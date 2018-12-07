Neko Mulally Announces 2019 Downhill Southeast Race Series, Tennessee National Pro GRT & Enduro

Established in 2016, the Downhill Southeast series was created to have an early season race series utilizing the mild climate and technical terrain of the southeast United States to prepare racers for the summer of competition ahead. The initial focus on great race courses and well-run events as the core of the series still apply today.
The series features classic southeast US venues Beech Mountain Resort - host to the 2011/2012 Downhill National Championship, Massanutten Resort which hosted a World Cup in 1997, and Snowshoe Mountain - host of World Cup finals in 2019. All of these are high caliber courses to contest the 2019 Downhill Southeast Series.
The Tennessee National is an evolution of the Windrock Pro GRT. For 2019, Windrock is partnering with the US Open of Mountain Biking to bring a complete weekend of racing involving multiple disciplines. The UCI C1 Downhill race is the headline event and opening round of the Pro Gravity Tour for 2019. Additionally, there will be an enduro race, a best whip contest, and "Grom Bomb" kids race during the 4-day event.
Last year, there was a stacked field of international pro riders and the level should only rise this year as the event is becoming the pre-season race on everyone's calendar. There's no doubt that many top teams will be on hand testing and dialing in their bikes for the year before the World Cup season begins.
Mulally says, "We are pushing the limits of what we can do with the course, making it a proper test track for World Cup riders while also giving amateur riders the chance to race on the same course the same day as the pros."
|Events like this are injecting a much-needed energy into the gravity mountain biking scene in America. We have strong riders in the southeast, and with the proper channels in place, more talent is sure to come.
With the talent that showed up last year and the response from those riders, we can safely bet on there being a mini-pre-season World Cup in Oak Ridge, TN this March. Neko Mulally and Sean Leader will be working on dialing in the tracks all winter so it's sure to be a good time!Tennessee National Pro GRT and Enduro:
- March 8-10 Windrock Bike Park – Oak Ridge, TNDownhill Southeast Series:
- March 30-31 Windrock Bike Park – Oak Ridge, TN
- April 27-28 Massanutten Resort – Harrisonburg, VA
- May 25-26 Beech Mountain Resort – Beech Mountain, NC
- June 29-30 Snowshoe Mountain – Snowshoe, WV
For more information, check out the Downhill Southeast website
.
11 Comments
Post a Comment