Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022

Neko Mulally has revealed he will be riding on bikes he has designed himself at World Cups and US races in 2022.
Neko has previously ridden for some of downhill’s biggest teams including Trek, YT and Intense
, and has frequently experimented with his race bikes
to add his own spin on the designs. Now he is taking all of that experience and applying it to his own creations for his 2022 race program with the help of Martin Whiteley. Neko has specified the geometry and kinematics and the legendary Frank the Welder has helped him fabricate his designs.
Frank the Welder helped Neko choose the right tubes and do the welding.
|Right now I have 2 frames- a standard pivot height frame and a high pivot (not too high pivot) that I'm riding and testing. I designed these bikes to be as simple as possible to prove the concept, and will decide which route I want to go and refine a design before the first race. I chose the Horst link 4 bar rocker design because it was the simplest way to get what I wanted out of the bike. I also put together my own program where I'll be racing all the World Cups and big US races with support from sponsors within the industry.—Neko Mulally
Neko will be testing two designs before the race season - a high(ish) pivot and a more regular design. He's hoping to settle on one direction before the first round in Lourdes in March.
Neko’s sponsor list now includes: Ride Kanuga, WorldWide Cyclery, Maxxis, Fox, Reserve, Fox, Kogel, WD-40, ODI, Factor, WTB, HandUp and GoPro.
That’s all the information we have on Neko’s new project for now but we’re working on a bike check and in-depth interview to talk about this decision and unique direction. Stay tuned for more.
Love that it just looks like a BMX frame with the highest end Fox gear on it. Gussets look wicked.
I've seen quite a few steel and titanium hardtails, but could somebody explain why it's almost never seen on suspension frames? Aside from price and the 'boutique' nature of expensive metals. Is there a structural reason you wouldn't be wanting those on an enduro/DH rig?
this rear axle is melting my brain. so it nearly has BMX dropouts and then a separate 'thru axle' piece slots into the drop outs? and then your thru axle goes through those pieces and the wheel to secure it? one of the images looks so cursed... looks like the thru axle is half way north of center of the cassette lol
But isn't there any kind of UCI rule that "forbids" racing with non commercial equipment? I hope not or else this project is going down a dead end road
Good look @worldwidecyclery!
fox head = protection/clothing
Fox tail = suspension etc
Good luck Neko!! Rad stuff!!
