Neko Mulally Announces 2019 Downhill Southeast Race Series, Tennessee National Pro GRT & Enduro

Dec 7, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  


Established in 2016, the Downhill Southeast series was created to have an early season race series utilizing the mild climate and technical terrain of the southeast United States to prepare racers for the summer of competition ahead. The initial focus on great race courses and well-run events as the core of the series still apply today.

The series features classic southeast US venues Beech Mountain Resort - host to the 2011/2012 Downhill National Championship, Massanutten Resort which hosted a World Cup in 1997, and Snowshoe Mountain - host of World Cup finals in 2019. All of these are high caliber courses to contest the 2019 Downhill Southeast Series.


The Tennessee National is an evolution of the Windrock Pro GRT. For 2019, Windrock is partnering with the US Open of Mountain Biking to bring a complete weekend of racing involving multiple disciplines. The UCI C1 Downhill race is the headline event and opening round of the Pro Gravity Tour for 2019. Additionally, there will be an enduro race, a best whip contest, and "Grom Bomb" kids race during the 4-day event.

Last year, there was a stacked field of international pro riders and the level should only rise this year as the event is becoming the pre-season race on everyone's calendar. There's no doubt that many top teams will be on hand testing and dialing in their bikes for the year before the World Cup season begins.

Mulally says, "We are pushing the limits of what we can do with the course, making it a proper test track for World Cup riders while also giving amateur riders the chance to race on the same course the same day as the pros."

bigquotesEvents like this are injecting a much-needed energy into the gravity mountain biking scene in America. We have strong riders in the southeast, and with the proper channels in place, more talent is sure to come.

With the talent that showed up last year and the response from those riders, we can safely bet on there being a mini-pre-season World Cup in Oak Ridge, TN this March. Neko Mulally and Sean Leader will be working on dialing in the tracks all winter so it's sure to be a good time!


Tennessee National Pro GRT and Enduro:

- March 8-10 Windrock Bike Park – Oak Ridge, TN


Downhill Southeast Series:

- March 30-31 Windrock Bike Park – Oak Ridge, TN
- April 27-28 Massanutten Resort – Harrisonburg, VA
- May 25-26 Beech Mountain Resort – Beech Mountain, NC
- June 29-30 Snowshoe Mountain – Snowshoe, WV

For more information, check out the Downhill Southeast website.

PC: Sean Leader

Race organizer Neko Mulally styling it up in the mud.


11 Comments

  • + 19
 I honestly think Neko should be in charge of mtb. Like, all of it.
  • + 4
 Top 5 most likable and genuine pro riders would definitely include Neko, McGazza and Chris Akrigg.
  • + 10
 Yeah buddy, stoked for Neko. Carving out his own world in mountain biking. Still bummed I didn't win his bike but I guess with enough time and therapy I'll get over it.
  • + 4
 Pretty awesome to see Neko giving back so much to the sport. This will allow so many US riders from that area to compete and maybe just maybe a few will trickle in and make it to the world stage!
  • + 3
 That's a quite a few new venues for the DHSE! Can't wait, sorry to see TTC go too though.
  • + 3
 BRAAAAAAAAAP!!!
  • + 1
 Big ups to Yall! Neko Mulally and Sean Leader and Oskar Blues and YT
  • + 1
 An extra ten pounds of mud on there......
  • + 2
 Tennessee gloves, want!
  • + 2
 HandUp Gloves!
  • + 2
 Link to the Enduro race?

Post a Comment



