2019 National Championships Result Roundup

Australia

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:18.686

2nd. Dean Lucas: +2.255

3rd. Connor Fearon: +3.645

4th. Jackson Frew: +4.836

5th. Ben Zwar: +6.012





Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:52.136

2nd. Sian A'Hern: +0.535

3rd. Tegan Molloy: +14.734

4th. Ellie Smith: +20.132

5th. Danielle Beecroft: +28.378





XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Daniel James McConnell: 1:26:04.15

2nd. Cameron Ivory: +2.08

3rd. Reece Tucknott: +01:57.08

4th. Ben Bradley: +03:44.43

5th. Kyle Ward: +04:24.16





Elite Women



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:25:04.42

2nd. Holly Harris: +02:54.29

3rd. Kathryn Mcinerney: +05:40.93

4th. Sarah Riley: +10:43.7

5th. Charlotte Culver: +12:25.47







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Matthew Dinham: 1:29:25.92

2nd. Cameron Wright: +23.8

3rd. Alex Lack: +02:22.86

4th. Callum Carson: +03:12.01

5th. Nicholas Pedler: +03:36.72





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Katherine Hosking: 1:33:14.75

2nd. Sarah Tucknott: +39.45

3rd. Courtney Snowball: +16:39.81





Austria

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. David Trummer: 2:00.60

2nd. Andreas Kolb: +1.36

3rd. Bors Tetzlaff: +4.3

4th. Stefan Mauser: +7.24

5th. Nico Ofner: +8.54





Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 2:20.48

2nd. Elke Rabeder: +8.94

3rd. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: +10.78

4th. Simone Wechselberger: +13.02

5th. Melissa Jenull: +17.66





XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Gregor Raggl: 1:17:25

2nd. Karl Markt: +43

3rd. Maximilian Foidl: +01:05

4th. Moritz Bscherer: +05:50

5th. Fabian Costa: +06:45





Elite Women



1st. Laura Stigger: 1:18:22

2nd. Lisa Pasteiner: +38

3rd. Corina Druml: +02:12

4th. Elisabeth Osl: +04:12

5th. Nadja Heigl: +07:39







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Florian Wimmer: 1:25:03

2nd. Julian Pockhacker: +01:16

3rd. Armin Embacher: +02:04

4th. Tobias Peterstorfer: +02:40

5th. Michael Holland: +05:46







Britain

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. Danny Hart: 2:25.758

2nd. Charlie Hatton: +0.99

3rd. Joe Breeden: +2.13

4th. Joseph Smith: +2.20

5th. Gee Atherton: +2.22





Elite Women



1st. Stacey Fisher: 3:04

2nd. Chloe Taylor: +0.84

3rd. Becci Skelton: +6.07

4th. Megan Whyte: +10.90

5th. Corinna Brisbourne: +15.78







Junior Men



1st. Luke Williamson: 2:31.715

2nd. James Elliott: +4.82

3rd. Luke Mumford: +5.77

4th. Dan Slack: +8.19

5th. Declan Willicombe: +8.73





Junior Women



1st. Rosy Monaghan: 3:21.211

2nd. Tea Jensen: +7.17

3rd. Megan Nevard: +9.57





XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Frazer Clacherty: 01:33:58

2nd. Grant Ferguson: +36

3rd. Jason Bouttell: +01:30

4th. Tom Bell: +01:51

5th. Joe Griffiths: +02:24





Elite Women



1st. Annie Last: 01:30:04

2nd. Isla Short: +01:13

3rd. Kerry Macphee: +09:33

4th. Amy-jo Hansford: +11:14

5th. Eilish Gilbert: +13:50







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Thomas Pidcock: 01:17:18

2nd. Sean Flynn: +2

3rd. Cameron Orr: +3

4th. Christopher Rothwell: +02:47

5th. Paddy Atkinson: +06:11





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Evie Richards: 01:12:01

2nd. Ffion James: +08:11

3rd. Holly Macmahon: +09:26

4th. Helen Barron: +15:45

5th. Amy Drysdale: +18:09





Canada

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Peter Disera: 1:23:26

2nd. Léandre Bouchard: +01:34

3rd. Marc-andre Fortier: +04:38

4th. Raphaël Gagné: +05:24

5th. Felix Belhumeur: +06:59





Elite Women



1st. Emily Batty: 1:18:05

2nd. Catharine Pendrel: +01:10

3rd. Sandra Walter: +01:31

4th. Cindy Montambault: +02:31

5th. Jennifer Jackson: +02:55







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Quinton Disera: 1:07:15

2nd. Raphael Auclair: +0:18

3rd. Tyler Orschel: +0:20

4th. Holden Jones: +1:37

5th. Gunnar Holmgren: +2:49





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Laurie Arseneault: 1:00:16

2nd. Mackenzie Myatt: +0:51

3rd. Marianne Théberge: +1:10

4th. Sophianne Samson: +1:54

5th. Roxane Vermette: +2:23





Colombia

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas: 2:52.606

2nd. Rafael Gutierrez Villegas: +0.808

3rd. Steven Ceballos Otalvaro: +2.555

4th. John Sebastian Posada Colorado: +8.836

5th. Juan Alejandro Henao Grajales: +14.61





Elite Women



1st. Jineth Michel Berdugo Gutierrez: 3:36.029

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: +13.765

3rd. Valentina Toro Taparcua: +21.686

4th. Maria Alejandra Salgado Jimenez: +26.993

5th. Anna Melissa Gallego Ruiz: +30.654





Czech Republic

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Ondrej Cink: 01:31:23

2nd. Martin Stosek: +35

3rd. Jan Skarnitzl: +01:01

4th. Jan Vastl: +01:27

5th. Marek Rauchfuss: +04:09





Elite Women



1st. Jitka Cabelicka: 01:27:46

2nd. Karla Stepanova: +02:40

3rd. Pavla Havlikova: +04:32

4th. Hana Jezkova: +06:33

5th. Jana Pichlikova: +08:13







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Matej Prudek: 01:37:13

2nd. Josef Jelinek: +01:53

3rd. David Zadak: +03:00

4th. David Bartek: +03:08

5th. Alvin Tomasek: +03:42





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Jana Czeczinkarova: 01:28:16

2nd. Tereza Saskova: +9

3rd. Tereza Tvaruzkova: +02:50

4th. Monika Kucerova: +06:54

5th. Lucie Krupova: OVL





Denmark

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 01:33:43.659

2nd. Simon Andreassen: +10.235

3rd. Benjamin Justesen: +05:11.419

4th. Alexander Young Andersen: +05:47.613

5th. Jonas Lindberg: +06:10.452





Elite Women



1st. Malene Degn: 01:38:17.025

2nd. Caroline Bohé: +22.866

3rd. Viktoria Smidth Knudsen: +04:3.637

4th. Ann-Dorthe Lisbygd: +06:31.994

5th. Kristine Holt: +10:49.575





France

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:04.56

2nd. Rémi Thirion: +81

3rd. Baptiste Pierron: +1.2

4th. Thomas Estaque: +1.44

5th. Alexandre Fayolle: +2.16





Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:35.65

2nd. Mélanie Chappaz: +10.76

3rd. Nastasia Gimenez: +18.28

4th. Agnes Delest: +19.92

5th. Fiona Ourdouillie: +21.12





XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Victor Koretzky: 01:29:47

2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +32

3rd. Titouan Carod: +54

4th. Thomas Griot: +01:21

5th. Stephane Tempier: +02:05





Elite Women



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 01:21:38

2nd. Lucie Urruty: +02:49

3rd. Julie Bresset: +03:28

4th. Loana Lecomte: +03:43

5th. Hélène Clauzel: +04:02







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Antoine Philipp: 01:22:30

2nd. Thomas Bonnet: +59

3rd. Loan Cheneval: +01:37

4th. Mathis Azzaro: +01:54

5th. Basile Allard: +02:05







Germany

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Maximilian Brandl: 1:18:47.37

2nd. Ben Zwiehoff: +19.78

3rd. Markus Schulte-Lünzum: +30.57

4th. Manuel Fumic: +01:20.6

5th. MArtin Gluth: +02:1.39





Elite Women



1st. Elisabeth Brandau: 1:23:24.12

2nd. Antonia Daubermann: +01:30.2

3rd. Adelheid Morath: +03:2.76

4th. Felicitas Geiger: +04:42.75

5th. Hanna Klein: +07:6.38







Junior Men



1st. Simon Schneller: 1:09:33.11

2nd. Niklas Schehl: +21.61

3rd. Leon Reinhard Kaiser: +45.31

4th. David List: +01:14.86

5th. Vinzent Dorn: +01:43.11





Junior Women



1st. Ronja Eibl: 1:06:26.87

2nd. Nina Benz: +03:9.7

3rd. Kim Anika Ames: +04:37.4

4th. Franziska Koch: +05:20.3

5th. Lia Schrievers: +09:52.69





Italy

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. Loris Revelli: 2:11.833

2nd. Davide Palazzari: +1.349

3rd. Francesco Colombo: +2.545

4th. Simone Medici: +3.322

5th. Johannes Von Klebelsberg: +3.776





Elite Women



1st. Eleonora Farina: 2:31.775

2nd. Alia Marcellini: +3.229

3rd. Veronika Widmann: +7.49

4th. Rosaria Fuccio: +19.68

5th. Lisa Gava: +20.573





XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: 01:15:55

2nd. Daniele Braidot: +54

3rd. Luca Braidot: +59

4th. Gioele Bertolini: +02:10

5th. Andrea Tiberi: +02:28





Elite Women



1st. Martina Berta: 01:15:19

2nd. Eva Lechner: +46

3rd. Chiara Teocchi: +02:13

4th. Serena Calvetti: +06:49

5th. Anna Oberparleiter: +09:09







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Gioele De Cosmo: 01:18:28

2nd. Alessio Agostinelli: +33

3rd. Simone Avondetto: +01:10

4th. Juri Zanotti: +01:36

5th. Edoardo Xillo: +03:42





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Giorgia Marchet: 01:18:31

2nd. Giada Specia: +02:53

3rd. Greta Seiwald: +05:55

4th. Angela Campanari: +07:15

5th. Francesca Saccu: +08:55





Latvia

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Martin Blums: 1:24:08.5

2nd. Oskars Muiznieks: +06:55.5

3rd. Karlis Baltacis: +11:41.6

4th. Uldis Alitis: LAP

5th. Arturs Krasts: LAP





Elite Women



1st. Ingrida Smite: 1:12:53.2

2nd. Vija Frida: +41.6





Mexico

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo: 1:31:48.4

2nd. Jaime Miranda: +03:30.1

3rd. Manuel Enrique Salas Chavez: +04:11.8

4th. José Aurelio Hernandez De Jesus: +04:45.3

5th. Rafael Escarcega Salazar: +07:19





Elite Women



1st. Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon: 1:35:46.1

2nd. Monica Vega Torres: +11:31.4

3rd. Patricia Dolomi Vazquez Cervantes: +24:13.1







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Aontonie De Jesus Sandoval Jimenez: 1:39:20.7

2nd. Carlos Mac Pherson Arroyo: +43.6

3rd. Luis Fernando Escarcega Mendizabal: +01:14.6

4th. Angel Barron Lopez: +04:2.7

5th. Diego Alonso Simental Perez: +07:14.8





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez: 1:48:27.5

2nd. Ana Ruth Clark Infante: +01:43.3

3rd. Fatima Anahi Hijar Marin: +04:46.9





Norway

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. Brage Vestavik: 3:53.0

2nd. Grunde Kvålseth: +3.8

3rd. Simen Smestad: +4.4

4th. Gard Brovold: +23.9

5th. Atle Hagen Laakso: +26.4





Elite Women



1st. Hilde Sraedet: 4:29.2

2nd. Frida Helena Rønning: +13.7

3rd. Vera Leivsdottir: +27.2





XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Erik Haegstad: 01:37:00

2nd. Eid Emil Hasund: +37

3rd. Eskil Evensen-Lie: +01:06

4th. Martin Emil Siggerud: +02:00

5th. Anders Halland Johannessen: +03:42





Elite Women



1st. Marit Sveen: 01:26:54

2nd. Elisabeth Sveum: +27

3rd. Sylvi Sommer: +03:02

4th. Sunniva Dring: +04:46

5th. Hildegunn Gjertrud Hovdenak: +06:50





Portugal

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. José Borges: 3:19.014

2nd. Emanuel Pombo: +0.445

3rd. Francisco Pardal: +4.288

4th. Gonçalo Bandeira: +6.495

5th. Pedro Silva: +6.509





Elite Women



1st. Margarida Bandeira: 4:28.304

2nd. Ana Costa: +35.728

3rd. Ana Leite: +41.59





XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Ricardo Marinheiro: 01:31:56

2nd. David Rosa: +7

3rd. Mário Costa: +9

4th. Roberto Ferreira: +03:20

5th. Bruno Sancho: +04:57





Elite Women



1st. Raquel Queiros: 01:23:24

2nd. Joana Monteiro: +02:33

3rd. Melissa Maia: +04:10

4th. Marta Branco: +06:26

5th. Ilda Pereira: +07:06







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Joao Rocha: 01:21:37

2nd. Carlos Salgueiro: +42

3rd. Hélder Gonçalves: +01:51

4th. Rafael Rita: +02:49

5th. Filipe Francisco: +04:20







Netherlands

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Milan Vader: 1:25:55.991

2nd. David Nordemann: +32.692

3rd. Hans Becking: +01:48.618

4th. Erik Groen: +04:48.713

5th. Kjell Van Den Boogert: +05:37.825





Elite Women



1st. Anne Tauber: 1:30:19.996

2nd. Annemarie Worst: +01:24.305

3rd. Sophie Von Berswodt: +03:30.013

4th. Lotte Koopmans: +03:49.387

5th. Marquerite De Neve: LAP







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Mick Van Dijke: 1:20:38.359

2nd. Jesse Bikker: +51.21

3rd. Marten Haitjema: +57.063

4th. Tim Van Dijke: +02:16.452

5th. Maik Van Der Heijden: +03:25.236





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado: 1:23:07.736

2nd. Aniek Van Alphen: +52.974

3rd. Hannah Van Boven: +02:54.335

4th. Romana Carfora: +06:17.559

5th. Didi De Vries: +07:10.832





New Zealand

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. Brook MacDonald: 2:45.380

2nd. Keegan Wright: +3.437

3rd. Ross Blake: +5.157

4th. Wyn Masters: +5.303

5th. Louis Hamilton: +5.41





Elite Women



1st. Kate Weatherly: 3:07.950

2nd. Shania Rawson: +16.503

3rd. Virginia Armstrong: +19.333

4th. Robin Goomes: +20.187

5th. Fiona Murray: +43.12





XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Anton Cooper: 01:20:30.780

2nd. Ben Oliver: +19.633

3rd. Samuel Shaw: +06:49.35

4th. Josh Burnett: +07:11.24

5th. Tim Rush: +07:49.443





Elite Women



1st. Samara Sheppard: 01:18:29.953

2nd. Kate McIlroy: +04:17.174

3rd. Jessica Manchester: +09:5.134





Russia

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Anton Sintsov: 01:40:11

2nd. Ivan Seledkov: +01:17

3rd. Sergey Nikolaev: +02:28

4th. Ivan Filatov: +03:08

5th. Evgenii Pechenin: +03:28





Elite Women



1st. Viktoria Kirsanova: 01:41:51

2nd. Vera Medvedeva: +02:01

3rd. Olga Terentyeva: +03:43

4th. Irina Kalentyeva: +04:28

5th. Kristina Ilina: +06:43





Slovenian

Downhill Championships



Elite Men



1st. Jure Zabjek: 3:11.121

2nd. Luca Berginc: +7.714

3rd. Miha Ivancic: +10.179

4th. Jan Cimperman: +12.429

5th. Zak Gomilscek: +13.48







XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Rok Naglic: 01:18:55

2nd. Gregor Dimic: +02:27

3rd. Matevz Govekar: +03:00

4th. Gregor Kranjnc: +05:01

5th. Miha Klemencic: +06:53





Elite Women



1st. Tanja Zakelj: 01:18:51

2nd. Vita Movrin: +13:33

3rd. Marusa Knap: LAP





South Africa

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Alan Hatherly: 01:20:28

2nd. Jan Withaar: +59

3rd. Philip Buys: +01:03

4th. Arno Du Toit: +02:27

5th. Stuart Marais: +06:16





Elite Women



1st. Candice Lill: 01:16:32

2nd. Mariske Strauss: +48

3rd. Cherie Redecker: +05:57

4th. Sarah Hill: +08:16

5th. Amy McDougall: LAP







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Henry Liebenberg

2nd. Julian Jessop

3rd. Marco Joubert

4th. Wessel Botha

5th. Willie Van Eck





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Tiffany Keep

2nd. Danielle Strydom





Spain

DH Championships



Elite Men



1st. Alex Marin: 1:53.86

2nd. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: +2.59

3rd. Gabriel Yerat Vargas Hernandez: +3.5

4th. Iraitz Etxebarria: +3.99

5th. Adrian Gonzalez Grimau: +5.06





Elite Women



1st. Telma Torregrosa Sancho: 3:03.23

2nd. Victoria Piro Mastracchio: +16.1

3rd. Zoe Zamora: +16.51





XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. David Valero Serrano: 01:28:28

2nd. Carlos Coloma Nicolas: +01:46

3rd. Sergio Mntecon Gutierrez: +04:14

4th. Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande: +05:42

5th. Francesc Guerra Carretero: +06:09





Elite Women



1st. Claudia Galicia Cortrina: 01:14:55

2nd. Maritxell Figueras Garangou: +36

3rd. Natalia Fischer Egusquiza: +04:45

4th. Noemi Moreno Castaneda: +06:14

5th. Maria Diaz Perina: +06:36







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Jofre Cullell Estape: 01:15:20

2nd. Josep Duran Reig: +01:07

3rd. David Domingo Campos Motos: +03:44

4th. Didac Carvacho Sevilla: +06:38

5th. Ignacio Blanco Marquez: +07:51





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez: 01:11:08

2nd. Blanca Valles Mejias: +10:56

3rd. Sara Gay Moreno: +12:31

4th. Sara Yusto Sanchez: +13:18

5th. Nuria Bosch Pico: +13:57





Sweden

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Matthias Wengelin: 1:28:45

2nd. Michael Olsson: +00:14

3rd. Emil Lindgren: +01:04

4th. Joel Burman: +01:20

5th. Vilgot Lindh: +01:37





Elite Women



1st. Jenny Rissveds: 1:22:28

2nd. Ida Jansson: +10:00

3rd. Linn Gustafzzon: +10:26

4th. Alina Johansson: +10:34

5th. Emma Belforth: +12:50







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Viktor Lindquist: 1:04:21

2nd. August Höglund: +00:12

3rd. André Eriksson: +00:27

4th. Samuel Örnborg: +00:40

5th. Oscar Lind: +00:51





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Alva Casserstedt: 1:04:40

2nd. Amanda Zachariasson: +00:32

3rd. Felicia Andersson: +01:07

4th. Ida Kristiansen: +09:53





Switzerland

XCO Championships



Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:32:12.7

2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +01:08.8

3rd. Florian Vogel: +01:36.3

4th. Matthias Stirnemann: +02:02.6

5th. Andri Frischknect: +03:56.6





Elite Women



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:33:00.2

2nd. Kathrin Stirnemann: +04:59.6

3rd. Ramona Forchini: +05:30.2

4th. Corina Gantenbein: +06:36.7

5th. Linda Indergand: +07:17.5







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Filippo Colombo: 1:22:14.8

2nd. Joel Roth: +33.6

3rd. Alexandre Balmer: +51

4th. Ursin Spescha: +01:29.2

5th. Fabio Püntener: +01:34.4





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Sina Frei: 1:17:57.7

2nd. Nicole Koller: +02:12

3rd. Lena Mettraux: +10:02.8

4th. Lara Krahemann: +10:29.5

5th. Seraina Leugger: +10:59.8









