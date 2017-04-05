Nant G British Downhill Series presented by GT Bicycles - Video





Nant G was the venue that kicked off the 2017 season of the British Downhill Series, the weekend started under shelter with heavy rain causing the track to become more like a waterfall. A few riders practised on Friday to get to know the track a bit more, but for everyone else, like every other race weekend, they slowly arose on made their way up the hill for the first runs of the day. Saturday was no better weather wise, the gazebos were up, the black waterproofs were on and the cameras were slowly dying.



Sunday the heavens broke and we were inundated with sunlight throughout the day, which we weren't expecting after the days of rain we have had previously. Racing was tight and everyone had a good time. No major injuries which is a bonus. Take a look at the Junior times and how close they are to those elites. The future is defiantly bright for Great Britain, roll on Lourdes in a few weeks and we will wee who's training has paid off.



Final Results



Schwalbe Tyres Elite Men



Danny Hart 2:05.922

Gee Atherton 2:07.625

Matt Simmonds 2:09.219



Schwalbe Tyres Elite Women



Rachel Atherton 2:28.222

Manon Carpenter 2:38.403

Veronique Sandler 2:53.516



Dex Shell Open Women



Abbie Sloan 3:08.074

Ellie Dewdney 3:30.109

Lindsey Handley 3:57.934



Kenny Racing Grand Veteran Men



Pete Little 2:42.883

Richard Binns 2:57.781

Paul Le Maitre 3:01.160



X-Fushion Veteran Men



Andrew Titley 2:27.367

Stuart Hughes 2:31.527

Mark Weightman 2:40.063

Spank Junior Men



Joe Breeden 2:10.590

Mathew Walker 2:12.259

Kaos Seagrave 2:15.199



Rachel Atherton Junior Women



Megan James 2:49.418

Mille Johnset 2:55.285

Rosy Monaghan 3:03.390



Funn MTB Youth Men



Jamie Edmondson 2:23.824

Morgan Tyrell 2:26.813

Luke Mumford 2:27.984



Dainese Master Men



Richard Batey 2:32.136

Jason Shill 2:33.957

Mark Neal 2:34.125



Shimano Senior Men



Kyle Farrow 2:25.504

Jamie Brown 2:28.199

Sam Faux 2:33.144





The next round will be on the 12th & 13th of May in Fort William. So head on up, do some racing or just come and watch.



