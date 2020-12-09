NBA All Star Reggie Miller Voted on to USA Cycling Board

Dec 9, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT network broadcast analyst Reggie Miller has gotten into Cross Country MTB racing in a big way. His skills are developing rapidly.

NBA All-Star Reggie Miller is one of four new members that has been voted onto the USA Cycling Board of Directors. Miller is joined by new board members Lucia Deng, a stalwart of the New York cycling scene, Ed Ewing, the co-founder of the Major Taylor Project, and Brendan Quirk, the CEO of Allied Cycle Works

One of the best all-around shooters in NBA history. A five-time NBA All-Star and 1994 FIBA champion, Miller scored over 25,000 points and is ranked second with 2,560 three-pointers in his career. Miller won an Olympic Gold medal while playing for the 1996 U.S. team and in 2012, Miller was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Since retiring from basketball, Miller has become a passionate cyclist. In an interview with mbaction.com, Miller describes how a ride with Rage Against the Machine bass player, Tim Commerford, first got him hooked in 2000 and he has been riding ever since. In recent years, Reggie has begun racing in California and has even become a mentor for Kate Courtney. Courtney said in an interview with NBC Sports, "I’ve had a lot to learn from Reggie, and he’s been a great positive voice in terms of convincing me I can make it to the top".

Reggie is also a champion of equality in cycling. Working with Castelli, he released the 'Say Their Names' jersey that featured a number of slogans used by the Black Lives Matter protestors this summer. Sales of the jersey were used to benefit the Equal Justice Initiative, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to ending mass incarceration and challenging racial and economic injustice in the United States. Miller has also partnered with Castelli to raise funds for the Dropping Dimes Foundation with his Team Boombaby apparel.

Miller said on social media: "HONORED... Biggest reason I joined the USA Cycling board was to hopefully diversify cycling and to get more kids on bikes. Looking forward to working with the other new board members Lucia Deng, Ed Ewing and Brendan Quirk."

Rob DeMartini, CEO of USA Cycling, said: "We are honored to have Lucia, Ed, Reggie and Brendan join the USA Cycling Board to guide us in championing the sport of cycling and building an organization for the future. Lucia, Ed, Reggie and Brendan all bring unique perspectives, experience and passion for cycling, and we welcome their input and guidance in championing American cycling at every level.”

Reggie Miller


33 Comments

  • 52 0
 I wonder if he has an anonymous account on Pinkbike and gets online from time to time to complain about the lack of frames that accommodate a 300mm dropper, and all the myriad of woes that befall really tall riders.
  • 5 1
 He started biking at the right time. Image him on a 26", 450mm reach bike. He wouldn't be a mountain biker.
  • 1 0
 @rockyflowtbay: I think he’s been at it quite a while. Maybe he was on such a bike.
  • 5 1
 @rockyflowtbay: Apparently you didn't read it ding bat. "Since retiring from basketball, Miller has become a passionate cyclist. In an interview with mbaction.com, Miller describes how a ride with Rage Against the Machine bass player, Tim Commerford, first got him hooked in 2000 and he has been riding ever since."
  • 2 0
 He has enough money he could commission the building of a 300 mm dropper. Though he is more the XC spandex crowd so I doubt he needs that amount of drop. One interview he even said he takes it easy on the downhill, didn’t want to face plant on his money maker or something along those lines.
  • 1 0
 @rockyflowtbay: No need to imagine - I'm only about an inch shorter (or was before disk implosions) and started in the early 90's. What with short reaches, HTAs, and 'little' wheels I ended up endo-ing about 2-3 times per session. Big Grin Still riding though - it's just that it's waaaay better now.
  • 46 4
 It's cool that his stated goals are to get kids on bikes and help diversify the sport. As a middle-aged white guy I've noticed the majority of people riding look a lot like me, and the sport is inaccessible or unknown to a lot of our population. Hopefully Reggie is successful.
  • 12 0
 imagine being one of the terrible human beings that downvotes this comment haha. Some people just have no soul.
  • 2 9
flag CamNeelyCantWheelie (26 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 As a middle aged white guy bikes are expensive and you need a place to ride them. People that look different than me are aware of how fun bikes are but probably lack the means. Hopefully Reggie's IG posts elevate their income level and location of residence.
  • 3 0
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: that feels like sarcasm, but it's hard to tell on the internet. I think it's implicit in his stated goals that he wants to help kids that can't afford quality bikes get access to them. This group largely consists of children that belong to minority groups. There are groups doing this already, and my belief is he wants to help expand their work. As human beings that enjoy cycling I feel we should all support helping bring happiness to kids through this work.
  • 1 1
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: oh man, it's so easy to bait your type. You just can't help yourself, can you?
  • 39 2
 Hate Reggie Miller as a Knicks fan. Love Reggie Miller as a cyclist. Damn it.
  • 14 0
 I didn’t like him as a Bulls’ fan either. But he didn’t do us nearly as bad as he did y’all.

In all seriousness, the more I learn about this guy, the more I think he’s actually a really decent human being. One of the good ones.
  • 2 0
 @TheR: Not many people during that time liked Reggie. He was a killer on the court.
  • 4 0
 @Mattyfury: That Pacers team with Reggie, Rik Smitts and the Davis brothers should of won the title.
  • 2 0
 And Mark Jackson at PG of course!
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: Don't forget Mark Jackson!
  • 1 0
 I used to hate him as an announcer (well not really hate but was never my favorite) but he has grown on me more and more.
  • 2 0
 @MikeyMT: and Mark Jackson I still find insufferable
  • 16 0
 "I will commit myself to the production of XXXXXL Frames!"
  • 2 0
 Love this! Reggie is one of my favorite cyclist follows on IG and as an avid Phoenix Suns/NBA fan he’s one of my favorite hoop follows. To parrot what’s already been said above I am in total support of seeing POC involved in outdoor sports as it’s pretty monochromatic on the trails.
  • 6 0
 BOOM BABY
  • 1 0
 inspectah deck Cheryl letting Reggie play himself bragging about scoring 80-something before their dad says “cool. Cheryl scores 100 tonight”...not sure if that’s how it goes but that’s how I remember it and it’s the story that made me like Reggie Miller forever.
  • 5 1
 Get Spike Lee on that board PRONTO!
  • 1 0
 Barry Bonds is an avid cyclist as well (just road as far as I can tell). The fact that cycling in all forms is a lifelong sport/activity is pretty cool.
  • 2 0
 My kid is into Basketball - biking is secondary - maybe Reggie can show him the way!
  • 2 0
 Only American commenter's...
  • 8 0
 It's almost as if the article is about USA cycling.
  • 1 0
 Unless it’s Jordan or Kobe, non Americans don’t really follow the nba
  • 1 0
 Yes! Hope this can lead to growing the sport, in trail builds and pump tracks and getting some new faces outside!
  • 1 0
 Its Miller Time, scores a point for Grow Cycling.
Below threshold threads are hidden

