Neko Mulally Broke Finger in Practice at Downhill Southeast Race

Clipped a tree and broke my finger on Friday in practice for the Downhill Southeast race. Tried to get it fixed in Chattanooga, but no luck, so I flew to Tallahassee and @jackeberg lined up a spot for his dad to fix it between cases yesterday morning. Should be 2-3 weeks off the DH bike, but I can keep training and get back on the bike week before Lourdes. Vibrations might be a little painful at first but I can tough it out.



So glad I got it fixed by Dr. Berg. He’s a rider, fixes a lot of the top motocross guys, and knows that I need to race. He cut the pins short so that they are under the skin and I can ride with them in, something that probably wouldn’t get done by another doctor.



All and all, it’s just a broken finger, and I’ll be fine. Gotta work around it these next few weeks while it catches up. I’m glad the World Cup is still on. Maybe some extra sleep will be a good thing, been doing a lot! — Neko Mulally