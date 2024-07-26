Powered by Outside

Natalia Niedźwiedź Out of Red Bull Joyride 2024 After Practice Crash, Kathi Kuypers in as Alternate

Jul 26, 2024
by Brian Park  
photo
Natalia being attended to by the excellent medical staff on site.

Up-and-coming slopestyle rider Natalia Niedźwiedź was first alternate for Red Bull Joyride this year, and moved up to the big show when Robin Goomes had to sit out due to a concussion. Unfortunately the Polish rider took a heavy slam during practice on Wednesday. We've met up with her and she has a broken collar bone and a concussion—but virtually no symptoms by today.

photo
All smiles today.

Natalia Niedźwiedź Out of Red Bull Joyride 2024 After Practice Crash

by brianpark
Views: 450    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Natalia gave us this video to share, but it's pretty distressing. Worth thinking twice before you watch.

She'd cased the hip a few times before, so she took too much speed into it, boosted, got blown sideways, and then took a big hit down the landing. Her helmet flew off on the first impact, and she took another impact rolling to the flat-bottom. She was down for a long time, but responsive and with feeling in her extremities by the time the medical team was driving her off the mountain.


Natalia is an incredible rider and we hope to see her back soon after a full recovery. And everyone tighten your helmets more securely!

The women's field has been practicing all week and it looks like everyone has gotten through most of the course nicely. The second alternate rider is Kathi Kuypers, who will now get a shot at the Joyride course and ticked off a bunch of features yesterday and today.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Slopestyle Natalia Niedzwiedz Crankworx Whistler 2024 Red Bull Joyride


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
223 articles
4 Comments
  • 3 0
 ummm did someone forget to buckle their helmet strap?
  • 4 0
 ya that's not suppose to freely pop off like that
  • 1 0
 She says her helmet buckle was closed when they retrieved it, so that wasn’t the issue. But obviously it wasn’t tightened up enough.
  • 3 0
 Ouch. Helmet decided it didnt want to be involved in that one!







