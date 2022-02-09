close
Naughty Northumbrian Postponed After Consecutive Storms

Feb 9, 2022
by Naughty Northumbrian  

Press Release: Naughty Northumbrian

The Naughty Northumbrian has been postponed. The event location in the Coquet Valley, Northumberland suffered extensive damage from Storm Arwen, followed by Malik and Corrie. The three consecutive storms led to a water and power outage for 7 days in parts of the Coquet Valley, roads being blocked and damage to many homes. As ever, this resilient community rallied round and helped those most in need with free warm hot dinners, accommodation for those who couldn't heat their homes and clearing said blocked roads to allow emergency vehicle access.

Estimations show around 8 million trees have fallen across Northumberland, England's most sparsely populated county. After talks with landowners along with multiple trail inspections between storms we have been left with no choice but to postpone the event. The Naughty now joins both Ardrock and the Malverns in having to be postponed due to extreme weather events with those two events both cancelled in 2019. Going forward, we will try to mitigate these weather events within as wider scope as we can, and adapt where we can't.

The 750 riders already entered will be refunded. Details of how to do this will be emailed directly to entrants in the next few days.

What riders could have expected......


Winds were recorded at Kidlandlee House at speeds of up to 115mph. The highest recorded in the UK during these storms.




1 Comment

  • 7 0
 Climate change . . .

Post a Comment



