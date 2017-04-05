Nant G British Downhill Series presented by GT Bicycles - Video

Nant G was the venue that kicked off the 2017 season of the British Downhill Series, the weekend started under shelter with heavy rain causing the track to become more like a waterfall. A few riders practised on Friday to get to know the track a bit more, but for everyone else, like every other race weekend, they slowly arose on made their way up the hill for the first runs of the day. Saturday was no better weather wise, the gazebos were up, the black waterproofs were on and the cameras were slowly dying.
Sunday the heavens broke and we were inundated with sunlight throughout the day, which we weren't expecting after the days of rain we have had previously. Racing was tight and everyone had a good time. No major injuries which is a bonus. Take a look at the Junior times and how close they are to those elites. The future is defiantly bright for Great Britain, roll on Lourdes in a few weeks and we will wee who's training has paid off.
Final Results
Schwalbe Tyres Elite Men
Danny Hart 2:05.922 Gee Atherton 2:07.625 Matt Simmonds 2:09.219
