Neko Mulally Parts Ways with Intense Factory Racing

Dec 31, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Neko Mullaly

Neko Mulally has announced he will be leaving the Intense Factory Racing Team.

Neko Mulally has been riding for Intense over the past three years and teammate of Aaron Gwin since moving to the YT Mob in 2017. With the racing rumours heating up as we reach the end of 2021, Neko announced his departure on Instagram saying:

bigquotesIt’s been a pleasure to race for Intense Cycles and the Intense Factory Racing team the past 3 years. I’m grateful for the opportunity and proud to ride for a brand with so much heritage in downhill racing. Next year we go separate ways, but these guys will always be family. Neko Mulally


There is no word yet about where Neko could be ending up, but we will keep you updated when we know more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Neko Mulally


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 I’m looking forward to seeing where all these riders are going in the new year.
  • 3 0
 Neko-lai?
  • 1 0
 The gwinning touch… is it just me or can gwin keep a teammate?
  • 1 0
 $ vs rewards I guest

