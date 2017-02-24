Neck Braces - Should You Be Wearing One?

When neck braces first began to be a more common sight on the World Cup circuit around 2008, they were usually wrapped around the necks of riders like Sam Blenkinsop, Andrew Neethling, and Aaron Gwin. Over the years some of these riders stopped wearing them, while others, like Sam Hill, adopted their use later on. However, there are riders that have run the length of time with neck braces and continue to do so – Danny Hart is one rider that comes to mind, and he also dispels the rumors that have been flung about of racers foregoing their use because they felt the brace slowed them down. Despite riders like Danny continuing to use a brace, it would be short-sighted to say they're still as popular as they were a few years ago.
It's not just on the World Cup circuit that we're seeing a decline in their use, though, with the drop in their use being pretty evident on the local trails too. For example, at their height – let's say around 2010–2012 – probably somewhere between 30–50% of riders in the Whistler Bike Park were wearing a neck brace – they were a really common sight. Today that's definitely not the case, with neck braces in the bike park being far closer to sightings of a Tasmanian Tiger – rare.
Without a doubt, there are more than a few of you reading this that have a neck brace on a shelf somewhere in your home, collecting dust. So why are people not wearing neck braces anymore? Is it lack of proof around their success with preventing injury? Comfort? Price? Maybe you're still wearing one and want to let us know why you do? We're keen to know, so hit the link below and fill out the online survey. Click here to fill out the Neck Brace Survey
This is not a big deal. There are obvious safety benefits and popular negatives about any sort of protective gear. They get popular and then not as popular because people are sheep. A lot of bikers out there do it to look cool, that's the answer to your question. Mystery solved.
Also, your second last sentance sums up 99% of decisions made in the WBP.
I had a near miss before I bought my neck brace, $700 leatt carbon, and was luckily and to land on the back of my head and upper back, tuck and roll out of it, doc said had I landed 2 mm higher I would be in a wheelchair, hence buying a neck brace.
These racers get paid, have insurance should something happen, the average dude does not, buy one save your life, and ride on. We have jobs to do Monday morning. In retrospect they are a fraction of the cost of our bikes. These neck braces are the haans device of Motorsports - how many lives do you think they've saved.
To the people who have stopped wearing an older style leatt, I would very highly recommend trying one of the new ones, worth it for sure
Same idea goes for wearing a helmet
I had a bad crash at whistler in August 2015. I went over the bars on dirt merchant and landed head first. Knocked out cold , dislocated shoulder , dislocated hip , fractured tibb and fibb , torn calf muscle (which hurts ALOT) , concussion (I was out cold for a couple mins) and a back that looked like someone went to town with a meat tenderizer for a few mins. My neck was fine , no pain or discomfort at all. Why ? I was wearing a neck brace , that's why. They don't prevent %100 chance of ending up in a wheel chair but they sure do reduce it. I'm convinced that I'm walking today because of my neck brace. I don't even notice I'm wearing it anymore because I've been using one for so long. I swear by them. Remember , all it takes is one wrong fall and that's it. I would rather spend the $$ to reduce the chance of something bad happening.
If you have’t tried one, you really do forget about it after a couple laps. There are too many riders that are paralyzed from accidents gone wrong. Could they have been saved by a neck brace? We’ll never know of course but there are scores of riders that can testify to nasty crashes where they believe they’d have broken their necks otherwise.
I’ll ride a bike park without pads of any kind before I’ll ride without a neck brace. Why risk it? Broken legs and arms heal but a neck...? It’s your dice; roll ‘em if you so choose!
Read the "Special thanks to" list for sources. Note they are mostly medical professionals from hospitals and research institutes. There is plenty of "science" on this topic if you choose to find and read it, including Alpinestars detailed R&D documentation describing testing of the braces with cadavers, which I found particularly informative.
doesn't do it for me.
there is no real proof they work.
best thing about neck braces?
more surface area to put your sponsors decals!!!!!
seems like it was a fad to me.
Pro riders using or not using is also flawed, like so many of today's sports it's about looks and a false sense of security!
A neck brace is designed to work with full face helmets only, Enduro is heading into if not already into trails that quite frankly leave most DH tracks behind more so at EWS level, a certain rider just retired due to the risk in his words beyond what he is prepared to take to be competitive!
Trails are way longer than DH, multiple stages, fatigue where most injuries occur are much higher level of risk!
Skill has nothing to do with it, everyone who pushes the limits will find those limits, its not a matter of if but when!
That all said I have broken my neck, I've raced DH many times since and I have crashed where he impact with a neck brace has had me feeling very secure, eg similar crashes pre broken neck without a neck brace I had mild concussion or full concussion suffered dizziness and head pain for days often, I have not had that since wearing a neck brace and I am on my 3rd gen Leatt.. alike Helmets I regularly update them!
The reduction in people wearing them imo, is more ignorance than anything else, while I don't want to see anyone injured or go through what I have and still do from a broken neck and head injury, I still suffer PTSD symptoms and everyday is a struggle, easier 8 years on, but I still suffer sleeping issues pain etc etc, but Im still riding, riding helps with all this believe it or not, if u want that and use a Full Face helmet then I struggle to have sympathy or empathy for those who do suffer an injury from not using the technology available to you.
Cost excuse is total BS yr bike probably costs 2000 times that! (usually kids say that)
The other weak argument is is data or its unproven data again it's selective ignorance, also people who maybe medical yet have no background in racing riding, opinionated and subjective, you need to cover all bases of research not just because you have some doctorate!
Data is out theyre and very much like helmet data a mine field of bad data, some practical data, if anyone is bothered to look into Leatts history read they're website you can see they are the only certified independent neck brace, that also said that can mean little as in helmet testing eg Dot vs Snell and u can pay snell for a cert not that I would when again u research what damage that test will do to your brain!
Unfortunately nothing is a silver bullet, but then why wear a helmet at all! Or any protection and yet this is the last peace of the puzzle for the extreme side where a FF is used, it is obvious to all but the stupid, it's a no brainer but take what you will again wear my shoes and tell me that, I will slap you! But I also don't preach to people to wear the, if they choose to go without thats they're risk regardless of what I think of it!
And I will struggle to have empathy or sympathy for you and other joy of a long term head injury!
People will remain ignorant good luck to you on that side of the fence!
What a lot of people haven't thought of in terms of braces is what I call "jumping on the bandwagon". For example when dropper posts first came out every bike component manufacturer worth their salt made their own. This never happened with neck braces... Why is that? I have been told from a very good source that a major company who makes protective gear did their own research into neck braces and found that could cause more severe injury than they could prevent so they didn't want to put their name to their own product if that was the case. This lack of other manufacturers making them has always worried me.
"Results: A total of 102 men and 5 women were identified for inclusion. The mean age at injury was 32.7 years (95% confidence interval 30.6, 35.0). Seventy-nine patients (73.8%) sustained cervical injuries, while the remainder sustained thoracic or lumbar injuries. Forty-three patients (40.2%) sustained a spinal cord injury. Of those with cord injuries, 18 (41.9%) were American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) A, 5 (11.6%) were ASIA B, 10 (23.3%) ASIA C, and 10 (23.3%) ASIA D. Sixty-seven patients (62.6%) required surgical treatment. The mean length of stay in an acute hospital bed was 16.9 days (95% confidence interval 13.1, 30.0). Thirty-three patients (30.8%) required intensive care unit attention, and 31 patients (29.0%) required inpatient rehabilitation. Of the 43 patients (40.2%) seen with spinal cord injuries, 14 (32.5%) improved by 1 ASIA category, and 1 (2.3%) improved by 2 ASIA categories. Two patients remained ventilator-dependent at discharge.
Conclusion: Spine fractures and spinal cord injuries caused by mountain biking accidents typically affect young, male, recreational riders. The medical, personal, and societal costs of these injuries are high. Injury prevention should remain a primary goal, and further research is necessary to explore the utility of educational programs, and the effect of helmets and other protective gear on spine injuries sustained while mountain biking."
Some people here have jobs to keep and a family to support. What's another $250 to keep us doing what we love?
On more positive side most of these people are completely without or only with mild neurological deficit. We don't advise going back to riding but you know how it is. They usually ride xc or trails after the surgery. All that said I wear neck brace only to a bikepark, but I think it's worth it. Back protector - not 100% sure considering most of major spine traumas we see are usually hyperflexion/extension, but I wear a backpack with the protector anyway.
Axial load injury of the C spine - have seen only two so far, first one young supertall guy on a backseat, car literally jumped off the road and he hit the roof with his head. Went home OK. The second one jumped head first into a pool 80cm deep, was OK. BUT I am not saying that breaking your C spine isn't dangerous for f*cks sake! These dudes were super lucky! Even the surgery itself will limit or end your biking career
We feel very lucky not seeing many severe spinal cord traumas in young people during the year. Let's protect ourselves and keep our emergency shifts calm, that coffee doesn't drink itself
Yes, the neck protector can break your collar bone and it can potentially damage your brachial plexus or arm vessels, but I have never seen that.
This is a nice summary.
www.dirtrider.com/features/the-neck-brace-should-you-wear-one
The way I see ite I really want to know how many spinal cord injuries or broken vertabrates are due to side to side or front to back deflection of the head. In my opinion most severe back/head injuries come from axial impact, resulting in compression fractures. And a neck brace will do absolutely nothing to prevent this. Plus I wonder in how many cases without a neck brace the head would just deflect on an angular impact to prevent injuries (without overstretching).
And I see no scenario where a brace could help with concussions or brain injury.
But of course I have to agree that there is a certain or better uncertain chance of more damage without a brace.
But to mee it looks as if the discomfort or whatever seems to outweigh the potentially small decrease in risk. I can't think of another reason why pro athletes in mtb and sx would put their carriers and lifes on the line without even having to pay for a brace.
And if John Smith from the east cost tells me how many times a brace saved his life or no brace ruined his life, I still struggle to believe him, because no one knows the alternative outcome with or without brace in that specific situation. And then were are back at the beginning looking for in depth statics and crash analysises.
But maybe I am mistaking and the risk decrease is substantial, also a possibility but atm I am not a believer, no offense to believers, though. Ride safe and all the best to all riders out there...
I do have a question for all the people that claim one saved their lives. How do you know?
I do not follow motocross but I was told the only guys using them are guys getting paid to use them. I have also heard it is the only piece of protective gear that will cause an injury (broke clavicle). I also heard a wild story of a woman rider that crashed with one and the handle bar made way up between the brace and her neck/head and nearly choked her to death. Still, I will probably get another.
