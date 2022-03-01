close
Neko Mulally Broke Finger in Practice at Downhill Southeast Race

Mar 1, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Neko Mulally has announced on his Instagram that he broke his finger on Friday during practice for the Downhill Southeast race. Mulally has since undergone surgery and still plans to race at Lourdes at the end of the month.


bigquotesClipped a tree and broke my finger on Friday in practice for the Downhill Southeast race. Tried to get it fixed in Chattanooga, but no luck, so I flew to Tallahassee and @jackeberg lined up a spot for his dad to fix it between cases yesterday morning. Should be 2-3 weeks off the DH bike, but I can keep training and get back on the bike week before Lourdes. Vibrations might be a little painful at first but I can tough it out.

So glad I got it fixed by Dr. Berg. He’s a rider, fixes a lot of the top motocross guys, and knows that I need to race. He cut the pins short so that they are under the skin and I can ride with them in, something that probably wouldn’t get done by another doctor.

All and all, it’s just a broken finger, and I’ll be fine. Gotta work around it these next few weeks while it catches up. I’m glad the World Cup is still on. Maybe some extra sleep will be a good thing, been doing a lot!Neko Mulally


With 2-3 weeks off the DH bike to heal and racing in Lourdes kicking off on March 24th, it's without doubt a less than ideal start to the season for the American. We wish Neko all the best with the healing process and look forward to seeing him race on his self-designed bike.

14 Comments

  • 8 0
 Breaking fingers is annoying, wishing you a speedy recovery, as I'm excited to see the progress on the DH bike project.
  • 3 0
 Always good to regularly practice your crashing.
  • 1 0
 I'd imagine a real crash would have broken at least two fingers.
  • 2 0
 Dang, looks like Gwin will have to take up the mantle and ride the new Trek/Intense collab Mulally bike at Lourdes!
  • 2 0
 Just get him to stop practicing crashes, yeesh.
  • 1 0
 The pinky is really the workhorse of fingers. Get well soon Neko.
  • 1 0
 been doing a lot…true that, busy dude
  • 1 0
 If he really is racing again in 2-3 weeks, that is freaking hardcore!!!
  • 1 0
 what vibrations
  • 2 1
 Something tells me that’s a “boxer” break of the metacarpal bone in the hand. I have that exact cast on my hand now after catching a tree with the pinky knuckle.
  • 1 0
 @ERG: I had that 2 months ago, my question was what are the vibrations
  • 1 0
 @bozomichael: I’m assuming he means vibrations from exercising.
  • 1 0
 Vibrations while riding the bike.
  • 1 0
 RIP poor niko

Post a Comment



