Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022

Photos: Zach Faulkner

Frank the Welder helped Neko choose the right tubes and do the welding.

Right now I have 2 frames- a standard pivot height frame and a high pivot (not too high pivot) that I'm riding and testing. I designed these bikes to be as simple as possible to prove the concept, and will decide which route I want to go and refine a design before the first race. I chose the Horst link 4 bar rocker design because it was the simplest way to get what I wanted out of the bike. I also put together my own program where I'll be racing all the World Cups and big US races with support from sponsors within the industry. — Neko Mulally

Neko will be testing two designs before the race season - a high(ish) pivot and a more regular design. He's hoping to settle on one direction before the first round in Lourdes in March.

Both bikes are running a Horst Link that gives Neko the characteristics he wants as simply as possible.

We'll have more on Neko's ambitious plans soon.