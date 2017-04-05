VIDEOS

Nant G British Downhill Series presented by GT Bicycles - Video

Apr 5, 2017
by Taylor Smith  
Nant G British Downhill Series presented by Gt Bicycles

by FilmSmith
Nant G was the venue that kicked off the 2017 season of the British Downhill Series, the weekend started under shelter with heavy rain causing the track to become more like a waterfall. A few riders practised on Friday to get to know the track a bit more, but for everyone else, like every other race weekend, they slowly arose on made their way up the hill for the first runs of the day. Saturday was no better weather wise, the gazebos were up, the black waterproofs were on and the cameras were slowly dying.

Sunday the heavens broke and we were inundated with sunlight throughout the day, which we weren't expecting after the days of rain we have had previously. Racing was tight and everyone had a good time. No major injuries which is a bonus. Take a look at the Junior times and how close they are to those elites. The future is defiantly bright for Great Britain, roll on Lourdes in a few weeks and we will wee who's training has paid off.

Final Results
Schwalbe Tyres Elite Men

Danny Hart 2:05.922
Gee Atherton 2:07.625
Matt Simmonds 2:09.219

Schwalbe Tyres Elite Women

Rachel Atherton 2:28.222
Manon Carpenter 2:38.403
Veronique Sandler 2:53.516

Dex Shell Open Women

Abbie Sloan 3:08.074
Ellie Dewdney 3:30.109
Lindsey Handley 3:57.934

Kenny Racing Grand Veteran Men

Pete Little 2:42.883
Richard Binns 2:57.781
Paul Le Maitre 3:01.160

X-Fushion Veteran Men

Andrew Titley 2:27.367
Stuart Hughes 2:31.527
Mark Weightman 2:40.063
Spank Junior Men

Joe Breeden 2:10.590
Mathew Walker 2:12.259
Kaos Seagrave 2:15.199

Rachel Atherton Junior Women

Megan James 2:49.418
Mille Johnset 2:55.285
Rosy Monaghan 3:03.390

Funn MTB Youth Men

Jamie Edmondson 2:23.824
Morgan Tyrell 2:26.813
Luke Mumford 2:27.984

Dainese Master Men

Richard Batey 2:32.136
Jason Shill 2:33.957
Mark Neal 2:34.125

Shimano Senior Men

Kyle Farrow 2:25.504
Jamie Brown 2:28.199
Sam Faux 2:33.144

The next round will be on the 12th & 13th of May in Fort William. So head on up, do some racing or just come and watch.

Nant Gwrtheyrn mountain biking trails

Cover Photo by Yasmeen Green
Film and Words by Taylor Smith

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


  + 1
 Gee must have been riding with Rach a lot more to get a result like that. Good work Rach ahh... I mean Gee...

