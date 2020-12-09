NBA All Star Reggie Miller Voted on to USA Cycling Board

NBA All-Star Reggie Miller is one of four new members that has been voted onto the USA Cycling Board of Directors. Miller is joined by new board members Lucia Deng, a stalwart of the New York cycling scene, Ed Ewing, the co-founder of the Major Taylor Project, and Brendan Quirk, the CEO of Allied Cycle Works
One of the best all-around shooters in NBA history. A five-time NBA All-Star and 1994 FIBA champion, Miller scored over 25,000 points and is ranked second with 2,560 three-pointers in his career. Miller won an Olympic Gold medal while playing for the 1996 U.S. team and in 2012, Miller was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Since retiring from basketball, Miller has become a passionate cyclist. In an interview with mbaction.com
, Miller describes how a ride with Rage Against the Machine bass player, Tim Commerford, first got him hooked in 2000 and he has been riding ever since. In recent years, Reggie has begun racing in California and has even become a mentor for Kate Courtney. Courtney said in an interview with NBC Sports
, "I’ve had a lot to learn from Reggie, and he’s been a great positive voice in terms of convincing me I can make it to the top".
Reggie is also a champion of equality in cycling. Working with Castelli, he released the 'Say Their Names' jersey that featured a number of slogans used by the Black Lives Matter protestors this summer. Sales of the jersey were used to benefit the Equal Justice Initiative, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to ending mass incarceration and challenging racial and economic injustice in the United States. Miller has also partnered with Castelli to raise funds for the Dropping Dimes Foundation
with his Team Boombaby apparel
.
Miller said on social media: "HONORED... Biggest reason I joined the USA Cycling board was to hopefully diversify cycling and to get more kids on bikes. Looking forward to working with the other new board members Lucia Deng, Ed Ewing and Brendan Quirk."
Rob DeMartini, CEO of USA Cycling, said: "We are honored to have Lucia, Ed, Reggie and Brendan join the USA Cycling Board to guide us in championing the sport of cycling and building an organization for the future. Lucia, Ed, Reggie and Brendan all bring unique perspectives, experience and passion for cycling, and we welcome their input and guidance in championing American cycling at every level.”
33 Comments
In all seriousness, the more I learn about this guy, the more I think he’s actually a really decent human being. One of the good ones.
Post a Comment