Neko Mulally is Giving Away his 2020 Race Gear to Raise Money for Grow Cycling Foundation

In 2018 and 2019, I raffled off my World Champs race bike for Can'd Aid, a non-profit that provides bikes and helmets to kids in underserved areas. With that, we raised over $50,000 USD which bought bikes and helmets for 500 first grade students. This year, we couldn't do the bike raffle due to, 2020, but I've collected all of my race jerseys from each of the World Cups as well as my custom painted World Champs helmet which I'm going to use to raise money for the Grow Cycling Foundation. I’m happy to contribute to the Grow Cycling Foundation and bring attention to their cause by giving away some of my race gear. The goal of getting new riders on bikes and exposing cycling to people that may not have had the chance to try it is something I think we can all get behind.
Three jerseys and Neko's World Champs helmet will be given away to four lucky winners. Each $10 donation gets you 1 entry with 100% of the proceeds going to Grow Cycling Foundation.
Grow Cycling Foundation was established this year by Eliot Jackson to promote education, access, and opportunities that increase diversity and inclusion in cycling.
Neko's Drink Newground Fox RPC helmet was custom painted by Troy Lee for World Champs.
|I've known Neko from the start of my career and he has always had a passion for helping people do all things bikes. From posting clips and insights from the World Cups to starting bike parks and holding races. He came to me with the idea to give away some gear in support of Grow Cycling and I was super stoked. We laugh together at how spoiled the kids are nowadays with dedicated bike parks and pumptracks but I think it just makes it that much better to be able to give people a chance to have as much fun as we do on that stuff. Thank you, Neko!"— Eliot Jackson
Neko's Fox Race Worn Jerseys from Slovenia and Portugal and team USA jersey from World Champs.
Link to donate: https://go.rallyup.com/neko
Thank you to FoxMTB
and Drink Newground
for providing the gear to giveaway and all Neko's sponsors for making this possible.
growcyclingfoundation.org/pages/live-donations
Goal: $1,200,000
Total Raised: $22,095.94
Number of Donations: 236
Step it up people.
