 4 piece glued together solid wood frame that is cut to shape, milled and hollowed out, which makes the bikes extremely light. They also have hollowed out ports to run internal cables. These bikes are quite strong and are just beautiful to look at, but what is remarkable is the engineering that goes into the design. These wood frames are stronger than you would imagine.

The wood joints and beauty of these wood bikes was worth taking the time to look up close and pay attention to some of the detail.

If you're a professional mechanic or just love working on bikes and want some tools that will last till the end of time check out EVT. Some serious quality tools made by a serious craftsman.

This dude wanted me to get a picture of him getting his butt kicked in an arm wrestling match with this girl. You made the cut, bro.

Let's ride Meow. Handlebar Mustache with some crazy t-shirts and water bottles.

I just had to take a picture of this one - it loks beyond heavy.

A few booths had packable bikes. A few different designs that allowed you to break down the bike and put it in a travel bag.

This bike might have been the sexiest bike at the show. Alchemy with its Smoky and the Bandit inspired bike was just plain beautiful.


