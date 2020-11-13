Neko Mulally is Giving Away his 2020 Race Gear to Raise Money for Grow Cycling Foundation

I've known Neko from the start of my career and he has always had a passion for helping people do all things bikes. From posting clips and insights from the World Cups to starting bike parks and holding races. He came to me with the idea to give away some gear in support of Grow Cycling and I was super stoked. We laugh together at how spoiled the kids are nowadays with dedicated bike parks and pumptracks but I think it just makes it that much better to be able to give people a chance to have as much fun as we do on that stuff. Thank you, Neko!" — Eliot Jackson