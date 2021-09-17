Neko Mulally Races a Retro Painted Intense Downhill Bike to Fundraise for More Kids on Bikes

In 2018 and 2019, I gave away my World Champs bikes to raise money for a non-profit that bought bikes for underprivileged kids. We raised over $25k each year. This year, I will give away my custom painted Intense M29 that I am racing at the Snowshoe World Cup plus the gear I'm using, and put the money towards a fleet of high-end kids mountain bikes that will be kept at my bike park, Ride Kanuga, and we will encourage kids to sign up into a program where they can use the bikes for free. In addition to riding the bikes, we will teach the kids how to maintain them as well as the trails they are using.How to win:
This year, I am selling posters
for $20 (shipping included, anywhere in the world) and each customer will be entered into a drawing for my bike, race kit, helmet, shoes, and gloves worn in the World Cup finals at Snowshoe. Additionally, people can donate an extra $10 for another entry into the drawing. There is no limit to the extra donations. Winners will be chosen on November 21 at the Cranksgiving MTB festival hosted at Ride Kanuga.What the money raised will be used for:
In years past with Can'd Aid, we bought bikes and helmets for first grade students around the country. For many of these kids, this was their first bike and they were very excited. This year, I am doing the fundraising myself and will buy a fleet of higher end mountain bikes that we will keep at Ride Kanuga and other bike parks that would like to participate, and allow the kids to use the bikes for free. In order to participate, kids will need to write a paragraph explaining why they would like to use the bikes to be accepted into the program, then can book days that they would like to use the bikes similar to a rental bike free of charge. After so many days of riding, the kids will need to spend time learning about bike maintenance and trail maintenance to continue riding. Kids can ride the bikes at Ride Kanuga for free, or take them off-site. My hope is that this allows more kids to get into biking and teaches them to be good stewards of our sport. Every dollar raised will go towards this fleet of bikes. The more money raised, the more kids affected.
If you are able to pitch in $20 to this cause, that would be great. Helping to spread the word goes a long way too. If not, no worries. Thanks!
