close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022

Jan 1, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Zach Faulkner

Neko Mulally has revealed he will be riding on bikes he has designed himself at World Cups and US races in 2022.

Neko has previously ridden for some of downhill’s biggest teams including Trek, YT and Intense, and has frequently experimented with his race bikes to add his own spin on the designs. Now he is taking all of that experience and applying it to his own creations for his 2022 race program with the help of Martin Whiteley. Neko has specified the geometry and kinematics and the legendary Frank the Welder has helped him fabricate his designs.

Frank the Welder helped Neko choose the right tubes and do the welding.

bigquotesRight now I have 2 frames- a standard pivot height frame and a high pivot (not too high pivot) that I'm riding and testing. I designed these bikes to be as simple as possible to prove the concept, and will decide which route I want to go and refine a design before the first race. I chose the Horst link 4 bar rocker design because it was the simplest way to get what I wanted out of the bike. I also put together my own program where I'll be racing all the World Cups and big US races with support from sponsors within the industry.Neko Mulally

Neko will be testing two designs before the race season - a high(ish) pivot and a more regular design. He's hoping to settle on one direction before the first round in Lourdes in March.

Neko’s sponsor list now includes: Ride Kanuga, WorldWide Cyclery, Maxxis, Fox, Reserve, Fox, Kogel, WD-40, ODI, Factor, WTB, HandUp and GoPro.

Both bikes are running a Horst Link that gives Neko the characteristics he wants as simply as possible.

That’s all the information we have on Neko’s new project for now but we’re working on a bike check and in-depth interview to talk about this decision and unique direction. Stay tuned for more.

We'll have more on Neko's ambitious plans soon.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Neko Mulally


Must Read This Week
Home of the Super Monster T - Another Look Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
57810 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
52111 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
41793 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation Of The Year Winner
38700 views
Nerding Out: The Fastest Race Bikes of 2021
37638 views
Video: $180 vs. $1900 Contact Points - Budget vs. Baller Episode 3
36556 views
Burning Question: How Much Do Water Bottles Influence Frame Design?
36352 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
29787 views

61 Comments

  • 42 0
 Badass. Good luck Neko! Beautiful bikes!
  • 4 0
 Welded by FTW is such a warm welcome,awesome collab between Neko & FTW!.
  • 16 2
 Ok, I’ll bite. Looks like a Session.
  • 1 0
 It's definitely a session
  • 2 0
 @wellbastardfast: Looks like a Rune V3 Wink
  • 2 0
 came here to say that.
  • 8 0
 This is that energy we need in 2022.

Love that it just looks like a BMX frame with the highest end Fox gear on it. Gussets look wicked.

I've seen quite a few steel and titanium hardtails, but could somebody explain why it's almost never seen on suspension frames? Aside from price and the 'boutique' nature of expensive metals. Is there a structural reason you wouldn't be wanting those on an enduro/DH rig?
  • 1 0
 While I may be wrong, I remember stories of early Ti suspension frames being flexy as hell, leading to many issues, including the rear end binding as it cycled through the suspension due to the flex. Steel is used still, but it's much heavier to get the same stiffness out of it that some people like. And heavy bikes are a hard sell on the general public who want to have those extra ounces, so larger company's shy away from them and are usually only available from smaller builders.
  • 1 0
 Check out Ferrum Bikes they make some nice steeel FS
  • 1 0
 @kiddlivid: Interesting. I've been wondering about MTB materials because in BMX it was 4130 or don't even make it. But there's so much quality carbon products in MTB I've always wondered what the ride feel is like. In between the intense stiffness and the potential for catastrophic cracks, I couldn't imagine justifying the price tag, even with weight savings.
  • 1 0
 @Crankhed: ferrumbikes.com/product/lvn160-160mm-rear-travel-chromoly-steel-full-suspension-mtb-frame

this rear axle is melting my brain. so it nearly has BMX dropouts and then a separate 'thru axle' piece slots into the drop outs? and then your thru axle goes through those pieces and the wheel to secure it? one of the images looks so cursed... looks like the thru axle is half way north of center of the cassette lol
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: Paragon Machine Works dropouts, I think
  • 8 0
 Neko riding a FTW custom frame in 2022 is exactly what no one but those two expected. I haven’t been this giddy since masks were for doctors
  • 11 1
 Weld done, Neko!!
  • 6 0
 really cool! good luck!
But isn't there any kind of UCI rule that "forbids" racing with non commercial equipment? I hope not or else this project is going down a dead end road Frown
  • 1 0
 Shouldn't be a problem. Cannondale ran their prototype DH program for the 2019 season, Isak Leivsson ran his homebrew bike at the 2021 Snowshoe doubleheader, etc.
  • 1 0
 Hope there isn't an issue. This is one of the best things I've seen for ages. Bring on the 2022 season.
  • 1 0
 That’s a good point…. I thought the rule was you had to make a half straight faced argument that the bike was ‘planned for production’ or something but I can’t find it in the regs.

Good look @worldwidecyclery!
  • 6 0
 What a breath of fresh air to see. For all the component OEMs that are sponsoring him, thanks.
  • 2 0
 I've seen frank the welder mentioned so much over so many years I just assumed he had retired from frame building at some point. Do people still have frames being built by frank today, or is it one of those situations where you have to be inside to have him produce a frame.
  • 6 0
 awesome!
  • 10 0
 So good Fox sponsored him twice!
  • 6 0
 @savloyalc: A sponsorship for the fork, and another for the shock
  • 2 0
 @c-radicallis:lol
fox head = protection/clothing
Fox tail = suspension etc
  • 6 0
 looks like a gambler
  • 5 0
 Nice to shed kenda as well
  • 3 0
 I'll be interested to see if his results improve. I have a theory about Kenda causing anyone who uses them to shit the bed and end up getting hurt if you're racing with them.
  • 3 0
 This is absolutely fantastic. Two of the finest minds, incredible work ethics and just genuinely good people in mountain biking. Can't wait to see were this project leads!
  • 3 0
 looks like a mix of cube and a session
  • 1 0
 I wonder what he's trying to achieve with the bikes? Or why he's doing it, other than a damn cool project? Best of luck to him!
  • 1 0
 I wonder what the long term plan is here? Neko as design consultant for multiple brands? Own bike brand? Just goofing about? Who knows?
  • 6 0
 Team Kanuga/Waffle House developing the young Southeast USA talent.
  • 1 0
 Holy crap.. its freaking Frank Wadelton! Hope everyone's 2022 starts off as good as mine just did. This is amazing. Two legends of American cycling Smile
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah Neko! I used to love FTW frames back in the day. This is awesome. Good luck brother you have a ton of people rooting for you
  • 1 0
 This is really cool. Way to go Neko! I'm excited to watch the season and project unfold for him.
  • 1 0
 TMW you get so sick of being given crap bikes to race that you end up designing your own.
  • 1 0
 Nice one. Neko seems to go from strength to strength in the awesomeness rankings
  • 2 0
 Iron Horse Sunday. Sam Hill to manage team!
  • 2 0
 Vital had all the geometry numbers on their article
  • 5 0
 Because he gave the interview to Vital, sloppy seconds for the pink site.
  • 1 0
 Sweet!! Neko teaming up with FTW brilliant. Two legends right here right now. 2022 is already looking good.
  • 3 0
 Neko already won 2022
  • 1 0
 90% of the Pinkbike crowd don’t even know who Frank the Welder is.

Good luck Neko!! Rad stuff!!
  • 1 0
 That’s the coolest move of the year for sure. Frank the welder! So sick, go Neko!
  • 2 0
 FtW! Legend.
  • 1 0
 Chain made of mandalorian armor?
  • 1 0
 This is a really interesting thing for a pro to be doing. Good luck Neko
  • 1 0
 No more tweaks allowed with Intense? Good luck Neko!
  • 1 0
 I think it was close call, when I said he was going to ride Isaks frames
  • 4 3
 So who’s gonna say it?
  • 1 0
 Say what?
  • 1 3
 @mandingo18: session?!
  • 2 0
 A bit of a gamble to just come out and say it.
  • 1 0
 Super cool! Git em!
  • 1 0
 Awesome
  • 1 0
 Do the welding.
  • 1 0
 looks like a gambler?
  • 1 4
 Here’s the link to Neko’s interview with vital. There’s also a video on YouTube.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-inside-line-podcast-vital-mtb/id1193681611?i=1000546645994
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.019370
Mobile Version of Website