Neck Braces - Should You Be Wearing One?

Feb 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
This was one of the gnarliest crashes I have witnessed in recent memory.

When neck braces first began to be a more common sight on the World Cup circuit around 2008, they were usually wrapped around the necks of riders like Sam Blenkinsop, Andrew Neethling, and Aaron Gwin. Over the years some of these riders stopped wearing them, while others, like Sam Hill, adopted their use later on. However, there are riders that have run the length of time with neck braces and continue to do so – Danny Hart is one rider that comes to mind, and he also dispels the rumors that have been flung about of racers foregoing their use because they felt the brace slowed them down. Despite riders like Danny continuing to use a brace, it would be short-sighted to say they're still as popular as they were a few years ago.

It's not just on the World Cup circuit that we're seeing a decline in their use, though, with the drop in their use being pretty evident on the local trails too. For example, at their height – let's say around 2010–2012 – probably somewhere between 30–50% of riders in the Whistler Bike Park were wearing a neck brace – they were a really common sight. Today that's definitely not the case, with neck braces in the bike park being far closer to sightings of a Tasmanian Tiger – rare.

Without a doubt, there are more than a few of you reading this that have a neck brace on a shelf somewhere in your home, collecting dust. So why are people not wearing neck braces anymore? Is it lack of proof around their success with preventing injury? Comfort? Price? Maybe you're still wearing one and want to let us know why you do? We're keen to know, so hit the link below and fill out the online survey.

Click here to fill out the Neck Brace Survey

  + 28
 Hindsight is 20/20. After suffering two cervical breaks (C2/C4), a severe concussion, and soft tissue damage this past August; I can say I'd wished I had worn a neck brace. I've been Road & MTB racing/riding (all disciplines) for 35 years, and answering "The Question" from your neurosurgeon "Did you have a neck brace on?" was not a proud moment in my life. I've heard the multitude of excuses from my friends, as to why "I don't need to wear one of those dude!" And I can say that I'd wished I was dealing with a broken collarbone, and not a brain injury and cervical issues. The bottom line folks, is succumbing to "marketing" is always a tough pill to swallow, but you can't argue with science... A wiseman once told "we all make choices" the unfortunate part of our poor choices, is we have to live with them. I'm beyond lucky to have my life back, considering...Take care MTB friends, see you on the trails in 2017, hopefully...
  + 26
 Why would you not use one for downhill, the price? Who cares about $100 or whatever anymore? There could be mountains of evidence for their benefits but there will always be the rednecks thinking there is a conspiracy or some other sh!t behind it. Same with seatbelts, helmets, condoms, vaccines, etc.
  + 11
 Brilliant things. Had a head first crash a few years back wearing my Leatt one, it directed the force into my chest and broke a collarbone. A small price to pay as I'm pretty sure it saved my neck snapping in two!
  + 4
 @JakeNeaves: Pinkbike doctors Smile There's no real evidence. Talk to a chiro or another doctor you trust if you want to start forming your opinion. Speaking generally, your neck is much more susceptible to serious injury from left/right than front/back.
  + 6
 Plus I feel much more confident with one on. I've heard people say it can cause a broken collar bone but I'd rather have that than be paralyzed. Only time I don't wear one is when I have an open face
  + 1
 Speaking of condoms.
  + 1
 Because there isn't mountains of evidence and what evidence does exist seems to indicate that lower spinal injuries are much more prevalent in MTB than neck injuries?
  + 9
 I'm sure parks like Whistler keep extensive injury records, it would be great if they made them public so we could know more.
  + 5
 Its the same thing that happened with chest protectors. Why wasn't there a story about that? Oh right, Leatt was a bit more of a fad. With the known dangers of sudden impacts to the chest/heart, I found it absolutely stunning to find people out there spending 200 on a Leatt brace because they want to be safe but only wear a t-shirt or flannel while riding.

This is not a big deal. There are obvious safety benefits and popular negatives about any sort of protective gear. They get popular and then not as popular because people are sheep. A lot of bikers out there do it to look cool, that's the answer to your question. Mystery solved.
  + 1
 thank you
  + 4
 @scott-townes: are you talking about the moto roost chest protectors that lacondeguy (sp?) And ratboy wore for awhile? i guess they realised that the rider in front of them wasn't spitting up fist sized rocks exiting every corner.

Also, your second last sentance sums up 99% of decisions made in the WBP.
  + 3
 @JakeNeaves: Same here destroyed my collar my collar bone after landing directly on my head. And as an 15 year EMT , my Ortho and I firmly believe the Leatt is most likely responsible for me still being able to walk still @FindDigRideRepeat
  + 4
 @FindDigRideRepeat: Please don't try to back-sass me with a pretentious comment about Pinkbike doctors then use 'chiro' in the same paragraph. Referencing that pseudoscience kind of defeats the purpose.
  + 18
 The survey is flawed. I don't ride with a neck brace because all of my riding is done with a half shell, not a fulll face. Is the survey only for DH/full face wearing riders?
  + 3
 same for me. I owned a Leatt and wore it all the time in the bike park. i dont own a DH bike anymore and do 90% of my riding with a half lid. if i were still riding the bike park daily i would still own and wear a neck brace.
  + 1
 Survey is also flawed in the "what if I only go downhill specifically once or twice a summer, but want to buy a neck brace sometime in the near future, just haven't gotten around to it yet" department.
  + 1
 Yeah same here. I own a full face but haven't used it in two years because I hardly do dh tiding anymore (partly because it's so damn dangerous).
  + 3
 How is it flawed? Your answer would be is 'it does not work with my body protection' .
  + 8
 I'll say it: straight up leatt saved my life. I lawndarted at speed and the amount of energy that I felt go into my shoulders dispersed by my neck brace was beyond explanation. Check my profile to see the result. Sure I broke my shoulder but if that went into my cervical spine I honestly would not be typing this now. People can and will say, "the leatt broke the shoulder" and I say it did exactly what it was supposed to do....disperse energy into a way larger part of my body and preserved the integrity of my spine. The doctor asked me"how are you alive and talking to me now?" And I told him I was wearing my brace. And he said that explains why we are talking together now and not me having a horrible conversation with your family and that every new bike should have one of those things strapped to the handlebars when sold. This is not in a bush league hospital, it was in Vancouver General. This is the head surgeon that cares for the people coming from the whistler bike park if they are injured. I don't know anything other than how much energy I felt go through my helmet and into the brace and ultimately my torso. My helmet split into 4 pieces and the leatt took that load off my spine. I won't even ride Xc without a full face and that thing on now. It is part of my bike as far as I am concerned. Crazy thing is I had just bought it. Had started up the trail without it, and turned around when that voice in my head said why did you buy it if you are not going to wear it. My friends waited on the trail while I went back to get it. That choice and wearing my protective gear saved me. So worth it, can't put a price on that.
  + 8
 I have one and got one for my oldest son as well. I have another son who's old enough now and needs one too. The problem is price. There is no reason they need to be as expensive as they are. You can't put a price on safety but if you can't afford it you can't afford it, period.
  + 7
 I see a lot of people are commenting that they don't want to risk a broken collarbone from using a neck brace. Clearly you have no idea of its purpose. They are to prevent compressive fractures/breaks to your upper spine and neck. A broken collarbone means it did its job and you're not spending the rest of your life in a wheelchair. Something has to take the force. Neck braces are solid objects and will take a large percentage of the compressive forces, unfortunately it fortunately they are stronger that your collarbone, therefore it will break. - it's physics, a science that allows all of us on here to enjoy this wonderful sport

I had a near miss before I bought my neck brace, $700 leatt carbon, and was luckily and to land on the back of my head and upper back, tuck and roll out of it, doc said had I landed 2 mm higher I would be in a wheelchair, hence buying a neck brace.

These racers get paid, have insurance should something happen, the average dude does not, buy one save your life, and ride on. We have jobs to do Monday morning. In retrospect they are a fraction of the cost of our bikes. These neck braces are the haans device of Motorsports - how many lives do you think they've saved.

Cheers
  + 1
 I crashed innocuously in mine, it broke my collarbone. They're a crock of shite in my humble opinion. There is no chance that I'd have been hurt at all had I not had it on.
  + 8
 Saved my life in July this year (@BlueMountainBikePark) landed up with a severe brain bleed and battered face but neck was fine even though the head took the entire impact
  • + 8
 the real story here is how much better sam hill looks wearing a tld lid rather than that horrible p.o.s. he is wearing now.
  • + 4
 + 4
  • + 4
 + 4
To the people who have stopped wearing an older style leatt, I would very highly recommend trying one of the new ones, worth it for sure
  + 1
 The old ones weren't bad but you could feel them at times when riding. The new ones are a great, you don't notice it's there.
  + 8
 Do you own a neckbrace? No
Why are you not using it? Not using what?
  • + 5
 + 5

Same idea goes for wearing a helmet Smile
  + 3
 Had one bad crash that left me with bad whiplash and a dislocated shoulder. This was before I purchased a neck brace. After that day it made me realize how lucky I was to not break my neck. Been wearing a neck brace for 5+ years now and I swear my life on it. You won't catch me riding DH without it!
  + 3
 I love how the people making "funny" comments about how they don't wear one because they're too cool , or not enough science behind them are getting upvoted.

I had a bad crash at whistler in August 2015. I went over the bars on dirt merchant and landed head first. Knocked out cold , dislocated shoulder , dislocated hip , fractured tibb and fibb , torn calf muscle (which hurts ALOT) , concussion (I was out cold for a couple mins) and a back that looked like someone went to town with a meat tenderizer for a few mins. My neck was fine , no pain or discomfort at all. Why ? I was wearing a neck brace , that's why. They don't prevent %100 chance of ending up in a wheel chair but they sure do reduce it. I'm convinced that I'm walking today because of my neck brace. I don't even notice I'm wearing it anymore because I've been using one for so long. I swear by them. Remember , all it takes is one wrong fall and that's it. I would rather spend the $$ to reduce the chance of something bad happening.
  + 3
 I have one but don’t ride parks much anymore since moving back to the states from Germany and so yah, it’s collecting dust.

If you have’t tried one, you really do forget about it after a couple laps. There are too many riders that are paralyzed from accidents gone wrong. Could they have been saved by a neck brace? We’ll never know of course but there are scores of riders that can testify to nasty crashes where they believe they’d have broken their necks otherwise.

I’ll ride a bike park without pads of any kind before I’ll ride without a neck brace. Why risk it? Broken legs and arms heal but a neck...? It’s your dice; roll ‘em if you so choose!
  + 5
 I'm interested to try riding park with one, but I have not seen an independent study showing how much they reduce the chance if neck injuries, if at all.
  - 1
 ta da...................... show me the science. otherwise........................
  + 3
 @stacykohut: www.dirtrider.com/features/the-neck-brace-should-you-wear-one

Read the "Special thanks to" list for sources. Note they are mostly medical professionals from hospitals and research institutes. There is plenty of "science" on this topic if you choose to find and read it, including Alpinestars detailed R&D documentation describing testing of the braces with cadavers, which I found particularly informative.
  - 2
 @uuuu: meh.

doesn't do it for me.
there is no real proof they work.

best thing about neck braces?

more surface area to put your sponsors decals!!!!!

seems like it was a fad to me.
  + 3
 I still use one primarily because while I may be older than when it saved my life 5 years ago, I'm certainly not any more talented. I may move to an Atlas brace in the future though.
  + 2
 Yep have to say flawed science and as usual high on opinion, low on experience!

Pro riders using or not using is also flawed, like so many of today's sports it's about looks and a false sense of security!

A neck brace is designed to work with full face helmets only, Enduro is heading into if not already into trails that quite frankly leave most DH tracks behind more so at EWS level, a certain rider just retired due to the risk in his words beyond what he is prepared to take to be competitive!

Trails are way longer than DH, multiple stages, fatigue where most injuries occur are much higher level of risk!

Skill has nothing to do with it, everyone who pushes the limits will find those limits, its not a matter of if but when!

That all said I have broken my neck, I've raced DH many times since and I have crashed where he impact with a neck brace has had me feeling very secure, eg similar crashes pre broken neck without a neck brace I had mild concussion or full concussion suffered dizziness and head pain for days often, I have not had that since wearing a neck brace and I am on my 3rd gen Leatt.. alike Helmets I regularly update them!

The reduction in people wearing them imo, is more ignorance than anything else, while I don't want to see anyone injured or go through what I have and still do from a broken neck and head injury, I still suffer PTSD symptoms and everyday is a struggle, easier 8 years on, but I still suffer sleeping issues pain etc etc, but Im still riding, riding helps with all this believe it or not, if u want that and use a Full Face helmet then I struggle to have sympathy or empathy for those who do suffer an injury from not using the technology available to you.

Cost excuse is total BS yr bike probably costs 2000 times that! (usually kids say that)

The other weak argument is is data or its unproven data again it's selective ignorance, also people who maybe medical yet have no background in racing riding, opinionated and subjective, you need to cover all bases of research not just because you have some doctorate!

Data is out theyre and very much like helmet data a mine field of bad data, some practical data, if anyone is bothered to look into Leatts history read they're website you can see they are the only certified independent neck brace, that also said that can mean little as in helmet testing eg Dot vs Snell and u can pay snell for a cert not that I would when again u research what damage that test will do to your brain!

Unfortunately nothing is a silver bullet, but then why wear a helmet at all! Or any protection and yet this is the last peace of the puzzle for the extreme side where a FF is used, it is obvious to all but the stupid, it's a no brainer but take what you will again wear my shoes and tell me that, I will slap you! But I also don't preach to people to wear the, if they choose to go without thats they're risk regardless of what I think of it!

And I will struggle to have empathy or sympathy for you and other joy of a long term head injury!

People will remain ignorant good luck to you on that side of the fence!
  + 3
 tl;dr
  + 5
 It's marketed wrong Call it a neck brace-let and turn it into a new swag thing. Iced out playa
  + 1
 I wore a neck brace for a while and found it a complete distraction while riding. This made me get rid of it as I actually found it more dangerous getting distracted by my brace than concentrating on where i was going. I've seen a few comments comparing it to a Hans device. Hans devices work in a completely different way and are in no way a distraction and are compulsory in the vast majority of FIA motorsports events. These are proven to actually work. Least neck braces aren't, we are only told that the work from the people who make them and the people in the comments.

What a lot of people haven't thought of in terms of braces is what I call "jumping on the bandwagon". For example when dropper posts first came out every bike component manufacturer worth their salt made their own. This never happened with neck braces... Why is that? I have been told from a very good source that a major company who makes protective gear did their own research into neck braces and found that could cause more severe injury than they could prevent so they didn't want to put their name to their own product if that was the case. This lack of other manufacturers making them has always worried me.
  + 1
 Pink bike article: www.pinkbike.com/news/neck-injury-stats-2010.html

"Results: A total of 102 men and 5 women were identified for inclusion. The mean age at injury was 32.7 years (95% confidence interval 30.6, 35.0). Seventy-nine patients (73.8%) sustained cervical injuries, while the remainder sustained thoracic or lumbar injuries. Forty-three patients (40.2%) sustained a spinal cord injury. Of those with cord injuries, 18 (41.9%) were American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) A, 5 (11.6%) were ASIA B, 10 (23.3%) ASIA C, and 10 (23.3%) ASIA D. Sixty-seven patients (62.6%) required surgical treatment. The mean length of stay in an acute hospital bed was 16.9 days (95% confidence interval 13.1, 30.0). Thirty-three patients (30.8%) required intensive care unit attention, and 31 patients (29.0%) required inpatient rehabilitation. Of the 43 patients (40.2%) seen with spinal cord injuries, 14 (32.5%) improved by 1 ASIA category, and 1 (2.3%) improved by 2 ASIA categories. Two patients remained ventilator-dependent at discharge.

Conclusion: Spine fractures and spinal cord injuries caused by mountain biking accidents typically affect young, male, recreational riders. The medical, personal, and societal costs of these injuries are high. Injury prevention should remain a primary goal, and further research is necessary to explore the utility of educational programs, and the effect of helmets and other protective gear on spine injuries sustained while mountain biking."

Smile
  + 1
 I wear my Leatt 5.5 whenever I go to Whistler bike park. Haven't had a nasty crash to know if it really works but it's my insurance that I'll go home with my neck intact.

Some people here have jobs to keep and a family to support. What's another $250 to keep us doing what we love?
  + 1
 I have one for moto but it depends on the mtb ride. I'd feel a bit like the queen of England riding in an enduro lid with my white neck brace, although I now just wear full face for everything my kneck brace is too bulky and only comes with me to bike parks ....sadly ....I ....don't...only ride park Frown
  + 1
 You should NEVER wear a neck brace with a half shell, if that's what you mean by "enduro lid."
  + 1
 Break your neck one time.... Ask me how it will affect you for the next 20 years and beyond (and I'm a lucky one). Think paralysis is a joke? Think it can't happen to you? Don't take ANYTHING for granted in life folks. If I have a full-face on, you better bet I am sporting a neck brace.
  + 1
 I wear an Atlas brace when jumping etc The main benifit for me is not having a stiff neck after a half decent crash. I'm sure it's saved me from major injury once or twice as well but a sore neck is expensive if you can't work.
  + 1
 Working as a neurosurgeon in Europe we treat C spine injuries kinda often, but it's actually not that common, but we take care about a huge area of the state. Fractures, luxations, traumatic disc herniations. These occur (in young adults!) rarely during winter months, more often Jun-Sep. This year we have treated just one skier so far - attempting backflip, went home ok after like 5 days. Summer - roughly 50/50 traffic accidents vs sports (in young people!), most of the definitely water jumps. Almost exclusively males. As far as I can remember we had only one downhill biker. It was in the summer two years ago from a big bikepark, overshot a jump, went over bars. no neck brace, 17 y.o., central cord syndrome, not nice.

On more positive side most of these people are completely without or only with mild neurological deficit. We don't advise going back to riding but you know how it is. They usually ride xc or trails after the surgery. All that said I wear neck brace only to a bikepark, but I think it's worth it. Back protector - not 100% sure considering most of major spine traumas we see are usually hyperflexion/extension, but I wear a backpack with the protector anyway.

Axial load injury of the C spine - have seen only two so far, first one young supertall guy on a backseat, car literally jumped off the road and he hit the roof with his head. Went home OK. The second one jumped head first into a pool 80cm deep, was OK. BUT I am not saying that breaking your C spine isn't dangerous for f*cks sake! These dudes were super lucky! Even the surgery itself will limit or end your biking career

We feel very lucky not seeing many severe spinal cord traumas in young people during the year. Let's protect ourselves and keep our emergency shifts calm, that coffee doesn't drink itself Big Grin
Yes, the neck protector can break your collar bone and it can potentially damage your brachial plexus or arm vessels, but I have never seen that.

This is a nice summary.
www.dirtrider.com/features/the-neck-brace-should-you-wear-one
  + 4
 Have to Admit, its pricing that keeping me away,yea ,i know," how much do you think your neck is worth".
  + 1
 The biggest problem i had with mine was fitment, i have a deep rib cage which means that no matter how many adjustments i tried on leatt braces and alpinestars ones, the back was always too low and the front always too high. in my alpine stars one i could easily get to a point of my neck stretching before my helmet hit the brace whilst standing still. never mind if the brace moved in the impact too! if a brace fit properly i'd wear it!
  + 1
 I only ride DH a couple times a year and my head has only touched the ground during a crash once over the entire time I've been riding mountain bikes. Of course once is all it takes, but I'm not going to spend the money on something that'll be less comfortable and will probably never be needed.
  + 1
 A lot of moral apostles around here. I am on the other side of the fence, bring on valid science and statistics.
The way I see ite I really want to know how many spinal cord injuries or broken vertabrates are due to side to side or front to back deflection of the head. In my opinion most severe back/head injuries come from axial impact, resulting in compression fractures. And a neck brace will do absolutely nothing to prevent this. Plus I wonder in how many cases without a neck brace the head would just deflect on an angular impact to prevent injuries (without overstretching).
And I see no scenario where a brace could help with concussions or brain injury.
But of course I have to agree that there is a certain or better uncertain chance of more damage without a brace.
But to mee it looks as if the discomfort or whatever seems to outweigh the potentially small decrease in risk. I can't think of another reason why pro athletes in mtb and sx would put their carriers and lifes on the line without even having to pay for a brace.
And if John Smith from the east cost tells me how many times a brace saved his life or no brace ruined his life, I still struggle to believe him, because no one knows the alternative outcome with or without brace in that specific situation. And then were are back at the beginning looking for in depth statics and crash analysises.
But maybe I am mistaking and the risk decrease is substantial, also a possibility but atm I am not a believer, no offense to believers, though. Ride safe and all the best to all riders out there...
  + 1
 hyperflexion/extension injury might cause compressive fracture, which might get easily dislocated depending on the direction. It might also get combined with luxation, which usually results in severe spinal cord trauma. Axial load trauma is not a common thing - think about it. How many times you fall on your head directly? Hitting it from the above? From what I hear helmets actually increase C spine injury probability, but maybe, after wearing helmets became standard, we just see more of these patients alive and get a chance to treat the other injuries? Wouldn't believe how many people in Europe are still riding MTBs without head protection.
  + 1
 As someone who is sitting in the Prince of Wales hospital aftwr coming off at BPW id say yes. I have a broken c2 amongst other brakes and it was a sobering experience being told so. BPW have been great and have kept in touch and the local hospital is incredible. I crashed on a blue run with the intention of gearing upfor the red and blacks. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.
  + 1
 It's saved my neck a couple times for sure, but I no longer wear it due to a broken collarbone. (Injury is unrelated to the brace) It now feels weird and uncomfortable when I put it on and I'm kind of scared of crashing with it. Might try again this summer.
  + 1
 I've got a Leatt 5.5 that I wear on park days but it's just too big and bulky for trail/enduro. And the dumbest reason ever--nobody else wears them at an enduro with some rare exceptions.
  + 0
 A lot of people talking about lack of data. It's rare to see anybody NOT wearing kneepads on the trails these days but I've never heard of anybody busting a kneecap from crashing. Full disclosure, I go rawdog neck and knees. Feels so good, plus I don't race dh.
  + 3
 I'd bet if you asked everybody who wears knees while riding why they do so, 90% would at least mention "so i dont scratch/cut/rip up/shred/skin my knee when i inevitably take a bit of a digger", probably not "so i dont break my kneecap".
  + 1
 @jaycubzz: and I would ask "why don't you wear elbow and/or wrist guards too?" It's hard to admit when you're a slave to a trend. I trash my elbows just add much as my knees when I crash. Skin grows back quickly, it's not that big a deal.
  + 1
 according to many posts here. if you injured your neck whilst not wearing one, then wearing a neck brace automatically would have spared you from the injury. it does not work like that.
  + 1
 I got one and used it a couple of times on non-lift-assisted rides. Now it's collecting dust like all the rest of my riding gear since there just is no time to spend 6 hours going to the woods anymore. Middle age sucks.
  + 0
 I don’t use mine mainly because it is an older one and a pain in a neck to transport. I keep meaning to get one of the new folding Leatte ones. Personally. I had a rough crash with one and had a sore neck for a week. I also had a worse crash where I bashed into a rock with the face shield of my helmet. Much worse, my head was thrown back and like the lesser crash with it I had a stiff neck for a week.
I do have a question for all the people that claim one saved their lives. How do you know?
I do not follow motocross but I was told the only guys using them are guys getting paid to use them. I have also heard it is the only piece of protective gear that will cause an injury (broke clavicle). I also heard a wild story of a woman rider that crashed with one and the handle bar made way up between the brace and her neck/head and nearly choked her to death. Still, I will probably get another.
  + 1
 A neck brace will not save you from axial loading,but could help with other spinal injuries...or could cause an injury if it gets caught on something..I don't own one,never have.if I was gifted one I'd use it I'm guessing
  + 1
 Iv had some big crashes where I was glad I had my neck brace on. God knows what would have happened if I didn't have it on. People might say they restrict movement but I'd rather have that than a broken neck.
  + 0
 The ones who should be wearing them are the same ones getting into the sport, the weekend warriors just beginning to attempt big jumps and taking new risks. These are the ones buying the cheap used DH bikes on craigslist and who aren't going to pony up of a neck brace. The riders at the top are making informed decisions, they're trusting their own skills.
  + 2
 Like Dan Atherton? Yet Gee doesn't wear one
  + 2
 My buddy wears one for DH to protect his neck, but instead, it's broken bis collar bone twice in 3 seasons.
  + 1
 i don't even notice its there when im riding. so why woudnt i wear it. survival of the smartest. golden rule of life shit happens. pack a bog roll
  + 2
 Are there any verifiable examples of someone having a spinal injury while wearing one?
  + 1
 I wear one for same reason i buy insurance-you may never use it, you're not even sure it will pay up...but do you really want to be without one when it matters?
  + 1
 I wear one and use a full face every time I ride no matter where I ride. I know I have used it a few times and I`m glad I had it on.
  + 1
 3. Do you own a neck brace? A: NO
5. Why are you not using it? A: ???

Answer 5 is kinda strange if you dont own any but have too answer it...
  + 1
 Still looking at a atlas tho
  + 1
 Wrong impact scenario. I don't see myself lawn darting... Side tethering would be more useful in most deflection related injuries.
  + 1
 The brace doesn't really protect against axial loading, though it may minimize the degree of compression. It's more for the deflection-related injuried you mention, and there is a degree of lateral protection. Definitely a lot of hyperflexion/extension protection.
  + 1
 my neck brace saved my life twice while riding downhill if it wasnt for it i would be in a wheel chair right now.
  + 2
 No one uses shoulder pads - way more common injury . Fashion Fools .
  + 6
 fake news.
  + 0
 I felt like it was having a negative effect on my form, and I didn't want to risk my collarbones for something unproven
  + 1
 No, and why should I be whilst taking a dump and catching up on PB?
  + 1
 What about spine protectors?
  + 0
 I have a nice Leatt for sale!
  + 1
 monkey see monkey do
  - 2
 there is no salvation against axial load. These companies made a lot of money on us ignoramus
  + 1
 There is salvation against the more common hyperextension/hyperflexion injuries. A pure axial loading injury is extremely rare in the real world.
