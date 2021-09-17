Neko Mulally Races a Retro Painted Intense Downhill Bike to Fundraise for More Kids on Bikes

Sep 17, 2021
by MulallyNeko  

In 2018 and 2019, I gave away my World Champs bikes to raise money for a non-profit that bought bikes for underprivileged kids. We raised over $25k each year. This year, I will give away my custom painted Intense M29 that I am racing at the Snowshoe World Cup plus the gear I'm using, and put the money towards a fleet of high-end kids mountain bikes that will be kept at my bike park, Ride Kanuga, and we will encourage kids to sign up into a program where they can use the bikes for free. In addition to riding the bikes, we will teach the kids how to maintain them as well as the trails they are using.

Intense M1


How to win:

This year, I am selling posters for $20 (shipping included, anywhere in the world) and each customer will be entered into a drawing for my bike, race kit, helmet, shoes, and gloves worn in the World Cup finals at Snowshoe. Additionally, people can donate an extra $10 for another entry into the drawing. There is no limit to the extra donations. Winners will be chosen on November 21 at the Cranksgiving MTB festival hosted at Ride Kanuga.




What the money raised will be used for:

In years past with Can'd Aid, we bought bikes and helmets for first grade students around the country. For many of these kids, this was their first bike and they were very excited. This year, I am doing the fundraising myself and will buy a fleet of higher end mountain bikes that we will keep at Ride Kanuga and other bike parks that would like to participate, and allow the kids to use the bikes for free. In order to participate, kids will need to write a paragraph explaining why they would like to use the bikes to be accepted into the program, then can book days that they would like to use the bikes similar to a rental bike free of charge. After so many days of riding, the kids will need to spend time learning about bike maintenance and trail maintenance to continue riding. Kids can ride the bikes at Ride Kanuga for free, or take them off-site. My hope is that this allows more kids to get into biking and teaches them to be good stewards of our sport. Every dollar raised will go towards this fleet of bikes. The more money raised, the more kids affected.

Neko

If you are able to pitch in $20 to this cause, that would be great. Helping to spread the word goes a long way too. If not, no worries. Thanks!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Neko Mulally DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


12 Comments

  • 7 0
 Probably one of the best paint jobs they ever had going. Damn,, how compact the original looks now. How on earth did we ride those bikes!
  • 3 1
 would be cool to see an overlay of the two bikes (someone with more time & ps skills than i).
  • 1 0
 that's GORGEOUS!
  • 8 0
 Neko Mulally does so much for downhill, yet he probably doesn't get the recognition. Time for change
  • 5 0
 For a second, I thought it said he was racing the retro bike, and it made me double take hard. Sick paintjob tho, and a for a great cause.
  • 2 0
 the retro bike might win more present day world cup races versus the new bike tho LOL
  • 2 0
 Palmers Stars and Stripes was the best paintjob, but that is very nice and more appropriate.
  • 2 0
 Aaah the memories.. beautiful!
  • 2 0
 That brings back memories! Fond ones! Love it!!!
  • 2 0
 I would have paid more to watch him race THE retro downhill bike!
  • 1 0
 Retro paint job looks rad even today!
  • 1 0
 Ordered mine, fingers crossed

Post a Comment



