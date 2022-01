Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022

Photos: Zach Faulkner

Frank the Welder helped Neko choose the right tubes and do the welding.

Right now I have 2 frames- a standard pivot height frame and a high pivot (not too high pivot) that I'm riding and testing. I designed these bikes to be as simple as possible to prove the concept, and will decide which route I want to go and refine a design before the first race. I chose the Horst link 4 bar rocker design because it was the simplest way to get what I wanted out of the bike. I also put together my own program where I'll be racing all the World Cups and big US races with support from sponsors within the industry. — Neko Mulally

Neko will be testing two designs before the race season - a high(ish) pivot and a more regular design. He's hoping to settle on one direction before the first round in Lourdes in March.

Both bikes are running a Horst Link that gives Neko the characteristics he wants as simply as possible.

We'll have more on Neko's ambitious plans soon.

Neko Mulally has revealed he will be riding on bikes he has designed himself at World Cups and US races in 2022.Neko has previously ridden for some of downhill’s biggest teams including Trek, YT and Intense , and has frequently experimented with his race bikes to add his own spin on the designs. Now he is taking all of that experience and applying it to his own creations for his 2022 race program with the help of Martin Whiteley. Neko has specified the geometry and kinematics and the legendary Frank the Welder has helped him fabricate his designs.Neko’s sponsor list now includes: Ride Kanuga, WorldWide Cyclery, Maxxis, Fox, Reserve, Fox, Kogel, WD-40, ODI, Factor, WTB, HandUp and GoPro.That’s all the information we have on Neko’s new project for now but we’re working on a bike check and in-depth interview to talk about this decision and unique direction. Stay tuned for more.