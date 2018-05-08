Dakotah Norton & Neko Mulally Rip Windrock - Video

Windrock Bike Park is going through an exciting renaissance with Neko Mulally leading the charge. Just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, Windrock has a mild climate that allows for year-round riding with terrain that closely matches some of the best race courses in the world. Many of the top World Cup enduro and downhill teams have spent generous amounts of time there testing new equipment and training in the off season.Neko, along with Dakotah Norton consider Windrock home and have had a huge role, along with many others in shaping the park into what it is today. Both Neko and Dakotah have spent considerable time at The Rock in preparation for the World Cup season and it seems to be working with Neko scoring a solid 12th place finish and Dakotah on the podium in 5th.