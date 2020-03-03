NAHBS Postponed Until August Due to Concerns About COVID-19 Virus

Mar 3, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Doug White built this 20 bike in 1976.

It looks as if the coronavirus outbreak is starting to take its toll on events in the bike industry. We predicted that there would be additional impacts shortly after the Taipei Bike Show was postponed, and now the North American Handbuilt Bicycle Show, originally scheduled for March 20-22 in Dallas, Texas, has been postponed until August. Don Walker, founder and president of the show released the below statement today announcing the new dates and details surrounding moving the event.

bigquotesTo the NAHBS community,

As I sit here watching the news, there is nothing positive about the state of the world in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Its grasp on the planet is ever-strengthening as it continues to spread globally, including Europe, Asia, and now here in the USA.

Based on current news reports and travel restrictions, and in talking to many NAHBS exhibitors, media, and partners over the past week, I’ve made the difficult decision to postpone NAHBS and reschedule this year’s show. As a global show that attracts people from all parts of the world, and in evaluating the current variables and public health risks, I feel this is in everyone’s best interest.

The new dates for NAHBS 2020 are Friday August 21st - Sunday August 23rd at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Move in date for exhibitors will be Thursday August 20th.

Exhibitor booth space purchased for the March 20 - 22 show dates will be carried over to the August 21 - 23 dates. We’ll provide each exhibitor a new contract reflecting new show dates in the coming days. For anyone that has any questions or concerns, or that is unable to attend NAHBS 2020 in August, please contact me at don@handmadebicycleshow.com or by phone at 502-424-2225.

This was an extremely hard decision to make, as I know we’ve all been preparing throughout the winter and early spring for this gathering of our industry. I understand all of the sacrifices and expenses that have been incurred and understand the inconvenience of this situation for everyone. But my primary priority is to protect the health and safety of our amazing community and feel postponing the show is in our best interest.

I'm praying diligently that everyone in our industry remains safe and healthy, and I look forward to seeing everyone in August. Thank you for your patience and understanding.Don Walker, NAHBS Founder & President

Richard Cunningham recently reviewed the Foes Mixer Trail http www.pinkbike.com news foes-mixer-trail-review-2016.html . This is the longer travel Mixer Enduro with a raw finish.
Stainless steel pocket flask from King Cage.
Whether it's a unique Foes enduro bike or a handmade stainless steel pocket flask, if it's built by hand, it's probably at the North American Handmade Bicycle Show.


Posted In:
Industry News Coronavirus


Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
48112 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
45101 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
42731 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
42540 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
39245 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
36612 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
34651 views
Review: Race Face Next SL G5 Carbon Cranks
30105 views

4 Comments

  • 7 0
 But without the Pinkbike photo-epic from the show, how will I know what plaid patterns are going to be 'in' this year? How long do I need to grow my beard? Are waxed moustaches this year's trend? Should I throw that late 90's Raleigh frame converted to fixie out into the last of the winter storms for that authentic patina, or polish it down to a mirror finish?

WE NEED ANSWERS!
  • 6 0
 Plaid is out, houndstooth is in. Beards should be trimmed to 12.8". No more, no less. Waxed mustaches are so last year - carefully coiffed sideburns are now in fashion. And only the front triangle of your Raleigh should be exposed to the elements. Rust up front, mirror finish in the back.

You're welcome.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: *mind-blown* ...at least I can always count on fresh brewed coffee and craft beer.
  • 4 0
 my favourite show

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008738
Mobile Version of Website